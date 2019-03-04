Celebrity kids who will one day rule Hollywood

caption The Jolie-Pitt family is big. source Northfoto / Shutterstock

Celebrities’ children grow up in the public eye.

Some are more hidden than others, like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell‘s kids, but others are happy to be in front of the cameras, like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s daughter, North.

These children could one day dominate their parent’s industries.

Celebrity children grow up under a spotlight. Not only are the paparazzi following their moms and dads around, but they’re also trying to get shots of the kids themselves, too.

But it’s not all bad for famous children. These tots and toddlers will likely grow up to run the music industry, star in the next generation’s biggest movies, and walk the red carpet at countless awards ceremonies.

Meet the kids that will one day rule Hollywood:

Amy Daire contributed to an earlier version of this post.

In 15 or so years, it’ll be Bey and Jay’s kids laying down the law.

caption Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir in Beyoncé’s arms. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Beyonce/Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter is already a force to be reckoned with. With twins Rumi and Sir by her side, the Carter trio will make the world theirs – just as their parents have.

Photos of the twins are still rare, but they’ll probably soon accompany their parents and Blue to public events.

The Beckhams have four kids: Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, and Harper.

Brooklyn has already started to make waves on magazine covers and is into photography. Young Harper has clearly buddied up with fashion icon Anna Wintour, so there’s no telling what’s in her future. Cruz and Romeo are sure to debut their own talents and dreams soon.

David recently discussed Brooklyn growing up in an interview with Australian TV show “The Project.”

“I think it’s easier for me than his mum, you know? To see her little boy go out and date,” Beckham said. “Obviously for mums, I think it’s slightly more difficult with the boys but obviously once Harper starts, then I don’t even want to think about that at the moment.”

These young royals are ones to watch. Prince George will most likely be taking the royal reigns, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will follow their own paths.

caption Charlotte, George, and Louis with their parents. source Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP

Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months, are the adorable children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The royal children have stolen the show at every outing they’ve been a part of – from Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

As the kids get older, they are sure to dive right into their royal responsibilities.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake kept their pregnancy under wraps, but you’ll be seeing a lot more of little Silas Randall.

caption Silas Randall as a newborn and his parents. source Instagram/Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

When Silas, now 3-years-old, was first born, Biel and Timberlake wanted to keep him away from the public.

“We wanted him to be just for us, just for a little while,” Timberlake wrote in his book “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.” “It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me. It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child – a family.”

Suri Cruise has already made thousands of headlines and she’s only 12 years old.

caption Suri and mom Katie Holmes. source James Devaney/Getty Images

After getting caught in the middle of her parent’s – Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – divorce, the paparazzi wouldn’t leave her alone.

Now that she’s older, Suri has shown that she’s a little fashionista. Her adorable style has even landed her in fashion magazines. It’s an easy bet that she’ll make a name in the fashion industry one way or another.

The Hemsworth twins, Tristan and Sasha, and their older sister, India Rose, will be international super stars.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky often share adorable videos and photos of their kids dancing to their aunt Miley Cyrus’ music, surfing with their dad, and playing outdoors.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned having kids is that now I know what love is,” the proud dad told Australia’s Daily Life. “I know what frustration is. I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have largely kept James and Ines out of the spotlight.

caption The parents with James and Ines. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

These adorable young kids made their debut while their dad got honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With parents that are equally as talented and funny as they are good-looking, there’s no telling where they could go.

Reynolds has had a lot to say (or should we say tweet?) about being a father, but he’s made sure to let everyone know he has a serious love for his kids.

“[James] has me so far wrapped around her finger, it’s dumb,” he said to People in an interview about a year after Blake gave birth to James. “She says ‘Dada’ and I will walk through a cement wall to get to her. It’s crazy.”

James was featured on Taylor Swift‘s “Gorgeous.”

Maxima Chan Zuckerberg and August Zuckerberg have one of the wealthiest people in the world as their loving father.

caption Maxima is seen in the inset photo. source Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images and Instagram/Mark Zuckerberg

Despite a hard-fought battle to get pregnant, the Zuckerbergs had little Max in 2016. They welcomed August in, of course, August 2017. With a tech-genius father and philanthropic mother, they could end up as the next Bill Gates.

