Here are 30 of the most iconic celebrity tattoos

Many celebrities have gotten inked.

While some regrettable tattoos get covered up, others are worn with pride, becoming celebrities in their own right.

Rihanna’s ribcage wings are world-famous, and Scarlett Johansson just stunned with a rarely-before-seen back tattoo at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere.

Tattoos are a popular works of art and numerous celebrities are among those who choose to go under the needle.

Stars like Miley Cyrus go for a lot of small tats, while others become an iconic feature, like Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson‘s bull tattoo. Then you have ones that are truly hard to forget, like the paw prints on Eve’s chest.

Here are 30 celebrities and their iconic ink:

Scar-Jo’s tat features an intricate set of roses, alongside the image of a lamb. Many believe it’s an homage to her 3-year-old daughter, named Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

She has more tattoos, including the words “Lucky You” and a horseshoe on her ribcage, a sunrise on her arm, a bracelet around her wrist, two circles on her ankle, as well as more flowers.

Justin Bieber has dozens of tattoos, including a portrait of Jesus on his leg.

caption He just keeps adding more. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Miami Beach Police Department via Getty Images

Bieber’s other ink includes a giant eagle on his abdomen, a grizzly bear on his chest, “patience” down his neck, and “better at 70″ on his thigh.

Rihanna got an under-boob tattoo of Egyptian goddess Isis to honor her late grandmother.

caption She also has a number of tattoos on her legs. source Neilson Barnard and Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

In addition to the goddess tattoo, some of her others includes a henna-inspired tattoo on her hand, stars down her back, and a shark on her ankle.

Johnny Depp has more than 30 different tattoos, including a sparrow tattoo inspired by his “Pirates of the Caribbean” character and his son.

caption Johnny Depp showing off some of his tattoos. source Jesse Grant and Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The sparrow tattoo is an inverted version of one featured on his character Jack Sparrow from “Pirates.” Depp has said the sparrow represents his son Jack, who was born in 2002. Other tattoos include the infamous “wino forever” banner on his arm that used to read “Winona forever” in honor of his relationship with Winona Ryder and his daughter’s name, Lily-Rose, tattooed on his chest.

Cara Delevingne inked a lion’s head on her finger.

caption She has small tattoos. source Tim P. Whitby and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The model and actress has a few other tats, including eyes on the back of her neck, an elephant on her arm, and a snake tattoo on her other hand.

Harry Styles sports a big butterfly on his midsection among more than 40 others.

caption Harry Styles keeps adding more. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Harry Styles/Instagram

He also has two swallows on his chest, a cross on his finger, a naked mermaid on his forearm, and an anatomically correct heart on his arm.

Among Zayn Malik’s array of tattoos is a large comic “zap!” on his forearm.

caption He has a full sleeve of tattoos. source Kevin Winter and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Other tattoos of his include a lightsaber on his finger that glows in the dark and a huge snake on his right shoulder.

Liam Payne has a large chevron on his arm.

caption He’s another former One Direction member with tattoos. source Stuart C. Wilson and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The singer told Ellen DeGeneres while on her show that he regretted getting the arrows the next day.

“When I first got [these arrows], I was kind of like, ‘What have I just done to my arm?’ I woke up in bed and the first thing I Googled was how do I get this thing off me?” he said.

Some of his other ink includes a rose on his hand and a woman’s eye, which he has confirmed is that of his girlfriend and the mother of his child Cheryl Cole.

Miley Cyrus has an assortment of tattoos, some of which are in honor or her pets and others are for her love of food.

caption She has a collection of tiny tats. source Rich Fury/Getty Images, Miley Cyrus/Instagram, and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her assortment of tattoos includes an avocado, a lip tattoo of the sad cat emoji, numerous finger tattoos, and a portrait of her grandmother.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson transformed his iconic bull tattoo, based on his old nickname of “the Brahma Bull,” into a more intense version in August.

caption The former wrestler transformed his old tattoo. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images and therock/Instagram

It took 22 hours for the Rock’s tattoo transformation.

He wrote on his Instagram, “Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.”

He also has a large Polynesian tribal tattoo on his chest and shoulder that tell a story about his life, his ancestors, and his culture.

Paris Jackson has roughly 50 tattoos, nine of which are dedicated to her dad, Michael Jackson.

caption She got a new one in September 2017. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images and Paris Jackson/Instagram

Jackson told Rolling Stone that among her collection of tattoos are some dedicated to John Lennon, David Bowie, Prince, and Van Halen. She also has “MÖTLEY” on the inside of her lip. Her most recent tattoo is a sternum tattoo of the seven chakras.

Adam Levine has a huge mermaid holding a skull tattooed on his back.

caption His arms are also covered. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Adam Levine/Instagram

The mermaid took six months to complete. He also has a beaded necklace tattoo, an eagle, and a guitar, among others.

Angelina Jolie used to have former husband Billy Bob Thornton’s name tattooed on her arm, but she got it erased, It now features geographical coordinates of her family member’s birthplaces.

caption She has a few more tats, as well. source Vince Bucci, Jason Merritt, and Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Some of her other tattoos include a Bengal tiger on her back, a Buddhist Pali incantation on her left shoulder blade, and “know your rights” at the base of her neck.

