6 celebrities who have opened up about going to couples therapy

caption Many of your favorite couples have gotten real about how they make it work. source Frazer Harrison/Christopher Polk/Getty images

Couples therapy can be beneficial and some celebrities have been open about using it to make their relationships stronger

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have spoken about going to couples counseling.

Pink said she and her husband Carey Hart have been going to couples therapy for their entire relationship.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Relationships are hard. Despite what you see in movies and TV, they’re not all romantic gestures and total agreement. Even those couples who seem “meant to be,” sometimes need a little bit of help to make it through the rockier parts of their relationship. That help can – and often does – take the form of couples counseling.

There’s no shame in working through your problems with the help of a qualified professional and, for some celebrity couples, it has made all the difference.

Here are some celebrities who have gotten real about the work they’ve put in to make their relationships last.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have spoken about going to couples counseling.

caption Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell source Frazer Harrison/Getty images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have opened up in the past about going to couples therapy to improve their relationship.

In 2017, Bell told People magazine that couples counseling is what’s allowed their relationship to get to the very healthy place it’s in.

“We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him, “Bell told the magazine. “That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden have been together for decades.

caption Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston and his wife Robin Dearden have been married for about 30 years.

In 2013, the former “Breaking Bad” actor told Rolling Stone that they see a couples therapist from time to time, whenever one or the other of them sees fit for them to go.

“Our agreement is, if either of us feels like we want to go, the other can’t object,” he told the magazine.

That way, if one or the other of them thinks that there’s something in their relationship that needs fixing, it’s sure to be addressed.

Pink and Carey Hart have been open about going to couples therapy.

caption Pink and Carey Hart source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The singer Pink and her husband Carey Hart got married in 2006 and at one point separated for nearly a year before deciding that they weren’t going to get divorced after all.

In 2013, the superstar told Redbook that she and Hart go to couples therapy for “maintenance” and not just when there are obvious issues that they need to address.

She also said they fight more fairly and nicely than they used to and that they never fight in front of their daughter, Willow. The couple now has another child, a son, Jameson.

“Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” the singer said on the NBC morning show, per People’s reports.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have had some of their therapy sessions aired on TV.

caption Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott publicly went to couples therapy on Spelling’s reality TV show, “True Tori.” The couple started therapy after Spelling found out that McDermott had cheated on her the year prior, per People.

Having now been married for 13 years, the couple had their youngest child, Beau, in 2017. Spelling told People magazine that he was a symbol of their “rebuilt” marriage.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler briefly broke up after getting engaged — and they’re now married.

caption Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler source Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Reality star and author Kristin Cavallari and quarterback Jay Cutler got together very quickly and then broke up for a period after getting engaged.

According to People magazine, in 2016 Cavallari told Steve Harvey while on his show, that going to couples therapy saved their relationship.

“We’ve come so far being in therapy both individually and together as a couple, that it’s been incredibly beneficial,” Cavallari reportedly told Harvey.

They got married in 2013 and have since had three kids, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink have been together for almost 20 years.

caption Patrick and Jillian Dempsey source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Actor Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink, a makeup artist, had been married for 15 years (with three kids) when Jillian filed for divorce in January 2015 before the couple eventually called it off.

In 2016, the actor told People magazine that couples counseling was extremely influential in helping them repair their relationship, as well as their family life. Dempsey said he also decided to spend more quality time with his family and that putting in the work in therapy and outside of it made all the difference.