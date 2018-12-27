THEN AND NOW: Here’s how the longest celebrity couples evolved over the years

caption Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is just one celebrity couple that has lasted many years. source Time & Life Pictures & John Shearer/ Getty

There are plenty of celebrity couples that have lasted over 20 years.

Even today, they look just as happy as ever.

From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who got married in 1997, to David and Victoria Beckham, who wed in 1999, these celebrity couples glow as they grow together.

One of the benefits of a long-term relationship is that you get to grow old together. Long-lasting celebrity couples also do it in the public eye.

Many of these famous couples – from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi – have gone through various transformations over their decades-spanning relationships.

From then to now, here’s how these long-lasting celebrity couples have grown over time.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together for 14 years.

caption The couple started dating in 2004 and are still together today. source Jeff Kravitz & Steve Granitz/ Getty

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres met actress Portia de Rossi in 2004 and said “I do” in 2008. After 14 years together, the pair is still going strong.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have been married for eight years but have been together for 16.

caption The couple met in 2002 and are still married today. source Dave Bennett & Ricky Vigil/ Getty

Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first met in 2002 at a party in Australia. The pair didn’t tie the knot, though, until 2010 at a private wedding which only six people attended.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been together for 18 years.

caption The pair met in 1997 and now have two children together. source Ron Galella & Philip Ramey/ Getty

While filming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 1997, actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met, but they didn’t start dating until 2000. Today, they are married and have two children.

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have been an item for two decades.

caption The pair met in 1996. source Dusko Despotovic & Pacific Press/ Getty

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have a lot in common: they’re both Academy Award winners, they share the same birthday, and they’re madly in love. The couple met at a film festival in 1996 and married in 2000. Despite a short break apart in 2013, the couple is still together today with two children.

David and Victoria Beckham have also been together for two decades.

caption The couple married in 1999. source Kevin Winter & Karwai Tang/ Getty

In 1997, Victoria Beckham – known then as Posh Spice – gave her number to soccer star David Beckham. She described it as “love at first sight.” In 1999, the pair tied the knot, and are still happily married today with four children.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been happily married since 1996.

caption In 1996, the couple started dating and are still married today. source Time & Life Pictures & John Shearer/ Getty

Country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill met briefly in 1994, but it wasn’t until they went on tour together in 1996 that their relationship really started to heat up. In 1996 the couple tied the knot and have been together ever since. Today they have three children and continue to make music together.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997.

caption The two met in 1994. source Ron Wolfson/ Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to play Will Smith’s girlfriend on “Fresh Prince” in 1994, but it was off screen where their relationship really took off. In 1997 they married and have now been together for over 20 years. They are parents to teen stars Jaden and Willow Smith.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met in 1995 as co-stars.

caption In 1995, the couple met and have been together ever since. source Robert Milazzo & Vivien Killilea/ Getty

Actors Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met in 1995 when they played love interests on “All My Children.” They eloped to Las Vegas about a year later and have been married ever since. Today they have three children.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been together for 25 years.

caption They met in 1993 and are still in love today. source Albert Ortega & John Lamparski/ Getty

In 1993, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen met on the set of “Pontiac Moon.” They tied the knot just two years later. Twenty-five years later and the couple is still “madly in love” and are parents to two children.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been together for almost 30 years.

caption The two started dating in 1991 and have been together ever since. source Dan Callister & Gilbert Carrasquillo/ Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker’s brother introduced her to Matthew Broderick in 1991, and the couple said their vows in 1997. Now they are still going strong and have three children.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have also been together for almost three decades.

caption They got married in 1988. source Ron Galella & Desiree Navarro/ Getty

Although Kevin Bacon met his future wife, Kyra Sedgwick, when she was 12 during a chance encounter in a deli, the couple didn’t officially start dating until they worked together on the set of “Lemon Sky” in the ’80s. The pair got married in 1988 and now have two grown children.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been in love for over 30 years.

caption The couple met in the early ’80s. source Evan Agostini & Theo Wargo/ Getty

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s relationship started over 30 years ago on the set of an early ’80s sitcom called “Bosom Buddies.” They were reunited in 1986 when their relationship officially began, and by 1988, they were wed. They have two children together.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together for 32 years.

caption They have been in a relationship since 1986. source Ron Galella & Michael Kovac/ Getty

Although Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have never married, their longtime partnership has lasted 32 years. They met back in 1986 and their relationship has blossomed ever since.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s relationship has lasted 35 years.

caption The pair got together in 1983. source Ron Galella & Jerod Harris/ Getty

Like Oprah and her partner, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have not married, but their relationship has stood the test of time. In 1983 the actors got together and they’re still together today. They had one child together named Wyatt.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been in love for four decades.

caption The couple first met in 1970. source David McGough & Karwai Tang/ Getty

In 1970, Sharon and Ozzy met and in 1982 they were wed. They created an empire with their unique family after starring in a reality show called “The Osbournes” about their family life. Today the couple is still together though there are reports that they’ve had a few rough patches in the past few years.

Elton John and David Furnish have been a couple for 25 years.

caption They met in 1993. source Antony Jones & Dia Dipasupil/ Getty

Elton John and David Furnish started their relationship in 1993. When England made gay marriage legal, the pair made their coupling official by tying the knot in 2014 at a lavish wedding. Five years later, the two are still together and have two children.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z started their relationship almost 20 years ago.

caption The couple met in 1999. source Frank Trapper & Kevin Winter/ Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z first met in 1999 and put a ring on it in 2008. The pair has been together ever since, giving birth to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. Although there was an alleged cheating scandal, the couple remains strong, even going on tour together.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.