David Beckham’s back tats are only a few of the ones he sports.

caption He has two sleeves of tattoos. source Rachel Murray and Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

On his back, Beckham has the names of his three sons, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo, as well as an angel figure and a cross. Other tattoos of his include his daughter’s name, Harper, on his chest and a large angel on one of his arms.

Rapper Eve was 18 when she got paw prints tattooed on her chest.

caption She has a number of others. source Cindy Ord and Paul Morigi/Getty Images

She told Seth Meyers that she got the dog paws on her chest as a dare.

She also has a peony tattoo on her arm, among some others.

Drake got his friend Lil Wayne tattooed on his arm.

caption He has an assortment of others. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Champagnepapi/Instagram

He also has the faces of his late uncle and grandmother on his back, as well as his mom’s face and his dad’s face.

Christina Aguilera has her nickname “Xtina” on her neck.

caption You can only see it when her hair is up. source Michael Loccisano and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The singer has a few other tattoos, including a Hebrew tattoo on her lower back.

Zac Efron got “Yolo,” which means “you only live once,” tattooed on the side of his hand in 2011.

caption It looks like he eventually had it removed. source Andreas Rentz and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

He also has two feathers tattooed on his bicep.

Demi Lovato has a series of tattoos, including a lion on her hand.

caption It’s one of many. source David Becke/Getty Images

She has numerous tattoos, including a couple that reference her faith – a “faith” tattoo, “Let go” and “let God” on opposite feet, and a cross on her hand.

Lady Gaga has an assortment of tattoos, like this tribute to David Bowie.

caption It’s not her only back tattoo. source Emma McIntyre and Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

She also has “Joanne” on her arm, a monster claw on her back, a unicorn on her leg, and more.

Mike Tyson is known for his face tattoo.

caption He has had it since 2003. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The former boxer told Sports Illustrated in 2016 that he didn’t regret getting the large tribal tattoo.

“A lot of stuff happened out of this tattoo, a lot of good stuff,” he said. “Other young athletes come to me and said, ‘It’s because of you they call it the Mike Tyson.'”

Kesha got “Live free” tattooed on her fingers.

caption Each letter is on a finger. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and iiswhoiis/Instagram

She added “live free” to a slew of other tattoos she has that includes, a tiger on her hand, an eye on her palm, and a skull with a rainbow on her arm.

Jennifer Lawrence got an H20 tattoo that is incorrect.

caption It blends in with her skin. source Joe Scarnici and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The actress got the tattoo randomly when she was hanging out with Liam Hemsworth’s family.

“You know, I call this tattoo a watered-down rebellion because it’s not like a real tattoo,” she told HitFix. “It’s the color of a scar so it’s au natural and it’s literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get.”

She also explained that she knew it was incorrectly done.

“By the way, I know that the two is high and H2O the two is supposed to be low,” she added. “I should’ve Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever.”

Ryan Gosling designed his own tattoo.

caption It’s on his arm. source Matt Winkelmeyer and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The actor told W Magazine that he likes tattoos that don’t look good.

“I like when they look bad, but no one will do bad tattoos, so I did one myself,” he said. “That’s why it’s bad. I’m waiting to get old – I think old guys with tattoos look good.”

Katy Perry has a mini Hello Kitty tattooed on her finger.

caption She has a collection of small tats. source John Sciulli/Getty Images and Katy Perry/Instagram

She also has a few ankle tattoos, including a rainbow triangle, a peppermint, and a strawberry, and a couple other small ones as well.

Ed Sheeran has more than 50 tattoos, including a large lion on his chest.

caption He gets new ones often. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and teddysphotos/Instagram

He told Ellen DeGeneres that every tattoo means something.

“I played the biggest venue [Wembley Stadium] you can play in England and sold out for three nights,” he said. “England’s national emblem is a lion. All my tattoos are things that I’ve done in my career and they’re all leading to the middle bit which is the lion, and that’s like every part of my career.”

Other tattoos include a ketchup bottle, a Lego piece, a teddy bear, and puzzle pieces.

Travis Barker is known for his many tattoos.

caption He even has some on his head. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The drummer told GQ that he has about 70 percent of his body covered, except for some he lost in a car accident when his legs suffered third-degree burns and required skin grafts. He started getting them when he was 15.

Of Rita Ora’s collection of tattoos, one is a pinup girl on her side.

caption She got the tattoo in 2013. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Rita Ora/Instagram

Some of her other tattoos include an arrow on her finger, a ballerina on her arm, and a smiley face on her earlobe.

Justin Theroux has a giant back tattoo, part of which features a giant rat.

caption He rarely shows the tattoo. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Vulture YouTube

During Vulture Fest 2018, fans in the audience got a rare glimpse of Justin Theroux’s giant back tattoo. He said he got the tattoo in honor of his rescue dogs when they died. Half of his back is a rat because one of them killed rats in Washington Square Park, and the other side is a New York pigeon.

Ben Affleck has a massive phoenix on his back.

caption He tries to hide it. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A glimpse of Affleck’s back tattoo was first spotted in 2015, but after two years of claiming that the tattoo was fake and for a movie, paparazzi shots caught Affleck with the very real phoenix tattoo on his back in 2018. The colorful tat is extensive.