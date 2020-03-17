8 celebrity chefs share their tips for cooking during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Rachael Ray recommended making use of what’s already in your pantry. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images

As restaurants and bars close across the country, many Americans are becoming more reliant on cooking at home.

As the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, celebrity chefs like Rachael Ray, Ina Garten, and Antoni Porowski are taking to Instagram and Twitter to share their tips on stocking up and cooking quarantine-friendly foods.

Here are cooking tips from celebrated TV chefs that will help you during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Rachael Ray is telling her fans to rely more than ever on their pantry staples.

caption Rachael Ray on stage at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. source Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

“I know the grocery shelves look bare and your pantry scares you right now, but here’s what it is: we’re all gonna spend more time at home. Time to focus on who and what we love. Cook with a little more love, lean a little more heavily on your pantry,” Ray tweeted.

Ray also included a link to an article from Rachael Ray Magazine listing 15 recipes you can make with pantry staples, including spinach-pea soup and tuna puttanesca penne pasta.

Ina Garten reminded her followers to not allow the coronavirus outbreak to stop them from celebrating traditions.

caption Ina Garten shared with her followers that she made Irish Scones for St. Patrick’s Day. source Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images/Instagram/Ina Garten

“In the middle of a crisis, celebrating traditions and staying connected give us a sense of much-needed normalcy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Have lunch with a friend over FaceTime or bake something! For St. Patrick’s Day, I made Irish Scones with jam and cream – with ingredients I had in my fridge and pantry! If you don’t have currants, you can substitute the same amount of raisins, dried cranberries, chopped pecans – or anything delicious that you have!”

Antoni Porowski is sharing recipes to make while quarantined, in a series on Instagram he’s calling “Quar Eye.”

caption Antoni Porowski making his “Keep Calm-lette.” source Instagram/Antoni Porowski

“An omelette made in isolation is still an omelette,” Porowski wrote on Instagram. “Served with a black bean salsa made with whatever was left at the grocery store.”

In the video posted to Instagram, Porowski makes his “Keep Calm-lette,” a vegetarian dish, in under eight minutes.

“We’re stuck at home, but we might as well still be able to prepare good food, that’s good for us, and that makes us feel good. We need things that make us feel good, even in pandemics like these,” he said.

Food Network star Amanda Freitag also shared her tips for spicing up chicken and other proteins.

caption Amanda Freitag making seared chicken. source Instagram/Amanda Freitag

“Learning to properly sear food is essential to lock in flavors and make even the most basic ingredients delicious, so if you’re quarantined and getting sick of plain chicken, I promise this will help change the game,” the chef captioned an Instagram post explaining the technique.

Freitag recommends seasoning your chicken before pan-frying it skin down in some oil. Then, simply pop it in the oven. Freitag also says not to move or shake the chicken until it’s done cooking in order to achieve a perfect sear.

Chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio took to Twitter to share a food freezing tip with his followers.

caption Tom Colicchio. source Brad Barket/Getty Images

“Ok, if you are not used to cooking for yourself and have questions ask away,” he wrote. “For instance, I would cook vegetables now and freeze them for future use.”

Michael Symon recommended buying fresh, frozen, and canned vegetables, among other pantry items.

caption Michael Symon. source Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Symon answered fan questions on Twitter about what foods people should buy and recommended buying any meats available as well as fresh, frozen, and canned vegetables.

The chef and television personality also tweeted a list of pantry staples that includes items like pasta, potatoes, whole grain bread, bacon, and eggs.

TV chef and host Alton Brown also shared his simple necessities to stock up on during the coronavirus outbreak.

caption Alton Brown. source Gregory Smith/ApImages

“Dry beans, grains, canned tomatoes, maybe some eggs. Oh, dry pasta and capers, tinned fish…gin. We can get through this,” he tweeted.

Padma Lakshmi, host of “Top Chef,” also recommended relying on your freezer and buying dry goods.

caption Padma Lakshmi. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“I know it’s a scary time. What I would say is buy frozen vegetables if you can. They sometimes have as much nutrition as fresh vegetables… Make a lot of food… and freeze it in portions – a lot of stews. Dry goods like beans, lentils, quinoa, orzo, all those shelf-stable products are really good because it doesn’t cost as much as buying steak or something like that, and it gives you protein and can last for a really long time,” Lakshmi said in a Twitter video.

Lakshmi also recommended buying canned tomatoes and tuna. Above all, she reminded people to remain calm and avoid hoarding products like toilet paper.