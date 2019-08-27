All of the celebrity kids who are going to college this year

caption A lot of stars have posted heartfelt messages to their college-bound kids. source Gotham / Contributor/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A number of celebrity children are starting college this fall.

Angelia Jolie said she’s been crying about sending her eldest child to college this year.

Stars like Jerry Seinfeld, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are also sending kids to college this year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This fall, a lot of famous families are saying farewell to their teenagers as they send them off to start their first semester as college freshmen.

Here are the celebrity kids who are starting college this year.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is now a freshman at Yonsei University in South Korea.

caption Maddox Jolie-Pitt is the actress’s eldest son. source Gotham / Contributor

The eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is entering his first year at South Korea’s Yonsei University this fall.

In a fan video from Instagram user @xx_efu, the actress can be seen “trying not to cry” as she drops him off.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Jolie-Pitt will be pursuing a degree in biochemistry and has reportedly been learning the Korean language to prepare for his life at college.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 12-year relationship – and current divorce battle

Barack and Michelle Obama are sending Sasha Obama off to college this autumn.

caption Sasha Obama is their youngest daughter. source Gary Cameron

Barack Obama and former Michelle Obama are reportedly sending their daughter Sasha off to college this fall. The Obamas have not confirmed which school their daughter is attending.

Sasha is the former president and first lady’s youngest daughter and their eldest child, Malia, is currently attending Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is headed to college this fall.

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Simone Johnson. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Simone Garcia Johnson, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is starting her first year at New York University this fall.

In May, the actor posted about his daughter’s high-school graduation on Instagram, writing that he was very proud of his first daughter and that he hoped that she would one day “stop pulling away from [his] beastly arms & kisses.”

“Jon and Kate Plus 8” twins Cara and Madelyn Gosselin are attending two different colleges.

caption Madelyn Gosselin, Kate Gosselin, and Cara Gosselin. source E! Entertainment / Contributor

Cara and Mady Gosselin, reality show alums and twin daughters of Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin, are heading to two different colleges this fall.

The pair had previously starred on the show “Jon and Kate Plus 8,” where their parents navigated the struggles and successes of raising eight children.

Kate Gosselin told People magazine that Cara and Mady’s transition to college “is the biggest mixed bag of emotions and stress” she has ever faced and that the sisters are attending different universities.

In an Instagram post on May 30, Gosselin expressed that she was “beaming with pride” at their graduation from high school.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld’s daughter is now a freshman at Duke University.

caption Jerry Seinfeld, Sascha Seinfeld, and Jessica Seinfeld. source Getty Images for Robin Hood

Sascha Seinfeld, eldest daughter of sitcom star Jerry Seinfeld and author Jessica Seinfeld, has just started school at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

The family shared the news of Sascha’s departure in an emotional Instagram post on Jessica Seinfeld’s account, where Sascha can be seen in a group hug with her father and siblings.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos is set to study music at New York University.

caption Kelly Ripa with her daughter Lola Consuelos. source Mark Sagliocco / Contributor

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos is headed off to New York University this autumn. She’ll be the second Consuelos child to attend the East-Coast university, where her brother Michael Consuelos is currently a senior.

In her Instagram bio, Lola Consuelos counts herself among the class of 2023 at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.

On August 26, Ripa posted a sweet Instagram shot of the mother and daughter pair sharing a hug and kiss with the caption “the nest is getting roomy………”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s daughter is going to college this fall.

caption Gia and Teresa Giudice. source Manny Carabel/Getty

Gia Giudice, daughter of reality TV stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, is set to join the 2023 class of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Gia Giudice announced the news herself via an Instagram post in May, which showed her sporting head-to-toe Rutgers apparel and bright-red accessories.

Teresa Giudice had previously told The Daily Dish that her daughter has an interest in studying law and said she was partly influenced to do so because of her parents’ legal issues involving charges of fraud and tax evasion over the past few years.