“In our ultrasound, [Max] even gave me a thumbs up ‘like’ with her hand, so I’m already convinced she takes after me,” he wrote in the happy announcement that they made via – you guessed it – Facebook after Max was born.

August was also announced in a Facebook post.

“Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future,” the parents wrote. “You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”

The Kardashian West children have been the talk of Hollywood since their births.

caption North and Saint with their parents. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram and Donato Sardella/Getty Images

North, Saint, and Chicago are already famous, despite their rare appearances on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian West gave birth to both North and Saint, but Chicago was born via a surrogate. The family is expecting a fourth child, also through a surrogate.

These children have ties to the music, modeling, makeup, and entertainment industries, so the world is their oyster.

In fact, any Kardashian kid is likely to succeed. Kourtney’s three children have all the same ties.

Unlike the West kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign are practically regulars on “KUWTK.” With all that television experience, maybe they’ll end up in front of the cameras later in life, too.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian revealed the best part about being a mom.

“Watching your kids grow every day – watching all the little moments. I actually think my favorite part is that you relive your own childhood – going to Disneyland and watching all the movies I watched when I was a kid. I have so many of the books we read when we were little – so reading all the same books again,” she said.

Neil Patrick Harris’s twins are already stealing the show on his Instagram page.

caption Burtka, Harris, and their twins, Harper and Gideon, in 2016. source Getty/Neilson Barnard

The two kids will no doubt be hitting the stage at some point in their lives. But if that fails, there’s always modeling. Harper and Gideon are known to strike some seriously adorable poses on the stoop of their NY apartment.

When talking to Barbara Walters about how they were conceived, Harris said, “We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically. Both took, miraculously.”

“I have no interest in [finding out which is which]. We are their parents and I love them implicitly,” he added.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids, Luna and Miles, are household names.

caption Miles Luna and their parents. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram and Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Teigen and Legend often shared adorable photos and videos of the two siblings on Instagram. With her mom’s amazing humor, Luna is sure to take Hollywood by storm one day, and Miles is right behind her.

Chrissy’s gone through a lot to become the mom she is today. She got pregnant with both babies through in vitro fertilization.

“Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna,” she told People. “They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy.”

The Jolie-Pitt clan will certainly make a difference when they grow up — whether it’s in Hollywood or by helping people around the world.

caption Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt in 2019. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Their parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are beautiful, talented, intelligent, and philanthropic. Their six kids – Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Maddox, Shiloh, and Pax – will likely follow in their parents’ footsteps. In fact, they’ve already started to as far as charity work goes.

Maddox also worked with his mom on her movie, “First They Killed My Father.”

Apple and Moses Martin hail from Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

They’ve already proven that they could make it in the music world, but thanks to their mother’s lifestyle website Goop, they could also go into the media industry.

“My daughter is super ballsy. I always follow her lead,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar in her November 2016 cover story. “I actually don’t need to encourage her to take risks. She likes to push herself; she wants to see how far she can get.”

It’s a known fact that little Riley Curry loves to be in the limelight.

caption Riley and Steph Curry. source YouTube/KNBR

At two years old, she won everyone’s hearts after stealing the show at her dad’s press conferences time and time again. With her charm, the now-6-year-old could end up on the big screen one day. Or maybe she’ll take note of her dad’s stellar moves on the court and end up at the Olympics.

According to Steph, she’s already outshining her parents.

“She’s got a great sense of humor,” he said to Parents Magazine. “Now she’s the star of the family. If we go somewhere without her, the first question people ask us is, ‘Where’s Riley?'”

She also has a 3-year-old sister named Ryan. The family welcomed a son, Canon, in 2018.

Sasha and Malia Obama might be nearly adults now, but they’ve still got their entire lives before them.

caption The Obama family. source Likeable via Barack Obama/Facebook

These girls grew up in the White House, so they’ve become accustomed to the spotlight.

