8 celebrity cameos to look out for in ‘Toy Story 4’

The buildup for Disney’s “Toy Story 4” started long before the film’s release on June 20.

Among the exciting new additions to the cast is Keanu Reeves, who’ll be voicing Duke Caboom.

But Reeves isn’t the only Hollywood icon to join this year’s cast – Hollywood heavy hitters like Mel Brooks and Betty White can be heard voicing characters, too.

The release of Disney’s much-anticipated “Toy Story 4” is upon us, with theaters across the US beginning screenings on June 20. This time around, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and all of our other favorite toys are setting out to find the newest addition to the gang, Forky, who escaped Bonnie’s room, and who they’ll be searching for in both a carnival and an antique shop.

Among the much-anticipated new cast members is Keanu Reeves, who’ll be voicing the character of Duke Caboom. Stars like Chris Evans have already expressed their excitement about Reeves as Caboom.

However, this iteration of “Toy Story” will include a number of other iconic Hollywood stars worthy of mention.

Here are eight other major Hollywood cameos to look out for.

Betty White will be voicing Bitey White.

At the beginning of “Toy Story 4,” Woody gets banished to his owner Bonnie’s closet, where he’s met with some of her old baby toys, including orange tiger Bitey White.

Mel Brooks will be voicing Melephant Brooks.

Blue elephant Melephant Brooks will also be among the toys Woody encounters in Bonnie’s closet.

“The ‘Toy Story’ movies are not only great fun, but they have a lot of heart,” Brooks told USA Today.

Carol Burnett is voicing Chairol Burnett.

Chairol Burnett plays a green chair.

Carl Reiner will be voicing Carl Reineroceros.

Reineroceros is, fittingly, a pink rhino.

“To be represented by a cute little toy character is not the worst thing in the world,” Reiner told USA Today.

Bill Hader will be voicing Axel the Carnie.

Not much has been written about Bill Hader’s cameo in “Toy Story 4,” but if you listen to minute 1:06 of the trailer, you can hear him yelling at the crowd in the carnival, “Hey kids, step right up! Get yourself a real Buzz Lightyear!”

Timothy Dalton will be voicing Mr. Pricklepants.

Timothy Dalton (of James Bond fame) will be reprising his role of Mr. Pricklepants, Bonnie’s theatrical porcupine, who first appeared in “Toy Story 3.”

Patricia Arquette will be voicing Harmony’s mom.

Harmony is one of the kids in the film, the toys forever yearning to belong to a child who’ll both love and play with them.

Flea will be voicing the Caboom TV announcer.

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers makes a cameo as the TV announcer for Reeves’ much-anticipated character Caboom, “the Canuck with all the luck,” according to his “Toy Story 4 ” commercial.