Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee is threatening to sue after a plastic surgeon in Seoul allegedly gave him ‘Hush Puppies’ eyes

Addy Lee before the procedure (left) and after (right). Instagram / @mgroup_addylee88

Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee is threatening to take legal action against a plastic surgery clinic in South Korea, after blotched procedures left him with “Hush Puppies” eyes.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Christmas day to complain about the work done on him by a “Dr Kim”.

He also tagged Instagram accounts supposedly owned by the clinic and its consultant on his post. Both accounts had their settings set to private on Dec 26, but a blog link on the consultant’s page lists an address in Seoul’s Gangnam area.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, Lee had flown to Seoul in September for the procedures. Not only did he leave with unsatisfactory results, Lee alleges that the clinic’s consultant had also failed to respond to his complaints in the past three months.

Lee, who is group director of the Monsoon Saloon Group, told Wanbao that the blotched outcome of the surgery includes droopy eyes which make him look like the “Hush Puppies” dog.

A new nose tip constructed by the doctor also seemed “unstable” and looks like it could fall, he reportedly told Wanbao.

His face is also uneven after a thread facelift done by the clinic, he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addy Lee (@mgroup_addylee88) on Dec 24, 2018 at 5:43am PST

Lee also said that the skin on his neck had become flabby despite losing only 2kg or 3kg after the procedure.

He further revealed that he had done work at the same clinic five years ago, and was pleased with the results then.

“I don’t care about the money. What’s important is that the clinic is irresponsible,” he was quoted by Wanbao as saying, adding that he is now considering legal action after the clinic failed to respond by the given deadline.

Penang-born Lee is a familiar face in Singapore’s entertainment industry, and co-founded social media and production company 3X Media Production with TV stars Vivian Lai and Quan Yifeng in 2014.

Business Insider has reached out to the clinic via email for comment.