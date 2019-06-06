15 times celebrity couples wore matching outfits

caption Fans still remember Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching denim looks. source Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Celebrity couples have been known to coordinate outfits.

Some wear matching red carpet looks, while others dress similarly for regular daily activities.

Here are 15 of our favorite examples, from Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Celebrity couples are just like us – except when they wear matching outfits, the clothes are designer.

Here are some of the best instances of celebrity couples wearing matching outfits on the red carpet, on Halloween, or just while walking the dogs.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone donned matching Adidas tracksuits to an Oscars after-party.

caption Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF

After presenting at the 2019 Academy Awards, Oscar nominee McCarthy changed into matching Adidas tracksuits with her comedian husband Ben Falcone for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The Beckhams have been matching since the ’90s.

caption Victoria and David Beckham attend the “Versace Club” party in 1999. source Justin Goff/UK Press via Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham wore matching head-to-toe leather ensembles to a gala at the London Versace Club in 1999. The stylish couple is still seen wearing complimentary outfits to this day.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore matching Canadian tuxedos in 2001.

caption Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 28th annual American Music Awards. source Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

At the 28th annual American Music Awards, then-couple Spears and Timberlake arrived in matching denim and diamond outfits. The sets have become some of the most memorable looks of all time and were widely documented and parodied.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West wore double breasted suits for a night out in New York City.

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive to Soho House in 2014. source James Devaney/GC Images

In November 2014, fashion icons Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West entered Soho House for the evening in matching black blazers by Balmain.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore matching tuxedos to the Baftas.

caption Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the 2014 British Academy Film Awards. source Mike Marsland/WireImage

In 2014, Jolie and Pitt attended the British Academy Film Awards together in London in crisp, classic tuxedos. Jolie did accessorize with black pumps and an undone bow tie.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon made an angelic couple.

caption Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey attend a Halloween party at M2 Ultra Lounge in 2009. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

At a Manhattan Halloween party in 2009, then-married couple Carey and Cannon showed up in matching angel costumes. Cannon wore an all-white suit and Carey matched in lingerie.

Sonny and Cher wore loud, matching fashions.

caption Sonny and Cher in Frankfurt, Germany during a European tour in 1966. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

This singing duo was known for their matching groovy patterns and outrageous colors. On their European tour in 1996, they were apparently barred from entering hotels and restaurants due to their wild attire, like these checkerboard suits.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are both fans of navy and Ray Bans.

caption Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston in 2016. source Jerad Williams/Newspix/Getty Images

In 2016, amidst swirling relationship rumors, Swift and Hiddleston were spotted disembarking a plane together in coordinating navy jackets and identical Ray-Ban sunglasses.

All-white was a staple outfit for John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

caption John Lennon and Yoko Ono holding their marriage certificate on March 21, 1969. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

The couple was photographed for their wedding day in all-white outfits and were often seen wearing matching white pieces together.

Katy Perry and Riff Raff channeled Spears and Timberlake at the MTV Video Music Awards.

caption Riff Raff and Katy Perry attend the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

In 2014, Perry and Riff Raff arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in matching denim outfits that paid homage to the iconic Spears and Timberlake set from 2001.

Even royal couples like to match.

In 2015, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton wore matching tracksuit tops during America’s Cup World Series event. The royal couple has also been spotted often wearing outfits in matching colors like cream or blue together.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were a match made in heaven at the Met Gala.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at the 2019 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Making their debut as a married couple, Turner and Jonas arrived at the Met Gala in 2019 in matching Louis Vuitton creations.

Camel-colored clothing looks good on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

caption Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in New York City in 2017. source James Devaney/GC Images

The couple exited an NYC restaurant in 2017 wearing matching camel outfits with neutral accessories.

Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, briefly took the title of the most stylish couple.

caption Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark at the Burberry Womenswear Spring/Summer show in 2016. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Sitting front row at fashion week in 2016, the then-couple wore complimenting black Burberry outfits from the same collection.

Model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Erwin took grey sweatshirts courtside.

caption Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin at Barclays Center in 2018. source James Devaney/Getty Images

In matching grey crewneck sweatshirts and golden chains, they were a couple of cheerleaders for the Brooklyn Nets.