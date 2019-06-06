11 celebrity couples who got real about the age gap in their relationships

Many celebrities have found happiness with a partner who is significantly older or younger than them.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra has spoken about people’s criticism of her and husband Nick Jonas’ 10-year age gap.

Sarah Paulson has spoken out about her relationship with Holland Taylor and their 32-year age gap.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Many stars, from Sarah Paulson to Harrison Ford, have found happiness with partners who are either significantly older or younger than them. And though this can often cause social scrutiny, these stars have shared their own feelings about their relationships.

Here’s a look at what these famous names had to say about the multi-year age gap between them and their significant others.

1. Sarah Paulson spoke out about her relationship with Holland Taylor.

caption Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have a 32-year age gap. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

After months of speculation about a possible romance between Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Paulson confirmed their relationship in a 2016 interview with The New York Times, stating, “What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor.”

She also opened up about the experience of dating a woman older than she is, “There’s a poignancy to being with someone older. I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important, and it can make the little things seem very small.”

The pair has a 32-year age gap.

2. Dick Van Dyke revealed how he fell in love with his younger wife.

caption Their age difference isn’t a problem in their relationship. source Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Both Dick Van Dyke, 92, and wife Arlene Silver, 46, have spoken out about the 46-year age gap in their relationship. “She’s very mature for her age and I’m very immature for my age so it’s just about right!” he told Parade in 2013.

Silver also maintains their age difference isn’t a problem in their relationship, telling HuffPost, “Love is ageless.”

3. Calista Flockhart said she forgets Harrison Ford is older than her.

caption The couple has been together for over 10 years. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford hit it off at the 2002 Golden Globes and eventually tied the knot in 2010. Though there is a 22-year age gap between the two, Flockhart says it rarely impacts their relationship.

“It doesn’t faze me,” the actress told Hello! Magazine in 2003. “Sometimes I even say, ‘Wow, I keep forgetting that he’s [22] years older than me.’ It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all.”

4. Heidi Klum thinks dating someone younger has brought up more questions about her age.

caption Klum doesn’t think about it much. source Dimitrios Kambouris and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

At 45, Klum is 17 years older than her 28-year-old boyfriend, Tokio Hotel guitarist Kaulitz, whom she started dating in 2018. Despite the difference in their ages, the model confessed to InStyle that she only thinks of it as an issue when people ask her about it.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.”

5. Emmanuel Macron criticized society’s double standards when it comes to women dating someone younger.

President of France Emmanuel Macron, who is 24 years younger than 65-year-old wife Brigitte Trogneux, spoke out against rumors that his marriage was just for show. In a video for Le Parisien, Macron slammed the attacks on his wife and their relationship and suggested no one would blink an eye if the age gap was reversed.

“If I had been 20 years older than my wife, nobody would have thought for a single second that I couldn’t be legitimately together. It’s because she is 20 years older than me that lots of people say, ‘This relationship can’t be tenable,'” he said, according to the New York Post.

6. Dane Cook gave some advice to couples with a big age gap.

caption They were friends first. source Dane Cook/Instagram

After it was revealed that 46-year-old Dane Cook is dating 19-year-old Kelsi Taylor, the comedian spoke out about why he fell in love with the younger woman.

“We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each (sic) and then upgraded to love,” he said in an Instagram story, according to People. “We are pretty close and do dinner and hang. Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest.”

He also jokingly gave advice to other couples with a large age gap, saying, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

7. Hilaria Baldwin confessed she never expected to fall in love with an older man.

caption Hilaria is a yoga instructor. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin began dating in 2011, got married a year later, and have since welcomed four kids.

“I didn’t expect to fall in love with somebody who was 26 years my senior, but you cannot help who you fall in love with,” the yoga instructor told Hello! Magazine shortly after tying the knot with the actor.

8. David Hasselhoff admitted he “didn’t think it was right” to marry his younger wife at first.

caption They got married in Italy. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts dated for seven years before getting married in Italy in July 2018. But the 66-year-old actor has admitted that it took him a while to come around to the idea of tying the knot with his 38-year-old now-wife.

“For the longest time I didn’t think it was right to marry Hayley as I was so much older and I didn’t want to take away the fun and the youth and the excitement of growing old together and having children,” he told OK! magazine. “We’ve been together for about seven years and we’ve had such a great time. I’ve realized how much I love Hayley and how much we’ve become part of each other’s life.”

9. David Cross revealed he almost didn’t date Amber Tamblyn because of their 19-year age gap.

David Cross and wife Amber Tamblyn have been married since 2012, but the comedian has admitted that he hesitated to get involved with the actress at first, due to their 19-year age difference.

During the couple’s first on-stage appearance together at a comedy show in New York, he said, “I was slow to make any moves because of our age difference, and also because she was a fan.”

Tamblyn immediately responded with a joke: “If anyone’s wondering, I’m 14!”

10. Aaron Johnson said he and wife Sam Taylor-John “don’t see an age gap.”

caption They don’t see an age gap. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Aaron Johnson first met wife Sam Taylor-Johnson while portraying a young John Lennon in her directorial debut, Nowhere Boy. Despite their 23-year age gap, the two hit it off and got married in 2012.

“I’m an old soul and she’s a young soul,” the actor once said of their relationship, according to People. “We don’t see an age gap, we just see each other.”

11. Priyanka Chopra said she gets “a lot of s—” about the age difference between her and her husband Nick Jonas.

In a 2019 interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka Chopra said that a lot of people are critical of her and husband Nick Jonas’ age difference, which is about 10 years.

“People gave us a lot of s— about that and still do,” she told the publication. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

The couple got married in December 2018 in a multi-day, elaborate affair.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress included 9 hidden messages