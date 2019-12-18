21 celebrity hairstyles you probably forgot about from the 2010s

- source
- Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
- Throughout the 2010s, many celebrities experimented with hairstyles that have since been forgotten.
- Ariana Grande, for example, started the decade without her signature ponytail.
- Taylor Swift, on the other hand, chopped her curls and briefly bleached her hair.
- Jason Momoa and Zac Efron also ditched their long locks for shorter styles.
In 2010, Rihanna sported fiery red curls.
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
She was 22 years old at the time, and wore the hair color in numerous styles – including a bob, updo, longer bob, and long braid.
Ariana Grande, on the other hand, tried a dark red poof.
- Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Though many people recognize the red shade she wore while filming “Victorious” and “Sam and Cat,” Grande’s poof hairstyle is less memorable.
Beyonce opted for subtle glitter streaks.
- Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images
She paired the sparkling strands with straightened blonde hair at the 2010 Grammys.
In 2011, Zoe Kravitz experimented with bangs.
- Rob Kim/Getty Images
She donned baby bangs at the start of the year, but later grew them out into a longer style.
Zac Efron ditched his voluminous hair that same year.
- Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Instead, the actor opted for a close-cropped style that completely transformed his look.
Drake didn’t have his signature beard or mustache at the start of the decade.
- Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Instead, he attended the Grammy Awards in 2012 with a practically clean-shaven face.
Miley Cyrus rocked shoulder-length locks in 2012.
- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Her ombre hair was dark on top and blonde at the bottom.
Chrissy Teigen wore bangs so long they almost covered her eyes.
- Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
She wore the bangs with light highlights and a ponytail at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Jason Momoa looked entirely different with a short hairstyle in 2013.
- Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Today, Momoa’s hair extends past his shoulders, but at the start of the decade, he wore a short and spiky style.
Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, defied gravity with her curled updo.
- Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Not only was her hair cut short and curled upwards, but it was also colored with a brown-to-blonde ombre effect.
Lady Gaga changed her hair almost daily in 2014.
- Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
While in Milan, Italy, that year, the musician stepped out wearing a stark-white bob with bangs.
Naomi Campbell looked stunning in an afro that year.
- Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
She wore the style briefly, and returned to wearing long, straight locks.
Joe Jonas dyed his hair blue in 2015.
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
He wore numerous shades of blue in his hair that year while touring with his band, DNCE.
So did Hilary Duff.
- Esther Horvath/Getty Images
She also wore the bright hair color while promoting new music. At the time, it was her single “Sparks.”
Selena Gomez had auburn hair for a short period in 2016.
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Aside from a brief blonde moment in 2017, Gomez donned dark hair throughout most of the decade.
Taylor Swift completely transformed her look with a bleached bob.
- Mark Davis/Getty Images
Though lighter than her typical hair color, Swift’s bleached look was one of her edgiest to date.
Halsey looked like a different person in 2017 when she wore a brown lob.
- Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
The musician typically opts for bolder looks – including rainbow roots and red dye.
Lizzo had blonde-tinged bangs that same year.
- Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
The rest of her wavy hair was also highlighted with blonde streaks.
Bella Thorne rocked dark hair in 2018.
- George Pimentel/Getty Images
The actress added edge to her new hair color with short bangs.
Dylan Sprouse had shoulder-length hair throughout much of 2018.
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
He’s since gone back to his signature short hair.
Sophie Turner’s bangs were short-lived.
- Neil Mockford/Getty Images
She was photographed wearing the style for one day while promoting the “Dark Phoenix” film.