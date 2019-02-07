10 pairs of celebrity couples you didn’t know were close friends

caption John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West all hang out. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Some Hollywood couples like to vacation together and ring in the holidays with each other.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently supported friends Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the premiere of their movie “A Quiet Place.” Other couples like Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been friends for years.

Here are 10 sets of celebrity couples you might not know were friends.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski regularly have double dates.

caption Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. source Jamie McCarthy and John Phillips/Getty Images

Lively and Blunt are friends separately, and the two went to Michael Kors’ fall-winter 2018 fashion show together in February. But the friendship extends to their spouses as well. Reynolds and Lively showed up to the premiere of Krasinski and Blunt’s “A Quiet Place” to support the couple’s latest movie. This was their second time spotted out together in recent weeks.

After seeing the movie, Reynolds called Blunt and Krasinski his “new parents” in a hilarious social media exchange with Krasinski.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski like to pull pranks on Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.

caption Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney. source Nicholas Hunt and Rich Polk/Getty Images

As neighbors, a prank war erupted years ago between the two couples around Christmas. On a 2014 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel explained that the pranks had started three years prior after Blunt and Krasinski broke into his and McNearney’s home to put up some light-up decorations. The pranks have hilariously escalated through the years.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson regularly hang out.

caption Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson. source Rachel Murray and Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Blackstock, a music manager, actually manages Blake Shelton, so the two couples are now close. Clarkson told “E! News” that the couples double date.

“You know, we’ve already [double dated] at her house, which is magnificent,” Clarkson said. “And [Stefani’s] family was there. It’s a real testament of how she’s such an awesome girl – it’s ’cause of her family. Her family was super rad and down to earth. They’re really, really cool.”

Clarkson also revealed that they have a group text.

“Gwen always starts this sweet, and positive text and Blake and I always take it somewhere else,” she said. “Him and my husband have that boy humor going on.”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are often spotted out together.

caption Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hemsworth and Damon have been friends for years, and Damon even had a cameo in Hemsworth’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

In a 2014 profile for GQ, Hemsworth said of Damon, “We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself.”

Since then, the two have maintained a friendship that includes their families. The couples vacation together and spend holidays as a group.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have formed a lasting friendship.

caption Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. source Jonathan Leibson and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Bell explained that Kutcher and Shepard became friends while filming “Punk’d” and that she grew close to Kunis after working with her on various projects.

“[Kutcher and Shepard] fell in love and they remained friends, and I was just lucky enough to work with Mila on [‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’],” Bell said. “We became great friends and that contributed to ‘Bad Moms,'” Bell said. “But yes, we love [each other]. It’s a very nice foursome, and we have kids the same age. They’re good people.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are also extremely close to Ryan Hansen and his wife Amy.

caption Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Amy Hansen, and Ryan Hansen. source Kristen Bell/Instagram

Bell and Hansen became friends on the set of “Veronica Mars.” The two friends still hang out, but now with their spouses. Recently, they dressed up like characters from “Peaky Blinders” for a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are close with couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. source Neilson Barnard and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Teigen, Legend, Kardashian, and West have hung out for years, whether they are grabbing food at a Waffle House or celebrating the birthdays of their famous friends or each other.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich celebrate holidays with Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian.

caption Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich and Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian source Emma McIntyre and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The two couples rang in the New Year together.

“Couldn’t be happier to ring in the new year and share such a happy 2017 year together!” Hough captioned an Instagram photo she uploaded of the four of them on a couch.

George and Amal Clooney go out with Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

caption George and Amal Clooney and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. source Kevin Winter and John Sciulli/Getty Images

George and Gerber are co-founders of Casamigos tequila and close friends. When Amal wanted to throw a surprise birthday party for George in 2017, Crawford and Gerber helped.

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spend time with Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers.

caption Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer attend Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Chopra presented Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers with the NextGen Philanthropic Leaders award at the Learning Lab Ventures gala in February 2019 and spoke about the first time she met the couple.

“It was surely destiny that one magical night at the Met Gala, at the same table where I met my husband Nick, that I also met these two warm, dynamic people I am lucky enough to call my friends,” Chopra said. “What connected us on a deeper level is that we understood we have a responsibility as individuals to leverage our position and our privilege to give back – because we can.”

Though Hammer couldn’t go to Jonas and Chopra’s wedding in December 2018, Chambers did. Harper Hammer, Chamber and Hammer’s 4-year-old daughter, was a flower girl.