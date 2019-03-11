18 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Girl Scouts

caption Barack and Michelle Obama participate in campfire songs session with 4th grade Girl Scouts during the first-ever White House Camp-out on June 30, 2015. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Girl Scouts are as American as apple pie and baseball. The organization began on March 12, 1912, and has been a staple of US culture ever since.

Today, there are 1.8 million Girl Scouts across the country who have all promised, according to Girl Scout Law, to be “honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what [they] say and do.”

Among those who have sworn this same promise are former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, successful actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, and the legendary tennis-playing sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

We spoke with the Girl Scouts who shared their 18 most famous alumni with us.

Taylor Swift is potentially the most famous singer on the planet right now, but she once was a kid in Wyomissing, PA, who loved Caramel Delites.

caption Taylor Swift. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before Swift moved to Nashville for her music career, she grew up on a Christmas tree farm in the small town of Wyomissing, PA.

She mentioned her favorite Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Delites, in her rap parody “Thug Story.”

Katie Couric isn’t shy about her history as a Girl Scout — she even recently donned a vintage uniform.

caption Katie Couric. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The broadcasting icon wrote on her blog that her mom came up to visit her in New York City and “brought with her a bunch of old photos, including one of me in the fourth grade wearing my Girl Scout uniform.”

She went on to say that “Women in business and government have come a long way since I took the Girl Scout pledge, and maybe, to quote ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘nobody puts baby in a corner’ anymore – or calls us ‘baby’ for that matter.”

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has been called the “most powerful woman on the internet.” She’s surrounded herself with powerful women since being a Girl Scout in Stanford, CA.

caption Susan Wojcicki. source FilmMagic for YouTube

Wojcicki became the CEO of YouTube in February 2014 – a year later, she was named the “most powerful woman on the internet” by TIME.

Hilary Clinton started her leadership career early by joining the Girl Scouts. Her political career has spanned decades.

caption Hillary Clinton. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

While celebrating International Day of the Girl, Clinton told a troop of Scouts, “the Girl Scouts not only taught me great songs that I still sing, but lifelong lessons about leadership and the value of public service and friendships that go back all those years and keep me grounded.”

Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea was also a Girl Scout before becoming a public figure.

caption Chelsea Clinton. source Rob Kim/Getty

When speaking at a Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts-hosted Forever Green Gala in Boston, MA, Clinton said that she “learned a few core lessons as a Brownie, one of those being the value of teamwork and everything that we girls can do when we work together.”

Clinton is still an active supporter of the Girl Scouts – she regularly posts about different positive initiatives that the organization undertakes.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was a member of the Girl Scouts in her hometown of Chicago, IL.

Obama was bestowed with the title of Honorary President of the Girl Scouts, as is customary for first ladies. During her time as president, she hosted the White House’s first-ever camp-out for some lucky Scouts on the South Lawn.

Martha Stewart turned her name into a brand, but began as a Girl Scout in Nutley, NJ.

Stewart looks back on her time as a Scout fondly. She spoke of the time she spent at a Girl Scout camp, stating that “Girl Scout camp at South Mountain Retreat taught me the real love of the outdoors, camaraderie, and friendship.”

Mariah Carey is a legendary musician. Perhaps she got her start singing around campfires in her hometown of Huntington, NY.

caption Mariah Carey. source David Becker/Getty

The singer first started receiving singing lessons at the age of four.

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts is a proud former Girl Scout.

caption Robin Roberts. source Getty/D Dipasupil

Roberts actually confirmed that she is lifetime member of the Girl Scouts on Twitter.

Abigail Breslin had already starred in her break-out role in “Little Miss Sunshine” when she joined the Girl Scouts.

caption Breslin in 2006 at her induction ceremony. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Breslin received nominations from both the Screen Actors Guild and the Academy Awards for her role in “Little Miss Sunshine” when she was just 10 years old. Since then, Breslin has starred in “Scream Queens” and “Zombieland,” among other projects.

Gwyneth Paltrow is an actress, lifestyle guru, and entrepreneur — but she started as a child actress and Girl Scout in New York City.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow. source Presley Ann/Getty Images for Flow Alkaline Water

Maybe she was creating SWAPs for her friends while playing Wendy in 1991’s “Hook”

Madeleine Albright was the first female Secretary of State, paving the way for important female political figures like Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice (both former Scouts as well).

caption Madeleine Albright. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Even though the first female Secretary of State is 80, Albright is still speaking to students around the country. In 2016, she gave the commencement speech at Scripps College, where she told the graduates “There is a special place in heaven for anyone who speaks truth to power.”

When Dakota Fanning was inducted into the Girl Scouts at age 11 she had already become the youngest person to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

caption Dakota Fanning in 2005 at her induction ceremony. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Fanning was nominated for a SAG Award for her role in “I Am Sam” in 2001 when she was seven, making her the youngest nominee ever.

Carrie Fisher was many things: an actress, author, screenwriter… and Girl Scout.

caption Carrie Fisher. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Even though Fisher’s mother was actress Debbie Reynolds, she participated in typical childhood activities like the Girl Scouts while growing up in Burbank, CA.

Venus and Serena Williams dominate the world of women’s tennis, but found time for other extracurriculars.

caption Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend Taste Of Tennis New York on August 25, 2016 in New York City source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The sisters grew up in Compton, CA. While they could mostly be found on tennis courts as children, they found time to participate in other extracurriculars, like the Girl Scouts.

Chicago native Ginni Rometty is the chairman, president, and CEO of IBM.

caption Virginia “Ginny” Rometty. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Girl Scouts showed their support for Rometty on Twitter when she spoke at Dreamforce, a conference hosted by Salesforce that focuses on “bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers and thousands of IT professionals.”

Barbara Walters made history as the first female co-anchor of a network evening news show, but her story began as a Girl Scout in Boston, MA.

caption Barbara Walters. source Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Walters was the first female co-anchor of the “ABC Evening News.”

Condoleezza Rice, another former Secretary of State, was honored by the Girl Scouts during Black History Month.

caption Condoleezza Rice. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

According to the official Girl Scouts website, every female Secretary of State has been a former Girl Scout.