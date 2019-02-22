14 celebrities who were roommates in college

caption Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson in 2003. source Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Some celebrities had very recognizable college roommates.

From studying abroad together to Harvard residence halls these celebrities share a bond.

Here are seven pairs of celebrities who spent time in college together.

Sometimes, it can be hard to picture a celebrity as anything other than how you see them today.

But all celebrities have a past. For many celebrities, this past includes college – which, for some of them, meant spending some time bunking with a fellow future famous person.

So, from Al Gore and Tommy Lee Jones to Kirsten Gillibrand and Connie Britton, here are the celebrities you may be surprised to learn were once college roommates.

Al Gore and Tommy Lee Jones have remained friends.

caption Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore in 2005. source Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Al Gore and Tommy Lee Jones both attended Harvard in the late ’60s. They got along so well they ended up living together for all four years. (One year, they lived in Mower Hall, which also housed Al Franken a few years later, according to Harvard’s website.)

The pair stayed friends throughout college, and long after graduation, too – Jones gave a speech vouching for Gore’s character at the Democratic National Convention in 2000, and co-hosted the Nobel Peace Prize concert after Gore won the Nobel Peace Prize for “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Kirsten Gillibrand and Connie Britton studied in China together.

caption Connie Britton and Kirsten Gillibrand in 2017. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Before Kirsten Gillibrand and Connie Britton were a US Senator and successful actress (respectively), they were Dartmouth undergrads who roomed together on a study-abroad trip to China in the ’80s.

“We were quite adventurous,” Gillibrand told HuffPost. “We’d spend every weekend going someplace new in China and seeing and experiencing different things.”

Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson went to the University of Texas together.

caption Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson in 2015. source Mark Davis/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight Pictures

In 1989, both Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson were sophomores at the University of Texas, Austin.

According to Interview magazine, they met during a playwriting class and hit it off (mainly because Wilson had a habit of bringing newspapers to class, which “pedantic” Anderson found intriguing), and decided to live together.

A few years after moving in together, they co-wrote the short film “Bottle Rocket,” which launched the careers of Anderson and Wilson (as well as his brother, Luke).

Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams met at Julliard.

caption Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve in 1982. source Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams were roommates when they attended the Julliard School in the ’70s, according to the Today Show.

They maintained a close friendship for several years after college, and, according to Reeve in a statement on the Today Show, Williams was one of the first people to visit Reeve after his horseback-riding accident which left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Justin Hurwitz and Damien Chazelle met at Harvard and have worked together since.

caption Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz in 2017. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz were roommates at Harvard, according to the Harvard Gazette. Since then, they have maintained both friendly and professional relationships. They worked together on Chazelle’s films “First Man,” Whiplash,” and “La La Land,” for which both Hurwitz and Chazelle received Oscars.

Ving Rhames and Stanley Tucci attended SUNY Purchase together.

caption Stanley Tucci and Ving Rhames. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/ Christopher Polk/ Getty Images

Ving Rhames and Stanley Tucci were roommates when they attended State University of New York’s Conservatory of Theater Arts in Purchase.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Tucci confirmed he gave Rhames his stage name when they roomed together at SUNY Purchase. (Rhames’ birth name is Irving Rhames).

Michael Douglas and Danny Devito met in New York City.

Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito met as acting students in New York City in 1966 and in 1968 decided to move in together.

According to Douglas, he and DeVito are still close.

“I still have a lot of my old college friends. Because it’s tough when you get into show business and try to find good friends,” Douglas told The Talks in 2011. “People are goofy about the movie business, so you end up counting on friends you knew before you were successful.”