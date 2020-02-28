22 celebrity babies born this year, so far

caption Ben Foster and “That ’70s Show” star Laura Prepon welcomed their second child together in 2020. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Several celebrities welcomed babies so far in 2020.

From Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s newborn named Raddix to Laura Prepon and Ben Foster’s second child, these are all the celebrity babies that were born (or revealed) this year.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden stunned fans when they revealed that they welcomed their first child together.

caption Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz in June 2016. source Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The stars revealed the news by sharing a statement on their Instagram accounts on January 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” they wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Diaz and Madden, who tied the knot in 2015, also said that they “won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details” out of privacy for their newborn.

According to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden and she was born on December 30, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly reported that they welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

“Twilight” star Jackson Rathbone and wife Sheila Hafsadi are now a family of five.

caption Sheila Hafsadi and Jackson Rathbone in March 2019. source Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

In early January 2020, Rathbone shared photos of their new son named Felix Valleau Rathbone, who was born on December 31.

The actor and Hafsadi have been married since 2013 and welcomed their first child, a son named Monroe Jackson Rathbone VI, in 2012. Their second child, daughter Presley Bowie Rathbone, was born in 2016.

“Arrow” actor Josh Segarra and wife Brace Rice welcomed their second child together, a son named Hank.

caption Josh Segarra and Brace Rice in December 2019. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

People reported that the baby was born weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and Segarra called Rice, his wife since 2014, a “superhero.”

“She’s our Wonder Woman,” he told the publication. “The way she loves makes me fall in love with her more and more every day. Her boys have her back from now till the end of time. A man is blessed because of the family he has, and I am a very blessed man.”

Baby Hank joins the couple’s first son named Gus.

Christina Milian gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora.

caption Christina Milian and Matt Pokora in November 2019. source Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

The pair’s son, named Isaiah, was born on January 20 and Milian shared the news with fans by posting a photo of the newborn holding her finger.

“Simply perfect,” she wrote. “The world is yours Son.”

Milian and Pokora have been together since 2017. She previously welcomed a daughter named Violet Madison Nash with ex-husband The-Dream.

Model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child together,

caption Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham in February 2019. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Their baby, named Isaac, was born on January 18 weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces,

“Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full,” Graham wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Graham said: “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever.’ I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”

DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck welcomed a son named Aalam Khaled.

caption Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled in September 2019. source Taylor Hill/WireImage

The musician revealed the news on Instagram, giving shout-outs to “queen Nicole” and their doctor.

The couple previously welcomed son Asahd Khaled in 2016.

“Resident Evil” star Milla Jovovich gave birth to a “miracle baby” with husband Paul W.S. Anderson.

Jovovich shared a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she joked about her daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, posting about the news on social media before she could get the chance to do so first.

The actress said that daughter Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born on February 2 and explained the reasoning behind the newborn’s “long” name.

“The family couldn’t agree on her middle name,” she said. “Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson [their second child, born in 2015] and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were outnumbered.”

Jovovich also called her baby “beautiful” and “very strong.”

“She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her,” she said.

“The Magicians” star Stella Maeve and “Deadly Class” actor Benjamin Wadsworth became parents with the birth of their daughter named Jo Jezebel.

caption Stella Maeve and Benjamin Wadsworth welcomed a baby girl. source Araya Diaz/WireImage and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP

She’s so freaking beautiful,” Maeve, who’s been engaged to the actor since May 2019, told Page Six.

Jo Jezebel Wadsworth was born in late January, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces, the publication reported.

“One Tree Hill” alum Tyler Hilton and wife Megan Park became parents.

caption Megan Park and Tyler Hilton in April 2010. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The couple shared the news with fans in early February after keeping the pregnancy under wraps for months.

“Meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton,” the musician wrote on Instagram. “It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I’ve ever done. To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice.”

Park, who met on the set of 2007 movie “Charlie Bartlett,” also shared a heartwarming message about her bundle of joy on Instagram.

“@tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but… turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss. Winnie,” she wrote.

