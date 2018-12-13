12 of the most shocking celebrity arrests of 2018

caption From left to right: “Bachelor” alum Amanda Stanton, comedian Amy Schumer, and former Disney Channel star David Henrie. source Getty Images

Numerous celebrities have been arrested and faced charges this year.

Alec Baldwin was charged with assault after allegedly punching someone in a parking spot dispute in November.

Amy Schumer was arrested while protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

T.J. Miller was arrested after allegedly calling 911 and accusing a woman of having a bomb in her bag on an Amtrak train.

On top of all the other celebrity news this year, quite a few stars had a bit of legal trouble in 2018.

Here are 12 of the most shocking celebrity arrests of the year.

Known for his portrayal of Donald Trump in his “Saturday Night Live” skits, actor Alec Baldwin made headlines when he was arrested in November for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot. The New York Police Department charged him with third-degree assault and harassment.

This is not his first run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2014 after NYC police said he was biking the wrong way on the street and has had a series of alleged incidents with photographers, once in 1995 and again in 2012.

He is due back in court in January for November’s arrest.

David Henrie was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm at Los Angeles International Airport.

caption Chargers were filed in September. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” actor was arrested in September 2018 on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area at Los Angeles International Airport. He later shared an apology online.

He faced up to one year of jail time following the incident but no further information about his sentencing has been released.

Pooch Hall was arrested on charges of a DUI and child endangerment.

caption Hall was arrested in October. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET

Quite possibly most known for his role as Derwin Davis on BET’s “The Game,” actor Pooch Hall was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child endangerment. The current “Ray Donovan” star was allegedly witnessed driving in Burbank, California, visibly intoxicated and with his 2-year-old son on his lap.

If convicted, Hall could face up to six years in a state prison.

Ice-T allegedly evaded paying a toll on the George Washington Bridge.

caption Ice-T was arrested in October. source Lisa Lake/Getty Images for NARAS

It was revealed in October that longtime “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” actor and rapper Ice-T was arrested in New York on theft of services charges. It is said that as he was crossing the George Washington Bridge, he allegedly evaded a toll by taking the E-ZPass lane and was arrested by police.

He later tweeted, “Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out…Moovin.”

Amy Schumer was arrested while protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

caption Schumer was arrested in October. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During a protest for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, comedian Amy Schumer was arrested along with 293 others on charges of crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, all of which are misdemeanors.

Among those 293 arrested, actress Emily Ratajkowski was also arrested. As stated during the protest, Schumer believed that “A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

Amanda Stanton was arrested after an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend.

caption Stanton was arrested in Las Vegas in September. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

Former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Amanda Stanton was arrested in September of 2018 in Las Vegas after a physical altercation allegedly took place between her and her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs.

The 28-year-old reality star was accused of shoving Jacobs in what she claims was a playful manner while hotel security was present, which caused them to call the police. They arrested her on one count of battery domestic violence.

Since then, she has publicly stated that she is “embarrassed and ashamed” for her actions. They remain a couple, and the case against Stanton was dismissed in December.

Gretchen Wilson was arrested and accused of “breach of peace.”

caption Wilson was arrested in August. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Country music star Gretchen Wilson was arrested at Bradley International Airport (outside of Hartford, Connecticut) and charged with breach of peace after an alleged “minor disturbance” on an incoming American Airlines flight, according to Billboard.

The singer, who allegedly became “belligerent” towards troopers as they responded to the call, later told the press that she was “saddened by the whole thing.” This was reportedly her first arrest.

Wilson’s charge was nulled in September and will be dropped in October 2019 as a part of a deal with Connecticut, according to People. The musician was also reportedly required to donate $500 to charity.

Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in June.

caption Vaughn got a DUI. source Jason MerrittGetty Images

Vince Vaughn’s mugshot made its rounds on the internet this past summer when he was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities. Vaughn was later officially charged in September with one count each of driving under the influence and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, according to People.

T.J. Miller was arrested after allegedly calling 911 and accusing a woman of having a bomb in her bag on an Amtrak train.

caption Miller allegedly made the call in April. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Former “Silicon Valley” star Todd Joseph “T.J.” Miller made headlines in March when it was reported that he was arrested after allegedly calling 911 and accusing a woman of having a bomb in her bag on an Amtrak train. When bomb squad member boarded the train, they found nothing.

Miller was released on a $100,000 bond and as of late August was in talks with prosecutors to work out a possible deal. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Heather Locklear was arrested twice this year.

caption Heather Locklear. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

“Melrose Place” alum Heather Locklear was arrested twice in 2018.

The first instance occurred when police were called and the actress was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence against her boyfriend and battery on a police officer, according to TMZ.

Six months later, she was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of battery against police and emergency personnel, according to USA Today.

Locklear had previously been arrested on charges of driving under the influence in 2008.

Adam Hicks was arrested for an alleged string of armed robberies.

caption Hicks has been charged with felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Former Disney Channel star Adam Hicks was allegedly responsible for a string of armed robberies in Los Angeles along with a woman believed to be his girlfriend. The 26-year-old actor, who had roles in Disney’s “Zeke and Luther” and “Lemonade Mouth,” was arrested on charges of felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery.

If convicted, the former actor faces up to more than 60 years in state prison. He appeared to be released in the custody of Metropolitan State Hospital, according to the LA County Sherrif’s department website.

Allison Mack was arrested on allegations of involvement with a so-called “sex cult.”

In April 2018 it was reported that actress Allison Mack was arrested on allegations of involvement with a co-called “sex cult” and purported self-help organization NXIVM. Perhaps best known for her role in the CW’s long-running show “Smallville,” Mack – who was arrested by federal officials in Brooklyn – was said to be the alleged cult’s leader’s (Keith Raniere) second-in-command.

She has been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy and if convicted could face a minimum of 15 years in prison.

