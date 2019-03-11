25 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared the news of their engagement on Instagram in March 2019.

The ring is estimated to be worth between $1 and 4.5 million.

They’re not the only celebrities with million-dollar rings – here are 24 other celebs that wear giant sparklers.

The rich and the famous go all out all the time, whether it’s for vacations, designer clothes, or spoiling their offspring. That’s why it’s no surprise that they shell out some ridiculously big bucks for engagement rings, too.

While even the concept of one million dollars might seem wild, it is clearly chump change for these actors, musicians, and moguls who have dropped that and more for their baubles.

Keep reading to see the 25 most expensive celebrity engagement rings.

Amy Daire originally contributed to this article.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — or “J. Rod” — recently got engaged after two years of dating. He sealed the deal with an estimated 15-carat emerald-cut diamond.

caption Rodriguez and Lopez. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Instagram/@jlo

Lopez and Anthony revealed their engagement on their Instagram feeds, respectively. The two have been together since 2017.

The team at James Allen spoke with INSIDER, and estimated that the ring is a 15-carat diamond, and worth at least $1 million.

Rare Carat estimated that it’s a 20-carat ring, worth $4.5 million.

Alexa Dell, the 24-year-old heiress to Dell Technologies, shared videos of her unbelievable emerald-cut diamond engagement ring that is estimated to be 12 carats.

caption Refoua and Dell. source Alexa Dell/Instagram

Dell’s fiancé, Harrison Refoua, proposed to her over the holidays at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Dell then took to social media to share the news with videos of her gigantic ring.

While Dell has not confirmed the exact value of the diamond, an expert told Daily Mail that he estimates the jewelry ranks at an impressive $2-3 million dollars.

Lady Gaga never got around to saying ‘I do,’ but she did say yes to Taylor Kinney when he whipped out this six-carat, heart-shaped diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz.

caption Kinney and Gaga. source Getty Images/Jason Merritt/Lady Gaga

The $500,000 ring also has a micro-pavé platinum band and is engraved with “T ♡ S,” which stands for Gaga’s birth name, Stefani Germanotta. The couple split in summer 2016 and close sources are saying that she got to keep the ring.

Kate Middleton’s unique 12-carat sapphire — surrounded by diamonds, no less — popped perfectly with her navy dress when the royal couple announced their engagement in 2010.

caption Middleton and Prince William. source Getty Images/Pool

This $500,000 heirloom might not be the most expensive ring on the list, but it’s sentimental value is worth so much more. Princess Diana also wore this ring while she was engaged to Prince Charles.

Justin Theroux asked for Jennifer Aniston’s hand with a stunning 10-carat diamond that would make anyone scream yes.

caption Theroux and Aniston. source Getty Images/Jason Merritt/David Buchan

It’s worth approximately $1 million and even has some sentiment to it thanks to the fact that Theroux called on her good friend Jennifer Meyer to help design it.

Sadly, the million-dollar ring wasn’t enough to keep these two together.

George Clooney popped the question to Amal with a seven-carat, emerald-cut diamond.

caption The Clooneys. source Getty Images/Clemens Bilan/Pool

The solitaire ring, which features side baguettes set in platinum, is worth $750,000. For someone who never thought they’d get married, Clooney sure did splurge.

Gabrielle Union said yes to NBA favorite Dwayne Wade and the 8.5-carat, cushion-cut diamond he chose for her.

caption Wade and Union. source Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Gabrielle Union

The center diamond is the only one on the platinum ring, which means it rightfully gets all the attention. This stunner is said to be worth $1 million.

Michael Douglas gave Catherine Zeta-Jones this antique engagement ring by Fred Leighton. It’s estimated to be 10-carats.

caption Douglas and Zeta-Jones. source Getty Images/Joshua Blanchard/Frederick M. Brown

Douglas did pretty good with this $1 million ring and their relationship isn’t so bad either. The actors have been together for over 16 years.

Angelina Jolie’s ring from Brad Pitt was an emerald-cut rock weighing in at about six carats with smaller (but still large) diamonds on either side.

caption Jolie and Pitt. source Getty Images/Jonathan Leibson/Jason Merritt

The ring, which was designed by Brad and jeweler Robert Procop, is now a divorce diamond thanks to the couple’s split in 2015. The divorce isn’t final yet so who knows which one will walk away with the estimated $1 million ring.

Diamonds are forever but marriages are not, as Katie Holmes could probably tell you. Her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, got down on one knee with a stunning five-carat rock.

caption Holmes and Cruise. source Getty Images/Andrew H. Walke/Pascal Le Segretain

The center oval diamond is surrounded by another six carats worth of diamonds and has been estimated to cost anywhere between $275,000 and $1.5 million.

The couple split in 2012 when Katie started worrying that Tom would send their daughter Suri to a strict Scientology camp and the diamond hasn’t been seen since.

Kate Upton’s one-of-a-kind ring by Anita Ko features an eight-carat, round-cut diamond in a unique six-prong setting.

caption Upton and Verlander. source Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Gustavo Caballero

Kate’s left ring finger dazzled on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet, where she officially announced her engagement to Detroit Tigers baseball player Justin Verlander with the $1.5 million ring.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Igelsias usually kept their relationship on the DL until she went public with a rather large radiant-cut canary diamond on her special finger.

caption Kournikova and Iglesias. source Getty Images/Doug Ben/Clive Brunskill

The unique, yellow diamond is set in platinum and has two other diamonds on either side. The real kicker here is that this may be her second engagement ring. The tennis pro was spotted with an insane 11-carat, pear-shapedpink diamond back in 2001 which was easily worth up to $2.5 million dollars.

