15 celebrities who completely nailed their Halloween costumes as your favorite fictional characters

It may seem like many celebrities have it made, but even they can enjoy pretending to be other people – especially on Halloween, when the whole point is to embrace surrealism and fiction.

Here are 15 celebrities who pulled out all the stops to transform into fan-favorite TV and film characters.

Halsey was a dead-ringer for Eleven from “Stranger Things.”

caption She already had the perfect hairstyle. source @iamhalsey/Instagram

In 2016, Halsey also dressed up as the DC Comics villain Harley Quinn and Uma Thurman’s character in “Kill Bill” – but thanks to her shaved head and mean stare, the Eleven costume was her tour de force.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson personified a fan-favorite couple from “Game of Thrones.”

caption The couple took it to Westeros in 2017. source Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen while her boyfriend went as Khal Drogo, a short-lived yet beloved couple from “Game of Thrones.”

Allison Williams made the perfect Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption The “Get Out” actress could be a Disney princess. source @aw/Instagram

“Ugh Belle I’ve been telling you to get a damn Kindle,” Allison Williams captioned this shot from 2015.

Heidi Klum went all out as Jessica Rabbit for her 16th annual Halloween party.

In 2015, Heidi Klum shared the wild, elaborate process behind becoming the vixen from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” – which included a ton of prosthetics, all over her body.

Gigi Hadid looked exactly like Sandy from “Grease.”

Gigi Hadid walked straight out of the famous final scene in “Grease” to attend Klum’s 2015 Halloween party.

Jacob Tremblay somehow became even cuter when dressing up as Marty McFly from “Back to the Future.”

caption He even nailed Marty’s look of constant confusion. source @jacobtremblay/Instagram

The “Room” actor wrote on Instagram that “only the adults” recognized his costume at his school’s Halloween dance.

Diane Guerrero made an exemplary Tina Belcher from “Bob’s Burgers.”

caption Joseph Ferrara dressed up as Tina’s dad, Bob. source @dianexguerrero/Instagram

“Bob and Tina Belcher! We got burgers,” Diane Guerrero captioned this shot from Halloween 2015.

Emily Ratajkowski even painted her skin to look like Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons.”

Emily Ratajkowski found the perfect dress and wig for her Marge Simpson costume in 2015.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens dressed as a memorable duo from “Pulp Fiction.”

caption The longtime couple coordinated perfectly. source @vanessahudgens/Instagram

In 2015, Austin Butler dressed as Vincent Vega, while Vanessa Hudgens went as the iconic Mia Wallace.

Beyoncé, as Storm from “X-Men,” stood apart from the other superheroes.

caption Lala Anthony captioned this group photo, “A night to remember,” adding the hashtag #girlpower. source @lala/Twitter

While numerous women in Beyoncé’s circle appeared to have a similar idea – including Ciara as Catwoman and Lala Anthony as Wonder Woman – she raised the bar by donning her white wig and contacts to transform into Storm.

Cardi B went full evil to become Cruella de Vil from “The Hundred and One Dalmatians.”

With her color coordination and two-toned hair, Cardi B perfected her Cruella de Vil costume.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka got their whole family involved for this “Star Wars” ensemble.

caption But where’s Chewbacca? source @nph/Instagram

Ever since Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtkta welcomed twins Harper and Gideon in 2010, the family has built a reputation for dressing in adorable ensemble costumes every October.

In 2015, they must have been excited about the impending release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Harris and Burtka were the perfect matches for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo, while the kids dressed as Luke and Leia Skywalker (the characters are twins, too!).

Joe Jonas nailed Derek Zoolander’s “blue steel” look.

caption “I’m pretty sure there’s a lot more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking.” source @joejonas/Instagram

In addition to the perfect “Zoolander” outfit, Joe Jonas’ model face is uncanny. Even Ben Stiller gave his seal of approval.

Nina Dobrev managed to fit three “Harry Potter” costumes into one.

caption The three best friends are rarely apart. source @ninadobrev/Twitter

Nina Dobrev could have just gone with a classic Hermione outfit, but she fit Harry and Ron into her “Harry Potter” costume as well – and even topped it off with an invisibility cloak.

Zoë Kravitz was perfect as Marla Singer from “Fight Club.”

caption Her friend coordinated as Brad Pitt’s character Tyler Durden. source @zoeisabellakravitz/Instagram

Zoë Kravitz nailed her “Fight Club” persona – right down to the messy hair, casual smoking, and nonchalant attitude.

