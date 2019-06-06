15 times celebrity couples wore matching outfits

- source
- Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
- Celebrity couples have been known to coordinate outfits.
- Some wear matching red carpet looks, while others dress similarly for regular daily activities.
- Here are 15 of our favorite examples, from Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
Celebrity couples are just like us – except when they wear matching outfits, the clothes are designer.
Here are some of the best instances of celebrity couples wearing matching outfits on the red carpet, on Halloween, or just while walking the dogs.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone donned matching Adidas tracksuits to an Oscars after-party.
- Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF
After presenting at the 2019 Academy Awards, Oscar nominee McCarthy changed into matching Adidas tracksuits with her comedian husband Ben Falcone for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
The Beckhams have been matching since the ’90s.
- Justin Goff/UK Press via Getty Images
Victoria and David Beckham wore matching head-to-toe leather ensembles to a gala at the London Versace Club in 1999. The stylish couple is still seen wearing complimentary outfits to this day.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore matching Canadian tuxedos in 2001.
- Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
At the 28th annual American Music Awards, then-couple Spears and Timberlake arrived in matching denim and diamond outfits. The sets have become some of the most memorable looks of all time and were widely documented and parodied.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West wore double breasted suits for a night out in New York City.
- James Devaney/GC Images
In November 2014, fashion icons Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West entered Soho House for the evening in matching black blazers by Balmain.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wore matching tuxedos to the Baftas.
- Mike Marsland/WireImage
In 2014, Jolie and Pitt attended the British Academy Film Awards together in London in crisp, classic tuxedos. Jolie did accessorize with black pumps and an undone bow tie.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon made an angelic couple.
- Mike Coppola/Getty Images
At a Manhattan Halloween party in 2009, then-married couple Carey and Cannon showed up in matching angel costumes. Cannon wore an all-white suit and Carey matched in lingerie.
Sonny and Cher wore loud, matching fashions.
- Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
This singing duo was known for their matching groovy patterns and outrageous colors. On their European tour in 1996, they were apparently barred from entering hotels and restaurants due to their wild attire, like these checkerboard suits.
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are both fans of navy and Ray Bans.
- Jerad Williams/Newspix/Getty Images
In 2016, amidst swirling relationship rumors, Swift and Hiddleston were spotted disembarking a plane together in coordinating navy jackets and identical Ray-Ban sunglasses.
All-white was a staple outfit for John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
- Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
The couple was photographed for their wedding day in all-white outfits and were often seen wearing matching white pieces together.
Katy Perry and Riff Raff channeled Spears and Timberlake at the MTV Video Music Awards.
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
In 2014, Perry and Riff Raff arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in matching denim outfits that paid homage to the iconic Spears and Timberlake set from 2001.
Even royal couples like to match.
In 2015, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton wore matching tracksuit tops during America’s Cup World Series event. The royal couple has also been spotted often wearing outfits in matching colors like cream or blue together.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were a match made in heaven at the Met Gala.
- Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Making their debut as a married couple, Turner and Jonas arrived at the Met Gala in 2019 in matching Louis Vuitton creations.
Camel-colored clothing looks good on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
- James Devaney/GC Images
The couple exited an NYC restaurant in 2017 wearing matching camel outfits with neutral accessories.
Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, briefly took the title of the most stylish couple.
- David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry
Sitting front row at fashion week in 2016, the then-couple wore complimenting black Burberry outfits from the same collection.
Model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Erwin took grey sweatshirts courtside.
- James Devaney/Getty Images
In matching grey crewneck sweatshirts and golden chains, they were a couple of cheerleaders for the Brooklyn Nets.