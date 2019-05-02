17 celebrity couples who have gotten married in Las Vegas

caption Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got married in Vegas over 20 years ago. source Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

Some celebrity couples decide to get married at famous chapels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Wednesday, May 1, just after the Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas.

Couples like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wed in Vegas and are still married years later.

Couples like Britney Spears and Jason Alexander got married in Vegas but later split.

On Wednesday, May 1, musician Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following a major award show. But the two are far from the first celebrity couple to tie the knot in an impromptu Vegas ceremony.

From long-term relationships to marriages that lasted for less than a week, here are some celebrity couples who have gotten married in Las Vegas.

After getting engaged in 2017, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas after an award ceremony in 2019.

Right after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in a surprise Las-Vegas ceremony.

Online records show that the couple had applied for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, earlier that same day.

The ceremony took place at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel and there was, of course, an Elvis impersonator present. Footage of the celebration that was posted on the musician Diplo’s Instagram showed that several stars attended the wedding, including the singer-songwriter Khalid.

During the ceremony, country duo Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their song “Speechless” and Turner walked down the aisle wearing a white jumpsuit and long veil.

Recently, Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike got married in Vegas.

caption Nicolas Cage has been married four times. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage married his girlfriend, makeup artist Erika Koike, in Vegas in March 2019. The two had kept their relationship pretty quiet so the ceremony was a surprise to many.

This was Cage’s fourth marriage and four days later he filed for an annulment.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were briefly married in 2004.

Back in 2004, Britney Spears shocked fans everywhere when she got married to her longtime friend Jason Alexander. The two ended up annulling the marriage a mere 55 hours later, saying that it was a joke that it had been taken too far.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had a wedding in Las Vegas in 2016.

caption Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf were dating at the time. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

In October 2016, Shia LaBeouf and his then-girlfriend Mia Goth tied the knot in a Vegas ceremony that included an Elvis impersonator.

Although LeBeouf confirmed the marriage on “Ellen,” officials from Clark County, Nevada, said that there was no marriage license on file for the couple, making the marriage technically not legal.

In September 2018, LaBeouf announced he and Goth were getting a divorce.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got married in Vegas in 1996 and they’re still together.

caption Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still together. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In 1996, after just one year of dating, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Vegas. Ripa said he proposed one night while they were eating pizza and drinking wine and the next day they headed to Vegas to have a wedding ceremony.

It seems to have worked out – the two have been together ever since and they have three children.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton got married in 2000 but it didn’t last for very long.

After meeting in 1999 on the set of “Pushing Tin,” Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton took off for a surprise wedding in Vegas in 2000.

Thornton was still dating his then-fiancé Laura Dern at the time. Dern later said she left home to work on a movie only to find out Thornton had gotten married to someone else while she was gone – and she said she never heard from him again. Jolie and Thornton’s marriage lasted for about two years.

For their first wedding, Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon got married in Vegas.

caption They got married and divorced twice. source Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The longtime couple took the plunge in Vegas in October 2007 at the Mirage hotel. It was Pamela Anderson’s third marriage and her children and members of her family were present, as were guests like Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and magician Hans Klok.

Anderson wore a white, denim Valentino dress and the ceremony took place in the chunk of time between two of the magic shows she was in.

Per People, Anderson filed for divorce just two months later and the couple was granted an annulment in March 2008. They got remarried in January 2014 and Anderson filed for divorce in July of that year.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow were married for about two years.

Back in July 1966, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow got married at The Sands Hotel and Casino in Vegas. At the time, Sinatra was 48 years old and Farrow was 19 years old. They got divorced in 1968 and Farrow reportedly blamed her and Sinatra’s age difference.

Kevin Dillon and Jane Stuart got married in an Elvis-themed ceremony.

In April 2006, “Entourage” actor Kevin Dillon and Jill Stuart, who was pregnant at the time, got married in Vegas in an Elvis-themed ceremony. The pair had one daughter together and Dillon had a daughter from a previous relationship.

The two got divorced in 2017.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for about 10 years.

After dating for three months, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore tied the knot in Vegas in November 1987 at the Golden Nugget Hotel.

After having three children together and being married for nearly a decade, the two announced they were getting a divorce in 1995.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere flew to Vegas to get married.

caption Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere. source Brenda Chase/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere met in 1988 when she was 22 years old and he was 39 years old.

In December 1991, they boarded a private jet to Vegas to get married at The Church of the West. Crawford wearing a navy Armani suit down the aisle. They were married for four years before getting divorced in 1995.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister got married in 2004.

caption Nicky Hilton’s marriage to Todd Andrew Meister didn’t last. source Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

In August 2004, Nicky Hilton, hotel heiress, and her boyfriend Todd Andrew Meister, a New-York businessman, got married at 2:30 a.m.

Although sources close to the two insisted the marriage was real and genuine, the pair ended up getting an annulment in November of that year. They reportedly ended on good terms and remained friends.

Cody Herpin and Jodie Sweetin got married and had a daughter together.

caption Their marriage didn’t last. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty

In 2007, the “Full House” star got married for the second time to then-boyfriend Cody Herpin during a ceremony in Vegas. They later had a daughter together.

The two got divorced in 2010.

Terius Nash (known as The-Dream) and Christina Milian eloped in Las Vegas.

The R&B couple said “I do” at the Little White Wedding Chapel at exactly midnight on September 4, 2009.

Christina Milian reportedly rented her wedding dress for $200 and The-Dream rented his tux for $100, per TMZ. They had reportedly applied for a marriage license a month before.

The pair had a daughter and ended up splitting up less than a year after their wedding.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward had a long marriage.

The couple first met in 1953 while Newman was still married his first wife, Jackie Witte, with whom he had three children. Newman and Joanne Woodward later reconnected in 1957 to film “The Long, Hot Summer.” Shortly after, Newman got divorced from Witte.

In 1958, Paul Newman married Joanne Woodward at a ceremony in Vegas. The two celebrated their 50-year anniversary in 2008 and Newman died that same year.

Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg got married in 1984.

caption They’re still together. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty

Bette Midler married artist Martin von Haselberg in 1984 at a quick ceremony at the Starlight Chapel in Vegas. They were married by an Elvis impersonator and never got any wedding pictures until many years later, per People. They’ve been together since.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley went from high-school sweethearts to a married couple.

In April 1989, at the height of his career, Jon Bon Jovi married his high-school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in Vegas during a one-day break on his New Jersey tour. They eloped without rings.

They’re still together today and have been married for 30 years. They have four children.