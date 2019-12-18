21 celebrity hairstyles you probably forgot about from the 2010s

caption Chrissy Teigen wore long bangs at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2012. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In 2010, Rihanna sported fiery red curls.

caption Rihanna attends the American Music Awards on November 21, 2010. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She was 22 years old at the time, and wore the hair color in numerous styles – including a bob, updo, longer bob, and long braid.

Ariana Grande, on the other hand, tried a dark red poof.

caption Ariana Grande attends a “So You Think You Can Dance” event on May 27, 2010. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Though many people recognize the red shade she wore while filming “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat,” Grande’s poof hairstyle is less memorable.

Beyonce opted for subtle glitter streaks.

caption Beyonce attends the Grammy awards on January 31, 2010. source Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

She paired the sparkling strands with straightened blonde hair at the 2010 Grammys.

In 2011, Zoe Kravitz experimented with bangs.

caption Zoe Kravitz attends the UNICEF Snowflake ball in New York on November 29, 2011. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

She donned baby bangs at the start of the year, but later grew them out into a longer style.

Zac Efron ditched his voluminous hair that same year.

caption Zac Efron attends the People’s Choice Awards on January 5, 2011. source Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Instead, the actor opted for a close-cropped style that completely transformed his look.

Drake didn’t have his signature beard or mustache at the start of the decade.

caption Drake attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 13, 2011. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Instead, he attended the Grammy Awards in 2012 with a practically clean-shaven face.

Miley Cyrus rocked shoulder-length locks in 2012.

caption Miley Cyrus attends “The Hunger Games” premiere on March 12, 2012. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Her ombre hair was dark on top and blonde at the bottom.

Chrissy Teigen wore bangs so long they almost covered her eyes.

caption Chrissy Teigen attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2012. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She wore the bangs with light highlights and a ponytail at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

Jason Momoa looked entirely different with a short hairstyle in 2013.

caption Jason Momoa visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City on January 29, 2013. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Today, Momoa’s hair extends past his shoulders, but at the start of the decade, he wore a short and spiky style.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, defied gravity with her curled updo.

caption Jennifer Lopez attends the Met Gala on May 6, 2013. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Not only was her hair cut short and curled upwards, but it was also colored with a brown-to-blonde ombre effect.

Lady Gaga changed her hair almost daily in 2014.

caption Lady Gaga leaves her hotel in Italy on November 6, 2014. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

While in Milan, Italy, that year, the musician stepped out wearing a stark-white bob with bangs.

Naomi Campbell looked stunning in an afro that year.

caption Naomi Campbell visits BET’s “106 & Park” on March 3, 2014. source Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

She wore the style briefly, and returned to wearing long, straight locks.

Joe Jonas dyed his hair blue in 2015.

caption Joe Jonas attends the American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

He wore numerous shades of blue in his hair that year while touring with his band, DNCE.

So did Hilary Duff.

caption Hilary Duff attends the “Younger” premiere on March 31, 2015. source Esther Horvath/Getty Images

She also wore the bright hair color while promoting new music. At the time, it was her single “Sparks.”

Selena Gomez had auburn hair for a short period in 2016.

caption Selena Gomez at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, 2016. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aside from a brief blonde moment in 2017, Gomez donned dark hair throughout most of the decade.

Taylor Swift completely transformed her look with a bleached bob.

caption Taylor Swift attends the BMI Pop Awards on May 10, 2016. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

Though lighter than her typical hair color, Swift’s bleached look was one of her edgiest to date.

Halsey looked like a different person in 2017 when she wore a brown lob.

caption Halsey attends the Secret Genius Awards on November 1, 2017. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

The musician typically opts for bolder looks – including rainbow roots and red dye.

Lizzo had blonde-tinged bangs that same year.

caption Lizzo attends the Shorty Awards in New York City on April 23, 2017. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The rest of her wavy hair was also highlighted with blonde streaks.

Bella Thorne rocked dark hair in 2018.

caption Bella Thorne attends the “Assassination Nation” premiere on January 21, 2018. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

The actress added edge to her new hair color with short bangs.

Dylan Sprouse had shoulder-length hair throughout much of 2018.

caption Dylan Sprouse attends a “Puzzle” screening on July 24, 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He’s since gone back to his signature short hair.

Sophie Turner’s bangs were short-lived.

caption Sophie Turner is seen in London, England, on May 23, 2019. source Neil Mockford/Getty Images

She was photographed wearing the style for one day while promoting the “Dark Phoenix” film.