Here’s what 30 celebrities wore for Halloween this year

caption Noah Centineo makes a pretty charming Gaston alongside Ross Butler’s Wolverine. source Kevin Mazur

Joe Jonas dressed up as fiancé Sophie Turner’s “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark.

caption Jonas shared a few images on his Instagram story. source Joe Jonas/Instagram

You can sere more photos of him with Turner dressed as an elephant on Instagram here.

George Clooney wore two costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

caption A photo on Getty Images labels George Clooney inside the moose costume. source Splash News

Clooney showed up to the party as a pilot and then appeared in a moose costume. In the past, Clooney joked about wanting a moose as a pet.

Kendall Jenner went as the “Austin Powers” fembot to the same party.

caption Kendall Jenner attends Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Casamigos

Jenner shared more photos of her costume, along with her Austin Powers sidekick, on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner dressed up as a massive butterfly.

caption Kylie Jenner shared off the pink look on Instagram. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Butterfly Effect.” She and Travis Scott, the father of their daughter Stormi, have matching tattoos of a small butterfly. Scott also has a song named “Butterfly Effect.”

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams were a perfect combination.

caption Hyland wore a short blonde wig to Just Jared’s 7th annual Halloween party. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Together, Hyland’s taco outfit and Adams’ Belle costume made them “Taco Bell.” Very clever.

“Riverdale” stars Camilla Mendes and Lili Reinhart channeled their inner “Napoleon Dynamite.”

caption Mendes shared an image of the duo and then a still from the movie. source @camimendes/Instagram

Mendes shared a photo of her and Reinhart as besties Pedro and Napoleon from the 2004 movie.

Their co-star Cole Sprouse was a “Despicable Me” minion, with a twist.

caption No, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart did not show off a couples costume this year. Maybe next year. source @lilireinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart shared this video of Sprouse on her Instagram story. The sign reads “Stop sexualizing Minions.” When he lifted the sign, he had two nipples hiding underneath.

And “Riverdale” stars KJ Apa and Charles Melton dressed up as Josie and the Pussycats in leopard leotards.

caption The “Riverdale” cast partied together because of course they did. source @camimendes/Instagram

Mendes shared an image of her co-stars on her Instagram story.

Harry Styles made for a very good Elton John.

caption Styles was channeling Sir Elton John’s 1975 performance at Dodgers Stadium. source @eltonjohn/Instagram

Sir Elton John approved of the look and shared it on Instagram.

John Legend is the perfect Prince Charming for his little girl.

caption We’re ready to see Chrissy Teigen’s look. source @johnlegend/Instagram

The star shared a photo of him and his daughter Luna on his shoulders.

Rita Ora dressed up as a convincing Post Malone.

caption Ora went dressed as the singer to the KISS Haunted House party. source John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images

Ora performed on stage dressed as Post Malone.

Jaden Smith rocked a Batman suit.

caption This is the comfiest-looking Dark Knight we’ve ever seen. source Splash News

Smith attended M. Night Shyamalan’s Halloween party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Halsey had her own take on Batman villain Poison Ivy.

caption The singer had ivy wrapped around her legs. source @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey threw a “Gotham City”-themed party so she had to dress up as a Batman villain. You can view it here.

Halsay’s ex G-Eazy went as an old-school version of Batman villain Two-Face.

caption G-Eazy even had the character’s iconic coin ready to flip. source Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Stillhouse Spirits Co

G-Eazy wore the outfit to his Stillhouse Night of the Fallen Halloween Party.

The “Black-ish” cast is rocking stellar “Black Panther” costumes this year.

caption “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan approved of their look. source blackishabc/Instagram

Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Anthony Anderson dressed up as Killmonger, Nakia, and T’Challa.

Netflix stars Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why”) and Noah Centineo (“To All The Boys I Love Before”) are Wolverine and Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Gaston showed how strong he was by lifting Wolvie at the Casamigos Halloween Party. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

The two showed off their dance moves on the Netflix Instagram to Ludacris’ “Stand Up.”

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, dressed up as artist Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour.

caption The two attended the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on October 27, 2018. source Splash News

Seacrest even carried around a stuffed plush of Choupette Lagerfeld, Lagerfeld’s cat.

Kelly Osbourne went as an “American Horror Story” favorite, Myrtle Snow.

caption Could you tell it was Osbourne under the giant red wig? source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Snow appears during the Coven season as the Head of the Witches Council.

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica dressed up as the Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf for their shindig.

caption Seinfeld’s outfit looks very comfy. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld threw their third annual Halloween bash in 2018.

Sarah Michelle Gellar dressed up as Harley Quinn.

caption Sarah Michelle Gellar at Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld’s GOOD + Halloween Bash at Sony Pictures Studios. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

All that was missing was Freddie Prinze Jr. as her Joker.

Gabrielle Union channeled her inner Stefani while husband, Dwyane Wade, dressed up as the Fresh Prince.

caption Union rocked out to “Just a Girl” in an Instagram video. source Dwyane Wade/Facebook

The “Bring it On” actress dressed up as the “No Doubt” singer to her ’90s-themed birthday party that coincided with the Halloween weekend. Watch her rock out here. Her husband channeled Will Smith in his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” look.