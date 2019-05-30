10 celebrity chefs reveal the best meal they ever ate

caption Scott Conant’s favorite meal is chicken and rice with white sauce from a New York City halal street cart. source Shutterstock

INSIDER spoke with 10 celebrity chefs to find out the best meal they ever had.

“Chopped” judge Alex Guarnaschelli loved the pesto pasta at La Merenda in Nice, France.

Her co-“Chopped” judge Scott Conant went with the chicken and rice platter from halal street carts in New York City.

We asked 10 famous celebrity chefs from the Food Network and beyond about the best meal they ever had. Their answers ranged from three Michelin-starred meals in France to simple street food in New York City.

Alex Guarnaschelli said the pesto pasta at La Merenda in Nice, France, was an “ethereal meal” that changed her life.

caption Alex Guarnaschelli is obsessed with the pesto pasta at La Merenda made with tagliatelle. source Julie K./ Yelp & Alex Guarnaschelli

“La Merenda has stools and communal tables, no phone, no reservations, and doesn’t accept credit cards,” Alex Guarnaschelli, judge on “Chopped” and chef/owner of New York City’s Butter told INSIDER. “It is truly about hospitality and great flavors […] It was an ethereal meal that changed my life. Especially the pasta. The pasta being dropped on the hot pesto in front of me made me tear up. It was that good. And so simple.”

Marc Murphy favors an Istanbul street food called kokorec: bread-wrapped lamb intestine.

caption Marc Murphy’s number one meal is kokorec or kokoretsi. source Pasquale Paolo Cardo/ Flickr & Marc Murphy

“I was in Istanbul a few years ago and tried their traditional street food called kokorec, which is flame-roasted lamb intestine wrapped in fresh soft bread, drizzled in olive oil and amazing Turkish spices,” Marc Murphy, judge on “Chopped” and chef/owner of Landmarc in New York City, said. “The combination is mouthwatering and is worth the trip alone!”

Scott Conant’s favorite meal is chicken and rice with white sauce from a New York City halal street cart.

caption Chicken over rice with white sauce from the Halal Guys in New York City: Scott Conant’s number one New York meal. source Adrienne H./ Yelp & Scott Conant

“Chicken and rice from halal carts is one of my favorite New York City dishes,” Scott Conant, “Chopped” judge and owner of Fusco in New York City said. “It’s almost the perfect combination. The rice absorbs the great depth of flavor from the chicken and it creates something homey and comforting. I love the white sauce and the extra hot sauce. This dish not only speaks to New York City as an incredible melting pot of cultures, but the convenience of it is what makes us all go back for it again and again.”

Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe said his last meal would be the cheese and sausage pizza from Villa Nova in Stickney, Illinois.

caption The Villa Nova thin-crust sausage pizza with mushrooms: a “Dr. BBQ” top pick. source Rozalynn B./ Yelp & Photo courtesy of Ray Lampe

“This is the perfect pizza with a crispy tasty crust, a light layer of sauce, fresh fennel-laced sausage and stretchy mozzarella cheese,” pitmaster and barbecue expert Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe said. There’s a big misunderstanding about Chicago pizza with the world thinking we all eat deep dish pizza regularly. The truth is Chicagoans eat crispy thin crust pizza […] most of the time.”

Fabio Viviani always orders the black cod with miso from Nobu Malibu.

caption Fabio Viviani’s favorite black cod dish from Nobu Malibu. source Mandy L./ Yelp & Fabio Viviani

“The cod is so delicious, moist, and tender, and I will always remember the first time I tasted it,” Fabio Viviani, celebrity chef and “Top Chef” alum said. “This dish is copied by many chefs now and I can understand why. I try and stop by Nobu when I’m in town, and when I do I always order the black cod.”

Curtis Stone thought that the chuleton (Spanish steak) from Restaurante Alameda in Rioja, Spain, was “simply perfect.”

caption A cut of rare chuleton that blew Curtis Stone away. source Alameda H./ Yelp & Curtis Stone

“I’ve just returned from Spain for a research trip with my team from Maude,” “Top Chef Masters” alum and owner of Maude in Beverly Hills, California, Curtis Stone said. “[…] Along the way, we had so many incredible meals – but the chuleton (steak) from Alameda in Fuenmayor has stuck with me. The meat is from Galicia and the balance of beef and fat was just perfect.”

Donatella Arpaia loves the imbustata “envelope” pasta from Cellini in New York City.

caption Imbustata pasta stuffed with chicken and mushrooms: Donatella Arpaia’s favorite. source Kristin P./ Yelp & Donatella Arpaia

“I have literally eaten at all the best places in the world,” “Iron Chef America” judge Donatella Arpaia said. “But my most memorable is Cellini restaurant. The focaccia and signature pasta, the imbustata – a baked envelope pasta stuffed with chicken shiitake in a creamy vodka sauce – complete with their ricotta cheesecake is classic old school Italian [cuisine] done right.”

Seamus Mullen recommends “anything and everything” at Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain.

caption Seamus Mullen and the famous scarlet prawns at Etxebarri. source Marc S./ Yelp

“The best meal I’ve ever had was at a restaurant called Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain,” celebrity chef and author of “Real Food Heals” Seamus Mullen said. “They’re true masters of the grill, celebrating each ingredient they use by simply and beautifully preparing it over an open fire. For anyone traveling there, I’d recommend anything and everything they’re grilling that day. I still dream about the grilled baby eel, scarlet prawns, 12-year old ox steaks, saffron milkcap mushrooms, snails, and turbot [flatfish native to the North Atlantic Ocean].”

David Burke called every dish from the tasting menu at Maison Troisgros in Roanne, France, “sexy [and] untouchable.”

caption The tasting menu at Maison Troisgros that David Burke loved. source Michael U./ Yelp

“I had the tasting menu for lunch at Troisgros on my way home from a three-month culinary stage in France,” chef David Burke, of Tavern62 in New York City and BLT Prime in Washington, D.C., said.

“[…] All of the dishes were exquisite, sexy, untouchable, and exciting as hell. I will never forget the inspiration that meal gave me and that I felt on the train ride afterwards. That day was priceless.”

The tasting menu includes oysters with julienned pickled vegetables, foie gras, salmon with sorrel, pigeon with cabbage chestnuts and lardon, crepe soufflé with passion fruit, and jasmine tea crème brûlée.

Maneet Chauhan “is obsessed with” the sesame golden eggs at Tànsuǒ in Nashville, Tennessee.

caption The sesame golden eggs: Maneet Chauhan’s favorite. source Rory M./ Yelp

“I am obsessed with the golden eggs at Tànsuǒ,” Maneet Chauhan, “Chopped” judge and chef at Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville, Tennessee, said. “The unexpected experience from the crunchiness of the sesame seed to the chewiness that you get from the rice flour. The filling is amazing as well: the umami from the mushroom filling is so satisfying and I just love the silken tofu.”