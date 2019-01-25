15 celebrity couples that broke up this year so far

We’re just a few weeks into 2019 and some of Hollywood’s couples have already called it quits. Pairs like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos were married for 25 years before splitting, while others dated for a few years before calling it quits.

There are also couples that are known for their on-again, off-again relationships, like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who have reportedly split and reconciled more times than fans can count.

Here are all the stars whose breakups were revealed in 2019.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

caption Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reportedly started dating in 2105. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a notoriously on-again, off-again relationship. Fans suspected that they split sometime in late 2018, after noticing that the two stars didn’t share any photos together, particularly during the holidays.

In early January, Us Weekly reported that Hadid and Malik once again split.

According to an unnamed source that spoke to “E! News,” the pair “have been spending apart since early November.”

Birdman and Toni Braxton

caption Birdman and Toni Braxton have known each other for more than 10 years. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime

The two musicians confirmed their engagement in February 2018 after months of speculation, but seemingly split months later.

According to “E! News,” Birdman wrote, “It’s over” on his Instagram story. The post was reportedly deleted shortly after.

Around the same time, Braxton shared a photo of herself on Instagram with a cryptic caption.

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice … but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year,” she wrote.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley

caption Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have been dating on and off for years. source Rich Polk/Getty Images and Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

“Jersey Shore” cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s up and down relationship is difficult to keep up with.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2017 and confirmed their romance by July 2017. A few months later, they revealed that Harley was expecting their first child together.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed daughter Ariana Sky Magro in April 2018. Things between the couple escalated weeks later, as Ortiz-Magro and Harley started trading insults on social media and split. There were also alleged physical altercations between the pair.

In November 2018, they appeared on good terms while attending Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley reportedly had another altercation around New Year’s Eve and broke up again.

Lily Allen and Meridian Dan

The British singer and the DJ broke up before the new year, but it wasn’t revealed until January 2019. Allen spoke about their split during a podcast called “How to Fail with Elizabeth Day.”

“I’ve always had a boyfriend,” she said. “I don’t at the moment. I’m single for the first time since I was about 15.”

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos

caption Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos tied the knot in 1993. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos broke up after 25 years of marriage.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter.

The couple first met at the investment management firm D.E. Shaw & Co, where MacKenzie was a research associate and Jeff was a vice president.

They got married in 1993 and in 1994, Jeff and MacKenzie quit their jobs and traveled cross-country to Seattle to establish Amazon. The couple also have four children: three sons and a daughter.

Julia Michaels and Lauv

caption Julia Michaels and Lauv dated for a few months before breaking up. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pandora and Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The two singers collaborated on the song “There’s No Way.” By the time the music video was released in late September, fans suspected that they were dating in real life.

Michaels and Lauv (whose real name is Ari Leff) shared PDA filled photos on social media, but their relationship reportedly fizzled out shortly before the holidays.

In early January, Michaels took to her Instagram story to share screenshots from an article about signs that you’re dating a narcissist. She also said that her resolution was to not dating narcissists. Followers were quick to question if she was referring to Lauv, and Michaels commented on Twitter.

“We’ve both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands,” she wrote. “I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light.”

The “Issues” singer also implied that Lauv broke up with her.

James Maslow and Gabriela Lopez

caption James Maslow and Gabriela Lopez at iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Wango Tango event in June 2018. source Gabriel Olsen/WireImage via Getty Images

The former Nickelodeon star revealed his breakup with Lopez during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m single for the first time in almost a year,” Maslow said in early January.

He went on to explain that he didn’t publicly tell fans about the split in an effort to be “protective.”

“It’s part of my life, but I haven’t acknowledged it directly on social media either because I don’t think it’s necessarily respectful or my place to say anything knowing that my fans – I don’t want them to say anything negative, you know?,” the actor and singer said.

Alex Lange and Bailee Madison

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the YouTube star and the actress broke up after two years together.

Madison previously opened up about her relationship with Lange during an episode of her podcast, titled “Just Between Us.” The “Good Witch” star explained that she initially tried to set Lange up with her friend, because she thought that they “would look really good together,” but she wasn’t interested.

Madison went on to say that when she first saw Lange in person, he caught her attention.

“I was at this clothing store opening, and it was packed, it was a packed house with a lot of good looking dudes,” she said during her podcast. “And he walked in and it was like no one else was there. There was just something about him.”

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald

In January, People and E! News reported that the “Captain Marvel” star and Greenwald ended their relationship and their engagement.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” an unnamed source told People.

Larson and Greenwald reportedly started dating around 2013. The couple confirmed their engagement in 2016 and Larson gushed about the musician during award show speeches.

“I’d like to thank my boyfriend, Alex Greenwald, for making me pasta and taking care of our puppy while I made this movie,” she said in 2013 while accepting an award best actress for her role in “Short Term 12” at the Gotham Awards.

Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser

caption Heather Locklear is a Golden Globe-nominated actress. source Marc Flores/Getty Images

According to Radar and People, Lockler split with on-again, off-again boyfriend Heisser and is focusing on her sobriety.

An unnamed friend told People that the “Melrose Place” star is “doing out-patient rehab at home” following her struggles with substance abuse.

Locklear is also reportedly keeping her distance from Heisser.

“She set goals of sobriety two years ago and those were not working with him in the picture,” the unidentified friend told People.

Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan

caption Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan met on the set of the movie “Anthem of a Teenage Prophet” 2017. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

List and the “Gotham” star broke up after dating for more than one year, as reported by “E! News.”

Monaghan commented on the split with by sharing a video that was taken on the set of the new movie, “Anthem of a Teenage Prophet.”

“Hey @PeytonList, figured now was as good a time as any to post this. The video was taken on the set of Anthem about two days after we had started dating. I was obviously smitten. Thanks for sharing nearly two amazing years together. Love you and wish you the best,” Monaghan wrote.

He continued: “Who knows what the future may bring, but looking forward to seeing all the incredible things that will be coming your way. And, as always, wishing for your happiness.”

Adriana Lima and Metin Hara

caption Adriana Lima and Metin Hara met in 2017. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

According to People, the model and the writer split after dating for more than one year.

It’s unclear when exactly they started dating, but the pair met in June 2017 and were photographed packing on PDA in Turkey the following month.

Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins

The couple started dating in 2013 and got engaged in July 2018.

“We want to let you know that we have called off our engagement,” the couple wrote in a statement shared on social media. “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives.”

Hopkins also took to Instagram to further explain their unexpected split.

“As badly as we wanted to make it work, and as hard as we fought to stay together, she and I just weren’t a part of each other’s perfect plan for our individual lives,” he wrote.

Joel Kinnaman and Cleo Wattenström

caption Joel Kinnaman starred as Rick Flag in “Suicide Squad.” source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The “Altered Carbon” star and the tattoo artist were married for two years before reportedly breaking up.

According to Us Weekly, Kinnaman and Wattenström actually split in 2018, but have remained amicable since then.

EXO’s Kai and BLACKPINK’s Jennie

caption EXO and BLACKPINK are Korean pop groups. source Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images and Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images

The two K-pop stars reportedly dated for a few months and their relationship was confirmed by SM Entertainment in early January 2019.

Weeks later, their breakup was revealed in an additional statement that was shared by E! News.

“It is true that Kai and Jennie have recently parted ways,” SM Entertainment said.