Maybe one of them will even end up back in the White House one day, but no matter what they do, their dad will be proud.

“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion,” Barack said in his farewell address. “You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

Malia is currently a student at Harvard.

Alexander and Ella Clooney are going to be forces to be reckoned with.

caption George and Amal Clooney. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins into the world in June 2017. Though they’ve kept the kids out of the spotlight, for now, George has opened up about fatherhood.

“A lot of things make me nervous now with kids,” he told “Entertainment Tonight Canada” at the Toronto International Film Festival. “What you want from your children is you want to make sure that they are compassionate and that they pay attention to the rest of the world.”

He added: “They are going to be born into a life that, in some ways, is going to be very hectic, but they’re also going to be born into a place of privilege and so they’re going to have to learn that [it’s] just by accident. And everything else is – you just have to pay attention to people.”

Wyatt and Dimitri Kutcher could get into the family business.

With Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as their parents, these kids are going to know how to have fun. But Kunis told “Entertainment Tonight” that they don’t want to raise “a–holes” and that they weren’t going to get their kids Christmas presents.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she said. “We’re instituting it this year, because when the kids are [younger than] one it doesn’t really matter.”

Delta Bell and Lincoln Shepard are sure to be hilarious kids.

caption Parents Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comedic power couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are the parents of two daughters, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5. The parents often share stories of their kids but don’t show their faces in photos. When a person on Instagram called Bell hypocritical for using another child’s face in an ad, she explained that they have to protect their kids.

“If we expose our kids [sic] faces, there is a real threat of them getting stalked or of a stranger coming up to them and knowing their name. It’s a safety thing,” she wrote.

Willow Sage and Jameson Moon Hart are going to rock the world.

caption Pink, Willow Sage, and Carey Hart. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

With superstar Pink and former professional freestyle motocross competitor Carey Hart as their parents, these kids aren’t going to be afraid of taking risks and making names for themselves.

Pink revealed that she made a Powerpoint for her daughter after she called herself ugly.

“In that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on, and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us,” Pink said. “And these are artists like Michael Jackson and David Bowie and Freddie Mercury and Annie Lennox and Prince and Janis Joplin.”

The singer then went on to tell her daughter that she was beautiful and didn’t have to change for anybody.

“OK. So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty,” she added.

Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha have a former football player for a dad and an extremely talented actress for a mom.

caption Kerry Washington pregnant in 2016. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha keep relatively mum on their two kids, as well as their own personal life. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see these kids grow up to be activists, athletes, or talented stars.

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi, with partner Travis Scott, after the couple kept the pregnancy a secret for nine months.

caption Stormi and her parents. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram and Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

People waited with anticipation to see if Kylie Jenner was really pregnant when reports first started to spread. No one in Jenner’s family or friend group spilled any secrets until she shared a video confirming the pregnancy and birth of her daughter, Stormi.

In an Instagram post, Jenner explained why she kept the news out of the public.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she said.

Boomer and Beckett Phelps could follow in their dad’s Olympic medal-winning footsteps.

caption Michael Phelps, Boomer Robert Phelps, Nicole Johnson, and Beckett Richard Phelps in 2018. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Olympic swimming Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson’s family is growing. The couple welcomed Beckett to the family in February 2018. Son Boomer was born in May 2016.

The boys are sure to pick up some swimming skills from their father.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia, light up their parent’s lives.

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian with Jasmine and Tiana Gia in the inset. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images and The Rock/Instagram

The Rock often shares photos on Instagram of his two daughters and writes emotional posts about how much he loves being a dad.

After Tiana was born in 2018, the Rock wrote on Instagram, “If you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer, watch your child being born. It’s a life-changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman will forever be boundless.”

He added: “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

Jasmine was born in late 2015.

Kulture, Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, has music running through her veins.

caption Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture (inset). source Michael Kovac/Getty Images and Cardi B/Instagram

Both of her parents are rappers and musicians, so Kulture Kiari Cephus is constantly surrounded by music. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she follows in her parent’s footsteps in the future.