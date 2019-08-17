The Celebrity Edge was named the best new cruise ship of 2018. It has a 14,000 square-foot spa and a luxury suite that comes with a butler — here’s what it looks like.

- source
Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge is one of the best new cruise ships, according to the cruise-review website Cruise Critic, which named the Celebrity Edge the best new ship from an ocean cruise line in 2018.
“Just because a cruise ship is new doesn’t make it revolutionary, but Celebrity Edge is one of the most innovative ships we’ve seen in years,” the website said.
The ship can hold a total of 2,918 passengers, 1,320 crew members, and boasts high-end amenities like a spa and multi-floor suites.
Here’s what it looks like.
The Celebrity Edge debuted in 2018.
It has luxury suites that cover over 2,500 square feet.
Some suites have two floors, like the Edge Villas.
Passengers who choose the Penthouse Suite have a butler on-call.
There’s a spa on the ship, too. And it covers nearly 14,000 square feet.
Passengers can unwind in the relaxation lounge before and after spa treatments.
The spa has some unusual features, like what it calls a “crystalarium.” According to Celebrity Cruises, a crystal in the room promotes “natural healing energy.”
There’s also a “rainfall water therapy room,” which features showers placed on the ceiling.
The spa also has a barber shop.
Passengers can relax in chairs suspended from the ceiling in the “float room.”
Passengers who want to spend time outdoors without the commotion of the pool area can head to the ship’s rooftop garden.
Parents can take a break from their kids in the adults-only solarium.
The ship’s gym offers a panoramic view of the ocean.
But if you don’t want to work out indoors, you can run on the ship’s outdoor track …
… Or take a dip in the 75-foot lap pool.
A giant chandelier hangs over one of its bars.
The bars and restaurants have striking decorative features, like Eden Bar …
… Eden Restaurant …
… Tuscan Restaurant …
… and Normandie Restaurant.
There’s also a casino onboard if you’re feeling lucky.
This art installation, “Avalon,” was created by the artist Fredrikson Stallard.
Upcoming cruises on the Celebrity Edge start at around $600 per person.