These days she has mostly spotted with the yellow one paired with an equally impressive wedding band.

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries lasted only 72 days. The best thing to come out of it was this 16-carat center diamond from Lorraine Schwartz.

caption Humphries and Kardashian. source Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

There are quite a few rumors surrounding this infamous divorce diamond. For starters, it was said that the ring was worth nearly $2 million at one point but in 2013 when Humphries auctioned it off at a charity event, it only went for $749,000.

The craziest report, however, is that it was actually Kardashian who bought the ring in the first place, not Humphries. Why he was the one who got to keep it in the end and earn the profits off of the auction, no one may ever know.

When Russell Wilson put a ring on it, he made sure to out-do Ciara’s last fiancé, Future, who shelled out $1.5 million to ask the big question. Russell upped the ante to 16 carats last March during a beach getaway.

The massive ring is estimated to be worth at least $2 million, outshining Future’s purchase by a whole carat and at least half a million.

Mariah Carey got engaged to Nick Cannon, who proposed with a 17-carat emerald-cut pink diamond by Jacob & Co.

caption Carey and Cannon. source Getty Images/Ethan Miller/Kevork Djansezian

The center diamond was surrounded by 58 smaller pink diamonds and two half moon diamonds leading it to cost upwards of $2.5 million dollars.

Blake Lively’s trendy 12-carat, oval-cut diamond set in 18-carat rose gold was made by the celebrity favorite, Lorraine Schwartz.

caption Lively and Reynolds. source Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/Pascal Le Segretain

The beautiful ring was given to her by her equally beautiful hubby, Ryan Reynolds, who had to have dropped at least $2.5 million on it.

In the early 2000’s, President Donald Trump gave his now-wife Melania a 12-carat diamond ring.

caption The Trumps. source Getty Images/Alex Wong/Bryan Bedder

The emerald cut diamond sits between two smaller diamonds and was designed by London Jeweler Graff. It’s worth close to $3 million, which is practically pocket change for the family.

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has been with him through thick and thin since their wedding in 2001. It’s no wonder he bought her an eight-carat upgrade in 2003.

caption The Bryants. source Getty Images/Jed Jacobsohn/Lisa Blumenfeld

The couple announced their engagement at Vanessa’s 18th birthday party in 2001, but the rock she sports these days was given to her in 2003.

Some claim that the $4 million item is just an “apology ring,” but she wears it proudly on her left finger almost daily.

Jennifer Lopez said “I do” to Marc Anthony in 2004 after he popped the question with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring.

caption Lopez and Anthony. source Getty Images/Charley Gallay/Frederick M. Brown

After her failed engagement to Ben Affleck, she gave the $2.5 million sparkler back. However, this ring, which is estimated to cost over $4 million, might’ve been sold according to rumors that started to spread after the couple’s split back in 2011.

Sources reported that she was going to sell all the jewelry and clothing he bought for her over the years, but if that ever did happen it was kept under wraps.

When Prince Rainier III of Monaco proposed to Grace Kelley in 1955, he pulled out a 10.47-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring by Cartier.

The $4.3 million ring goes on tour along with other accessories and mementos in the traveling exhibition “From Philadelphia to Monaco: Grace Kelly Beyond the Icon.”

Kim Kardashian’s engagement ring from Kanye West has gotten even more attention as of late after the 20-carat diamond ring was stolen in a jewelry heist in Paris.

caption West and Kardashian. source Getty Images/Jason Merritt/Kim Kardashian

The flawless, cushion-cut diamond sits on a thin platinum band with micro-pavé diamonds and was created by Lorraine Schwartz, who also made the original 15-carat engagement ring.

When this upgrade first appeared on the reality star’s finger after Kanye closed a deal with Adidas, it was rumored to be worth $8 million. However, since the theft, lawyers and police officials have clarified that it’s actually worth closer to $4.5 million.

If the ring is recovered, she might not dare to wear it again. Lately she’s been sporting a new ring that’s a bit less flashy.

Paris Hilton thought she met her match with Paris Latsis in 2005 when he proposed with a 24-carat canary diamond.

caption Hilton and Latsis. source Getty Images/Gareth Cattermol/Kevin Winter

The hotel heiress never made it down the aisle and stopped wearing the $4.7 million rock just four months after they initially announced their engagement.

The world’s most iconic musical duo said “I do” in 2008 at a secret wedding. Her far-from-secret engagement ring has an overwhelming 18-carat emerald-cut flawless center diamond.

caption Jay-Za and Beyoncé. source Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Kevork Djansezian

Jay-Z gave her the center diamond set on a split shank band with micro-pavé diamonds in platinum. It set him back $5 million to finally put a ring on it.

Elizabeth Taylor’s decades-long record for the biggest and best engagement ring only recently fell to number two. The 33-carat asscher cut Krupp Diamond set in platinum was the one to beat.

The jaw-dropping $8.8 million ring was created by Elizabeth herself after Richard Burton, her 5th (and 6th) husband, bought the diamond for her at an auction. After setting it in platinum, she wore the ring every single day for the rest of her life.

Mariah Carey and billionaire James Packer recently broke the record with a whopping 35-carat, emerald-cut diamond.

caption Carey and Packer. source Getty Images/Rob Kim and Rich Fury/Invision

Sadly, not even the most expensive engagement ring in Hollywood can help a couple live happily ever after. The wedding was called off after seven months. Luckily for Mariah, she legally gets to keep the $10 million ring since James was the one who broke it off.