caption Jessica Biel dressed as Justin Timberlake for a Halloween party, while her husband Justin Timberlake dressed as a microphone. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Halloween falls on Thursday this year, but stars have been showing off their spooky looks for the past week now.

Celebrities like Demi Lovato and Nina Dobrev have turned heads as Pennywise from “It” and Billie Eilish, respectively, while other stars like Kylie Jenner have opted for simpler costumes, like a Playboy bunny in Jenner’s case.

Others have taken inspiration from popular films. Model Ashley Graham dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from the ’80s film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and rapper Nicki Minaj wore a Harley Quinn costume, complete with a bat and pigtails.

Here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019, so far.

Nina Dobrev recreated Billie Eilish’s look from the “When the Party’s Over” music video.

caption Nina Dobrev is known for her role on “The Vampire Diaries.” source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

In addition to the green hair and black tears, Dobrev even sported baggy shorts and long acrylic nails, much like the real Eilish does, while attending a Halloween party on October 25.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna recreated Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace look from 2000.

caption Lisa Rinna is known for her role on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lopez herself even gave Rinna’s costume the stamp of approval.

“It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” the “Hustlers” star told “Access Hollywood” of Rinna’s outfit.

Jessica Biel recreated her husband Justin Timberlake’s infamous ’90s aesthetic, while Timberlake himself went as a microphone.

caption Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married since 2012. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Biel made headlines earlier this month when her past comments about Timberlake’s former band *NSYNC resurfaced.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers recreated one of Ariana Grande’s famous looks for Halloween.

caption Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is 23 years old. source Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram/Gotham/GC Images

Mathers completed the look with thigh-high boots and a choker, and even carried a lollipop.

Model Ashley Graham donned a red dress and matching wig for her Jessica Rabbit costume.

caption Ashley Graham is currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. source Instagram/Ashley Graham

Graham completed her “knocked up Jessica Rabbit” outfit with purple gloves, but opted for red sneakers instead of Jessica’s signature heels for comfort.

Demi Lovato had several eye-catching costumes this year.

caption Demi Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction and body image. source Instagram/Demi Lovato

For her first look, Lovato donned a Marie Antoinette-esque costume, complete with a voluminous updo and luxe makeup.

“I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!” Lovato wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her in costume.

The singer dressed as Pennywise from the “It” movies for her second costume.

caption Demi Lovato is a former Disney channel star and singer. source Instagram/Demi Lovato

The singer completed her look with creepy red contacts and, of course, a red balloon.

For her Harley Quinn costume, rapper Nicki Minaj carried a bat, and even copied Quinn’s signature pigtails.

caption Nicki Minaj just got married to her longtime boyfriend, Kenneth Petty. source Instagram/Nicki Minaj

But instead of Quinn’s “puddin” choker, Minaj DIY’d her own to read “Queen” – and called herself “Harley Queen.”

Cardi B dressed as a sultry nurse for an early Halloween photo.

caption Cardi B is known for her songs like “Bodak Yellow” and “Money.” source Instagram/Cardi B

“I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin a–,” the rapper wrote on Twitter along with a photo of her in costume.

Kylie Jenner wore a Playboy bunny costume for a Halloween party.

caption Kylie Jenner has a child with rapper Travis Scott. source Instagram/Kylie Jenner

The reality star wore black bunny ears, along with a black and white bow tie, cuffs, and black satin bustier to complete her look.

And Jenner’s daughter Stormi replicated her mom’s outfit from the Met Gala earlier this year for her costume.

caption Stormi is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. source Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Like Jenner’s at the Met Gala in May, Stormi’s outfit featured lavender feathered sleeves and a matching hem, as well as a long purple wig and sparkly accessories.

“American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters and singer Halsey went as Sonny and Cher to an “AHS” Halloween party.

caption Evan Peters and Halsey recently started a relationship. source Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic

The new couple wore matching polka-dot outfits, and Peters even sported a fake mustache and wig to complete his look.

Gabrielle Union recreated her iconic look from the 2000 film “Bring It On” with her daughter.

caption Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia is almost a year old. source Instagram/Gabrielle Union

While Union’s costume looks nearly identical to the one she wore in the film, Kaavia’s outfit is from Nebraska fast-food chain Runza – and was apparently gifted to her when she visited Nebraska (Union’s home state) with her mother last month.

Former One Direction member Liam Payne emulated Clark Kent at a recent concert.

caption Liam Payne is set to release his debut solo album in December. source Liam Payne/Instagram

The singer performed in the Superman getup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Kate Beckinsale put a BDSM spin on Audrey Hepburn’s character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

caption Kate Beckinsale made headlines earlier this year when she briefly dated “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. source Instagram/Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale wore a black latex dress, gloves, and heels for her take on Holly Golightly. And her friend Jonathan Voluck, also pictured, dressed as singer Elton John.