10 hilariously bad dolls that look nothing like the celebrities they’re modeled after

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dolls don’t resemble them at all. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Historywearz/Etsy

For celebrities, having a doll crafted in their likeness is an indisputable sign they’ve made it, second only perhaps to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But “likeness” is the key word here.

These 10 celebrities received a huge honor when they were immortalized in doll-form – so it’s really too bad their figurines don’t look anything like them.

Check them out below.

This “Beauty and the Beast” doll of Emma Watson as Belle looks a lot more like Justin Bieber.

caption Disney’s Belle doll. source JLantisToys/YouTube and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it was announced that Emma Watson was slated to play Belle in the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film, Disney’s choice was met with fierce approval.

Regrettably, the doll fell flat. Disney’s Belle-doll ended up looking less like Watson and, according to the internet, more like a frightful mashup of Justin Bieber, the Queen of Hearts, and Lord Farquaad, the main antagonist of the 2001 animated feature film, “Shrek.”

Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” singing doll plays music — but that’s where the similarities between the two end.

caption Taylor Swift’s singing doll. source familydayfinds/eBay and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What this doll does well: sing a clip from Taylor Swift‘s hit song, “You Belong With Me.” What this doll does poorly: look anything like Taylor Swift.

These Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls are borderline offensive.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as dolls. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Historywearz/Etsy

The maker of these Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dolls claimed that they were meant to be fun, and weren’t intended to be realistic replicas of the couple.

Lindsay Lohan’s figurine looks more like Ariel the mermaid.

caption Lindsay Lohan’s “My Scene” doll. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images and barbiesitter/eBay

According to Mattel, Lindsay Lohan’s “My Scene” doll was decked out in a movie premiere-ready outfit that included a faux fur-trimmed coat, and came with movie-themed accessories, like a velvet-style rope and a director’s chair.

Too bad it doesn’t look at all like her.

John Travolta’s doll looks like it’s cosplaying as Luke Skywalker in “The Last Jedi.”

caption John Travolta’s doll. source tammigreatbuys/eBay and Francois Durand/Getty Images

John Travolta’s doll was called “On Stage: John Travolta Superstar,” and could bend and twist at the waist.

We get that Robert Pattinson’s doll was supposed to look vampiric, but this is just ghastly.

caption Robert Pattinson’s doll. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Sportsnovelty/eBay

Robert Pattinson‘s doll was modeled after his character in Twilight, but ended up looking more like a cross between a vampire and Derek Zoolander.

This Kelly Osbourne doll looks depressingly emo.

caption Kelly Osbourne’s doll. source bobbystoybox/Amazon and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Osbourne sported pink hair when she was 17 years old and filming her family’s MTV reality show called “The Osbournes.”

Harry Styles’ former One Direction band mate Louis said: “We were really happy with [the dolls], except Harry looks like Susan Boyle.”

Harry Styles was not pleased about the comparison – at least the creators of the doll did remember to include his famous dimples.

Drew Barrymore’s doll is a little bit cross-eyed.

caption Drew Barrymore’s doll. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and yertle8books/Amazon

Even though Barrymore is purportedly a big fan of Barbie, her doll looks more like Kathy Griffin.

Frida Kahlo’s family is not happy with Mattel’s “inaccurate representation” of the artist.

The controversial doll, which does not depict Frida Kahlo’s famous unibrow or her disability, was not met with approval by Kahlo’s family. They released a statement on Instagram claiming that Mattel “does not have the proper authorization to use the image of Frida Kahlo.”