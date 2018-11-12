Here’s what celebrity houses look like after they were destroyed by the devastating California wildfires

caption Orlando Bloom’s entire street was engulfed in flames. source Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Three major wildfires continue to blaze through California. And two of them, the The Woolsey and Hill fires, surround Los Angeles and are burning through Malibu.

The damage is already devastating. 29 people have been killed in the Camp Fire, further north in the state, and the property damage will amount to billions of dollars once everything has been accounted for.

A number of celebrities living in the Los Angeles and Malibu areas have evacuated their homes, including Miley Cyrus and members of the Kardashian family. Many of them don’t know if they lost their homes in the fires.

But some celebrities – including Orlando Bloom, Gerard Butler, and Lady Gaga – have had their homes completely or partially burned to the ground. Many of them had only been living in those houses for just a few years before losing them.

Here are seven celebrity homes destroyed by the fire – and what they looked like before.

Gerard Butler bought his Point Dume house in May 2016.

caption Gerard Butler’s home on Google Maps. source Google Maps

Split in two compounds, the home cost him $6.45.

On Sunday, he showed its skeletal remains.

caption Gerard Butler took a selfie with the remains of his mansion. source Gerard Butler/Instagram

Butler returned to his home Sunday after evacuating it earlier. He found it completely destroyed, and posted a photo of the devastation on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer also has a home in Malibu.

caption Camille Grammar’s Malibu mansion on Google Maps. source Google Maps

She’s put the home on and off the market since 2012.

She posted a photo of it burning on Sunday.

caption Camille Grammer’s home. source Camille Grammer Meyer/Instagram

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” she said on Instagram. “The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home.”

Robin Thicke has a home in Malibu with his girlfriend, April Love Geary.

caption Robin Thicke’s Malibu house. source Google Maps

He bought it for about $2.4 million in 2015.

Geary said it was demolished in the fire.

caption Robin Thicke’s home was in this fire. source April Love Geary/Instagram

Geary posted a photo of the fire on Instagram with the caption “our house is somewhere in there.” Later, she visited the site and posted an Instagram story saying the house was destroyed.

Lady Gaga bought her home for $23 million in 2014.

caption Lady Gaga’s Malibu house. source Google Maps

It reportedly inspired her character’s house in “A Star is Born.”

Flames surrounded her house as she evacuated Saturday.

caption Lady Gaga left her home Saturday. source Lady Gaga/Instagram via People

Lady Gaga posted pictures of smoke rising over her home on Instagram as she evacuated Saturday. It’s not clear how much damage her house sustained.

Orlando Bloom bought his home just a year ago, in 2017.

caption Orlando Bloom’s home on Google Maps. source Google Maps

On Saturday, he posted a picture of his whole street on fire.

caption Orlando Bloom posted a photo of his street engulfed in flames. source Orlando Bloom/Instagram

The fire blazed through his street, though it’s not clear how much damage his own house sustained.

The Bachelor Mansion was also reportedly damaged in the fire.

caption The Bachelor Mansion. source Villa De La Vina

When ABC isn’t filming the show, a family of six lives there. They move out twice a year for the show’s production.

Part of it was destroyed in the fire.

caption The Bachelor mansion is under that cloud of smoke. source Mike Fleiss/Twitter

While the main building is still standing, the back patio and other structures have been destroyed, according to Entertainment Tonight. On Friday, producer Mike Fleiss posted a picture from afar on Twitter asking people to pray for the mansion, and ABC executive Robert Mills said it was in “grave danger.”

Miley Cyrus’s house was also destroyed.

caption Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Cyrus’s home. source Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Cyrus posted on Twitter that her house “no longer stands” but that she, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and her animals made it out safely.

“I am grateful for all I have left,” she wrote. “Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”