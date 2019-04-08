A celebrity jeweler who made a $37,000 ring for Elon Musk said the Tesla CEO canceled their meeting after the jeweler posted on Instagram about being locked in his Model X

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller said Tesla canceled his meeting with CEO Elon Musk after Baller posted on social media after being locked in his Model X SUV.

Baller described the experience, which he documented on Instagram, and Tesla’s response in an April 4 Instagram post. He said he was locked in his Model X for 47 minutes after the vehicle went into low-power mode before exiting through the trunk.

According to Baller, Musk’s assistant requested that he contact her about future issues instead of posting on social media and said his meeting with Musk was canceled. The meeting came after Baller made a $37,000 ring with Tesla’s name and logo as a gift to Musk. (Baller said he will hold an auction for the ring and donate the earnings to charity.)

Baller said he understood why their meeting was canceled, but added that the Model X incident raised significant safety concerns.

“I will never allow my kids to ever get into a Tesla again especially London since I can’t risk that even 1% chance of being stuck while he’s having an [asthma] attack and we wait for Tesla roadside assistance to not show up,” he wrote.

Baller said Tesla allowed him to cancel his Model X lease early without paying a fee.

“I’m not saying I’m against Elon or Tesla. I’m only saying it’s not the car for me or my family,” Baller said of the Model X.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.