24 celebrity couples with extreme height differences

caption Miley Cyrus is quite a bit shorter than Liam Hemsworth. source Rich Polk/Getty Images

It’s often difficult to tell how tall a celebrity is, but you can easily tell when there’s a drastic difference.

Some celebrity couples make that difference pretty clear.

Here are 24 celebrity couples with some extreme height differences.

At 5-foot-4, Mila Kunis is much shorter than her 6-foot-2 husband, Ashton Kutcher.

caption Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis before game four of the 2016 National League Championship Series. source Harry How/Getty Images

Kristen Bell is a petite 5-foot-1 standing next to her husband Dax Shepard, who is more than a foot taller at 6-foot-2.

caption Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the 2017 premiere of “CHiPS.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will Smith stands 14 inches above his 5-foot wife Jada Pinkett Smith at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

caption Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and sits a bit shorter than her 6-foot-3 fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

caption Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

At 6-foot-3, Sasha Baron Cohen is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Isla Fisher.

caption Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the 2016 AACTA Awards. source Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is 5-foot-9 but Prince William stands half a foot taller at 6-foot-3.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Coach Core graduation ceremony in 2017. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, 5-foot-1, is a foot shorter than her 6-foot-1 husband Jim Toth.

caption Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian isn’t short at 5-foot-10, but her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, is almost a foot taller at 6-foot-9.

caption Tristan Thompson shared this holiday photo with Khloé Kardashian on his Instagram. source Tristan Thompson/Instagram

At 6-foot-3, Jay Cutler is a foot taller than wife Kristin Cavallari, 5-foot-3.

caption Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari at the 2014 Michigan Avenue Magazine’s Fall Fashion Issue Celebration. source Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Even in heels, Sarah Michelle Gellar can’t top her 6-foot-1 husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

caption Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. during Halloween 2017 in an Instagram from Gellar’s page. source Sarah Michelle Geller/Instagram

The 5-foot-3 Jessica Simpson is a whole foot shorter than husband Eric Johnson.

caption Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson at the 2015 Anniversary Celebration of the Jessica Simpson Collection. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere, 5-foot, is a head shorter than her boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

caption Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson in 2018. source Splash News

The 5-foot-6 La La Anthony doesn’t come close to her 6-foot-8 husband Carmelo Anthony. They have an on-again, off-again relationship.

caption Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony at the 2016 Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The 5-foot-2 Mary-Kate Olsen looks tiny next to her 6-foot-3 banker husband Olivier Sarkozy.

caption Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen at the Take Home A Nude Auction in 2017. source Splash News

At 6-foot-4, Jason Momoa towers over wife Lisa Bonet, 5-foot-2.

caption Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the InStyle Awards in 2015. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

They were secretly married in 2017.

Chris Hemsworth, 6-foot-3, is a foot taller than his 5-foot-3 wife Elsa Pataky.

caption Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth at the “Thor: Ragnarok” premiere in 2017. source Rich Polk/Getty Images

LeBron James is over a foot taller than his 5-foot-7 wife Savannah Brinson as he stands at 6-foot-8.

caption Savannah Brinson and Lebron James at the 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Brian Austin Green, 6-foot, is a head taller than 5-foot-4 wife Megan Fox.

caption Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the 2014 Ferrari Celebrates 60 Years In America event. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Natalie Portman, 5-foot-3, is smaller than her 5-foot-10 choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied.

caption Benjamin Millepied and actress Natalie Portman at the 2017 Los Angeles Dance Project Gala. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The 5-foot-3 Ashley Tisdale stands about a head shorter than her husband Christopher French.

caption Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French at the Beyond LA Cocktail Party Benefiting Beyond Type 1 event in 2017. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 5-foot-1 Vanessa Hudgens is nearly a foot shorter than her 6-foot boyfriend Austin Butler.

caption Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler at the VIP Pre-Fight Party for Mayweather vs. McGregor in 2017. source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Ian Somerhalder is half a foot taller than his 5-foot-4 wife Nikki Reed, but she gets close in height with heels.

caption Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced a jewelry line at CES in January 2018. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

At 5-foot-11, Levi Meaden is nearly a foot taller than 5-foot-1 girlfriend Ariel Winter.

caption Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter attend the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2018. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Hafþór Björnsson, otherwise known as the Mountain on “Game of Thrones,” is 19 inches taller than his wife Kelsey Henson, who is 5-foot-2.

caption Hafþór Björnsson and Kelsey Henson in an Instagram post on her page. source Kelsey Henson/Instagram

They got married October 20.