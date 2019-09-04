The best celebrity looks from the Venice Film Festival red carpet so far

Celebrities are making an impression with their glamorous fashion at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival.

The event, which was first held in 1932, takes place each year at the Lido in Venice, Italy. A-list actors and world-famous models attend the festival’s movie premieres over the course of 10 days, during which celebrities also showcase some of their best fashion looks of the year.

From Barbara Palvin to Timothée Chalamet, here are some of the best celebrity looks seen at this year’s festival so far.

Actor Kat Graham was one of the first celebrities to turn heads on the red carpet.

caption Kat Graham attends “La Vérité” (“The Truth”) screening on August 28 in Venice, Italy. source Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Ahead of a screening for “La Vérité” (“The Truth”), Graham walked the red carpet in a strapless yellow dress with a sheer skirt that revealed a layer of lace underneath.

She completed the look with gold sandals and a chain necklace.

Model Martha Hunt went with an edgy look for the festival’s opening day.

Hunt also viewed the screening of “La Vérité” (“The Truth”), but took a drastically different approach to her look.

She wore a strapless dress with a top featuring a pattern that made it look as though it was made from gray feathers. Her skirt was much darker, though completely sheer, and extended into a short train behind her.

Model Jasmine Sanders wore one of the most playful looks at the festival.

caption Jasmine Sanders attends the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony on August 28. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

She walked the red carpet for the festival’s opening ceremony wearing a Tiffany-blue strapless dress. Its skirt was especially unique, as it was ruffled and positioned like a bubble around her waist.

While at the premiere of “Ad Astra,” model Elsa Hosk brought glamour to the red carpet.

Her strapless dress featured a black top that was seemingly made from velvet. Its floor-length skirt, on the other hand, was gold with an intricate pattern and made from a high-shine material.

Billie Piper dazzled in a sparkling silver dress.

The actress’ bright ensemble included a long-sleeved dress covered in silver sparkles. Its skirt also featured a layer of lace from her knees to her ankles.

The look was completed with an oversized sparkling bow around her waist, and simple black pumps.

Margaret Qualley looked like a princess in a lilac gown at the “Seberg” premiere.

The sleeveless dress had a short train and flower-shaped ruffles that extended down the right side of her skirt.

Qualley’s updo hairstyle and flushed makeup also helped enhance the elegant look.

Kristen Stewart departed from her usual style while at the same event.

She walked the red carpet in a long-sleeved dress with a high neckline and floor-length skirt.

And while the red-and-silver pattern of her gown might have looked glitzy on its own, it was contrasted greatly by Stewart’s edgy hairstyle and sharp eye makeup,

Zazie Beetz went with a bold pattern for the “Joker” premiere on Saturday.

Her off-the-shoulder gown was multicolored and covered in a floral pattern. She also wore a stunning hairstyle and makeup look that revealed her natural glow.

For the same premiere, Bella Thorne went with a rocker-chic look.

caption Bella Thorne attends the “Joker” premiere in Venice, Italy, on August 31. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The multihyphenate star wore a sheer, chain mail-style dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She completed the look with strappy heels, a chain-style choker, and two-toned hair.

Model Sara Sampaio chose a dazzling gown for her Venice Film Festival appearance.

At the “Joker” premiere, she wore a short-sleeved dress that had a sheer top encrusted with pink pearls. Her skirt was also unique, as it reached the floor with pink-and-black stripes.

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin opted for a youthful ensemble.

Her elegant sleeveless dress featured a pattern of silver jewels from top to bottom. Palvin also accessorized with a pink hair bow.

On Sunday, Penelope Cruz made an appearance at the festival in a Tiffany-blue dress-suit.

Cruz looked stunning in the dress, which had long sleeves and was covered in jewels. She kept the rest of her look understated, wearing sandal heels and a tousled hairstyle.

That same night, Cruz attended the “Wasp Network” premiere in a ruffled ball gown.

Her ensemble looked almost like a wedding dress thanks to its stark white color, off-the-shoulder neckline, and bedazzled bodice.

Timothée Chalamet proved he’s one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood at “The King” premiere on Monday.

He wore a silver suit created by French designer Haider Ackermann over a straight-neck shirt that also looked like it was made out of silk.

To complete the look, the actor rolled up his pant legs and wore two silk belts over his jacket.

Lily Rose Depp, who stars alongside Chalamet in “The King,” wore a muted color for the event.

She donned a blush-pink gown with a floor-length skirt, strapless top, and a matching scarf wrapped around her neck.