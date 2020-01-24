Inside 12 of the wildest celebrity closets

caption Kylie Jenner stands in front of her purse collection while filming a YouTube video. source Kylie Jenner/YouTube

In the past few years, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Lopez have all shared tours of their closets online.

Jenner’s space stands out thanks to her massive collection of designer handbags.

Lopez’s closet, on the other hand, is home to dozens of jeans and her famous Versace dress.

Khloe Kardashian dedicated an entire closet to her fitness attire, organizing her clothing by color and length.

Kris Jenner has a multi-room closet filled with bejeweled purses and black blazers.

caption Kris Jenner showcases her collection of business attire inside her closet. source Judith Leiber Couture/YouTube

In August 2018, Jenner gave a tour of her closet to Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, the creative director of luxury brand Judith Leiber Couture.

She revealed in the video that her “glitter and fun gowns” are stored in one room, while her shoe and handbag collections are kept in other sections.

Much of the space is also taken up by black blazers and Judith Leiber Couture clutches – which typically cost thousands of dollars each.

Model and TV host Olivia Culpo revealed on YouTube that she stores her Miss Universe crown in her closet.

caption Olivia Culpo stands inside her closet for a YouTube tour of the space. source Olivia Culpo/YouTube

As you can see in Culpo’s video, the space is also home to designer handbags, diamond jewelry, dozens of sunglasses, and tons of heels. Culpo keeps almost all of the mentioned pieces in carefully organized drawers, as well as on clean white shelves.

Inside the model’s second closet are her boots, sandals, and sneakers. She also stores T-shirts, sweaters, and onesies inside, alongside the dress she wore while judging the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. At the time, Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner.

Tyga’s closet has an open-floor plan that allows him to display tons of designer fashion.

caption Joe La Puma and Tyga discuss the rapper’s shoe collection on YouTube. source Complex/YouTube

Though he owns tons of designer handbags and clothes, Tyga’s closet is mainly filled with sneakers, as seen on Complex’s YouTube channel. Speaking to host Joe La Puma, Tyga said he often only wears shoes two or three times, especially if they’re white, to keep them clean.

The rapper also stores sunglasses, belts, and fur clothes in closet drawers, all of which are labeled with detailed stickers.

Kylie Jenner has an impressive purse closet filled with expensive bags.

caption Kylie Jenner stands in front of her purse collection while filming a YouTube video. source Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The makeup mogul shared a tour of her purse closet on YouTube in August 2018. At the time, the space was filled with dozens of handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Judith Leiber Couture.

Her favorite space in the closet, however, is the shelf that contains her Hermès Birkin bags, which typically retail for thousands of dollars.

In the video, she even described one of the purses – a white Birkin made from crocodile skin – as the item she’d save from her house if it was on fire.

Billie Eilish travels with her closet while on tour.

caption Billie Eilish stands in front of her traveling tour wardrobe. source Hypebae/YouTube

The 18-year-old musician showcased her traveling wardrobe in a YouTube interview with Hypebae.

She travels with at least five trunks, all of which are filled to the brim with oversized clothes and designer shoes. Eilish’s diamonds and jewels, on the other hand, are stored in plastic tubs and bags.

According to the singer, she no longer pays for clothes or accessories because brands send them to her for free.

Jennifer Lopez stores dozens of jeans in her multi-room closet.

caption Jennifer Lopez shows off one of many pairs of jeans she owns on YouTube. source People/YouTube

In a 2015 interview with People, the multihyphenate star revealed that she’s owned many of the items in her closet – like heels and winter jackets – for more than 10 years. She also has dozens of pairs of jeans, some of which she’s worn in movies.

Still, Lopez says her closet is used for much more than storing clothes. At the time, she also used the space as a place to “get glam” for events and display iconic garments – like her famous Versace dress.

Mariah Carey uses her closet to show off her massive shoe collection.

caption Mariah Carey sips champagne and gives a tour of closet to Vogue. source Vogue/YouTube

The musician gave a tour of her closet to Vogue in August 2017. She explained the extravagant space by saying she’s “not as casual as most people,” and also described herself as a “shoe fanatic.”

Inside her closet, you can find everything from designer handbags to countless heels. Carey also has a large selection of sunglasses, evening dresses, lingerie, and Marilyn Monroe collectibles.

Khloe Kardashian dedicated an entire closet to her fitness attire.

caption Khloe Kardashian organizes her fitness closet by color and length of clothes. source Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

“Most people probably don’t have a fitness closet, but you know what, I don’t have a husband so I have an extra closet,” Kardashian said at the start of her March 2016 YouTube video.

At the time, the space was filled with an abundance of sneakers, long-sleeved workout shirts, and leggings. Each shelf was also color coordinated from light to dark, and organized by length.

DJ Khaled organizes his sneaker collection in a circular closet that can hold 500 pairs.

caption DJ Khaled and Joe La Puma stand inside the musician’s 500-shoe closet. source Complex/YouTube

In a 2015 interview with Complex, DJ Khaled said that he doesn’t only store sneakers on giant shelves – some of which require a ladder to reach – but also keeps some shoes in handbags designed by brands like Louis Vuitton.

Though he seemed to love the closet at the time, DJ Khaled listed his home, and therefore his closet, for sale in December 2018. By 2019, it was still on the market.

Carmen Electra turned a wine cellar into a shoe closet.

caption Carmen Electra shows off her closet during a 2017 Vogue interview. source Vogue/YouTube

Speaking to Vogue in 2017, Electra described the space as a “shoe museum.” Heels hang from every rack on the wall, and red-carpet dresses surround the space. Electra also keeps garments designed by Prince in her closet.

On the wall, the model keeps her framed “Baywatch” bathing suit.

Snooki’s walk-in closet is practically overflowing with clothes.

caption Snooki showcases her walk-in closet on YouTube in November 2015. source Snooki/YouTube

The reality-television star shared a closet tour on YouTube back in November 2015. At the time, Snooki displayed jewelry and sunglasses on a marble island, and hung her clothes in surrounding closets.

“I haven’t been able to do laundry in a while or clean up, so I just decided to leave it and let you guys know exactly how it looks,” Snooki said about her closet. “You know, I’m real, so I’m gonna show you the real deal.”

“Real Housewives” star Heather Dubrow has a Champagne delivery service connected to her closet.

caption Heather Dubrow poses in her state-of-the-art closet. source Insider/YouTube

Insider previously visited Dubrow’s 500-square-foot closet. The space contains her Chanel fashion collection, as well garments created by other designers like Hermès. She also keeps more than 200 designer shoes in the space.

But its not just Dubrow’s clothes that are impressive. Her closet also has a giant light-up mirror, sparkling floors, chandeliers, and a “Champagne doorbell,” which brings beverages from her kitchen to the closet.