Country music star Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed baby No. 3.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world,” Rhett said of newborn daughter Lennon Love Akins. “My wife is just incredible through the entire birth,”

The “Remember You Young” singer wed Akins in 2012 and the couple adopted daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in 2017. Later that year, Akins gave birth to daughter Ada James.

“Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!” Rhett added, “Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet.”

Longtime couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova now have three children.

caption Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias in September 2010. source John Parra/WireImage

After welcoming twins named Lucy and Nicholas in 2017, Kournikova gave birth to a daughter in late January 2020.

“My Sunshine,” Iglesias and Kournikova captioned photos of their new bundle of joy that were shared on Instagram.

British singer Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field are now a family of six.

caption Robbie Williams and Ayda Field in November 2019. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams,” Field captioned a photo showing their four total children on Instagram.

Williams and Field got married in 2010. Most recently, the couple welcomed a son via surrogate. Baby Beau joins siblings Teddy (born in 2012), Charlie (born in 2014), and Coco (born in 2018).

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Melissa Fumero gave birth to her second child with husband David Fumero.

caption Melissa Fumero and David Fumero in May 2019. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE

The actress revealed the news by sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn sleeping, writing: “Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!”

David also shared an image of himself with baby Axel, who he called “the best Valentine’s present.”

Melissa and David got married in 2007 and welcomed their first child together, son Enzo Fumero, in 2016.

“Sex and the City” star Chris Noth and wife Tara Wilson now have two children together.

caption Tara Wilson and Chris Noth in November 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,'” Noth captioned a photo of the newborn shared on Instagram in mid-February.

Noth and Wilson, who have been married since 2012, also share a son named Orion Christopher.

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood and girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved reportedly welcomed their child together.

caption Mette-Marie Kongsved and Elijah Wood in January 2018. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for British Film Commission

In February, Us Weekly reported that the couple became parents.

Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker welcomed twin sons named Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner.

caption Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker in May 2019. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

In February, TMZ reported that the couple welcomed twins.

Days later, Linda Thompson, the mother of Jenner, shared photos of the newborns on Instagram.

“[Jenner and Stoker] are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys,” Thompson wrote.

She added that Eva James Jenner, Brandon’s daughter from his previous marriage to Leah Felder, is already “the BEST big sister imaginable.

Brandon and Cayley got married in January 2020 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara.

21 Pilots singer Tyler Joseph and wife Jenna Joseph (née Black) became parents in February.

caption Jenna Black and Tyler Joseph in February 2017. source JB Lacroix/WireImage

Jenna revealed the news by posting a photo and video of the pair’s new bundle of joy, named Rosie, on Instagram.

“She was born on Sunday, so we celebrated her 1-week Sunday with sun and cinnamon rolls and Sunday Service on TV,” Jenna added.

She also called Tyler, who she married in 2015, “the most diligent and supportive person” in another post shared online.

“I’m lucky you’re my person,” Jenna wrote. “Rosie and I love you.”

Dan + Shay member Shay Mooney and wife Hannah Billingsley welcomed baby No. 2.

According to People, son Ames Alexander Mooney was born in Nashville, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

“Our family is ecstatic,” the pair told the publication. “Ames is absolutely perfect!”

In an Instagram post, Mooney also said: “You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth.”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Asher, in early 2017 and got married later that year.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick welcomed their first baby together.

caption Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick in July 2019. source zz/KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” a representative said in a statement shared by “E! News.”

Tarantino and Pick got married in Los Angeles in November 2018.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp gave birth to her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave.

caption Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp in January 2020. source Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Mellencamp shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram and revealed that her daughter’s name is Dove Mellencamp Arroyave. She was born on February 25, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

Baby Dove joins the siblings Slate (born in 2012) and Cruz (born in 2014). Edwin also has a daughter named Isabella from a past relationship.

“That ’70s Show” star Laura Prepon gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Ben Foster.

caption Laura Prepon and Ben Foster in March 2018. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude,” Prepon captioned a photo of herself looking down at her newborn.

According to People, the couple’s new bundle of joy is a boy.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star and Foster welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in 2017 and got married the following year.