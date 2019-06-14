10 celebrity couples who have renewed their vows

caption Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed their vow renewal on their “On the Run II Tour.” source Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images

Many couples, including celebrities, use vow renewals to strengthen, celebrate, and honor their marriage.

From intimate and private ceremonies to destination weddings, celebrities renew their vows in a variety of ways.

Celebrities who have renewed their vows include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, David and Victoria Beckham, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

Celebrity couples often make headlines for reports of relationship drama, but many celebrity couples also choose to recommit to one another and celebrate their love through vow renewal ceremonies.

Whether their celebrations were small and intimate or large and lavish, check out these celebrities who renewed their vows.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly renewed their vows twice.

caption They showed one on their tour. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Despite many reported ups and downs, Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z have maintained a strong relationship. The performers have reportedly renewed their vows twice since first getting married in 2008.

The first renewal reportedly occurred while on a family vacation to Corsica in 2014. The renewal was said to have been a small ceremony with family, friends, and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy.

In 2018, the couple renewed their vows again in celebration of their 10-year anniversary. Footage displayed at the pair’s “On The Run” tour showed what looked to be the vow renewal ceremony followed by the words “THIS IS REAL LOVE.”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne renewed their vows after Ozzy had an affair.

caption Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne at a VIP Opening Reception For ‘Dis-Ease’ An Evening Of Fine Art in 2015. source Getty Images Entertainment/Frazier Harrison

In 2016, the Osbournes split after 33 years of marriage. It was later revealed that Ozzy had an affair with a celebrity hairdresser named Michelle Pugh, though Sharon said that Pugh was just one of a few women he cheated with.

In 2017, Ozzy spoke to “HELLO!” saying that the affair was “a huge mistake.” He confirmed to the magazine that the ordeal nearly broke their marriage, but they recommitted to one another during a vow renewal ceremony in Las Vegas.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day,” he said.

“This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.”

Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum from “The Bachelorette” celebrated their love in a mass vow renewal in Aruba.

caption Other celebrities were a part of it too. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley and J.P. are one of “The Bachelorette” franchise’s biggest success stories. After the final rose on the show’s seventh season, the two were married in 2012 in a televised ceremony.

In 2018, the couple renewed their vows alongside 500 other people as part of a promotional event for the Aruba Tourism Authority. Other influencers and celebrity couples were a part of the event as well, including Lydia and Doug McLaughlin from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Ashley posted a photo on Instagram of her and J.P. kissing in front of an altar, captioning it, “We are loving Aruba!”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin married again to honor their five-year anniversary.

caption It was held at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Five years after tying the knot at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin renewed their vows in 2017.

The ceremony was held at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Long Island, New York. The couple’s three children as well as Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, from his marriage to Kim Basinger, were all in attendance.

Alec Baldwin posted a photo of the two together on his Instagram to commemorate the evening.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott remarried in 2010.

caption They have been open about their relationship troubles. source Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

First married in Fiji in a private ceremony in 2006, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had their vow renewal ceremony at a Beverly Hills residence four years into their marriage.

In 2013, it was reported that McDermott had an affair and in 2014 the couple’s relationship struggles were documented on the reality series “True Tori.”

Having since reconciled, McDermott and Spelling attribute physical affection and better communication skills for their now-strong relationship.

Power couple David and Victoria Beckham renewed their vows in a private ceremony at home.

caption Only about six people were there. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

In 1999 David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their nuptials with a lavish ceremony in Ireland. Their renewal was a much simpler affair.

In 2017 David Beckham told BBC Radio 4, “We have renewed our vows … It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house.”

Beckham said that working together on relationship issues has been key to the couple’s longevity.

“Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it.”

Matt Damon renewed his vows with Luciana Barroso in St. Lucia in 2013.

caption He had a unique addition to his vows. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

When Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso first got married in 2005, they did so privately at city hall in New York City.

In 2013 the couple celebrated their marriage with a larger vow renewal in St. Lucia. The ceremony occurred at sunset and was attended by 50 guests, including some of the pair’s closest Hollywood friends such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Casey Affleck, and Don Cheadle.

At a speaking engagement at Harvard University, Damon recalled that renewing his vows in front of family was great because they would help hold him accountable for keeping his vows.

“One of my vows was I gave her the side of the bed closer to the bathroom,” he said. “And if I don’t stick to that, I’m gonna hear about that from my mom, brother, and father.”

Viola Davis celebrated a vow renewal with husband Julius Tennon during Valentine’s Day weekend 2016.

caption They were married in 2003. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Viola Davis recalled praying to meet an emotionally available, older, Southern man who “loves God more than he loves himself.” Less than a month later, she would meet the man who would become her husband.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon were married in 2003.

On February 13, 2016, the couple renewed their vows in California in front of their friends and family. The next day, Viola Davis shared a photo of their vow renewal look on her Instagram account with a John Updike quote and the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

In an interview with InStyle, Davis said they decided to renew their vows because “I wanted an experience of feeling alive.”

She continued, “There’s no better way to feel what life is truly about than the birth of a child and getting married to someone you love – really love.”

Although they eventually divorced, Heidi Klum and Seal renewed their vows nearly every year they were married.

caption They renewed them quite a few time. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Putting together elaborate Halloween costumes isn’t the only larger-than-life pastime for model Heidi Klum. During her nine-year marriage with singer Seal, the couple held annual vow renewals complete with a variety of over-the-top themes.

Some of their most memorable renewals included a party where the guests dressed as brides and grooms and a retro-themed ceremony.

Seal later admitted he wasn’t a fan of the opulent renewals during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM.

“That was my ex-wife’s idea, to be honest,” he said.”It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus, which I wasn’t terribly fond of because, by default, I’m quite a private person.”

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd renewed their vow on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

caption They are still married. source Bravo

During season three of the show, Todd and Vanderpump decided to renew their vows in front of their friends in the backyard of their home.

The ceremony was part of a celebration for their 30th wedding anniversary. Todd held their beloved dog Giggy the entire time.

Todd and Vanderpump are still married, but Vanderpump recently announced her departure from the show.