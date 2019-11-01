All of the best looks from Kendall Jenner’s star-studded Halloween birthday party

caption Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on Thursday. source Kendall Jenner/Instagram, Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner transformed into a golden fairy for her birthday look.

caption Kendall Jenner sported a sparkling golden dress, complete with wings. source Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The model looked like a magical creature with her golden dress, which she paired with dramatic wings, horns, and pointy elf ears.

And Kylie Jenner followed suit with a sparkling blue gown.

caption Like her older sister, Kylie Jenner also sported elf ears for her costume. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner has been everything from a Playboy bunny to a Disney princess for Halloween this week.

But on Thursday she appeared to take cues from her older sister, sporting elf ears for a similar nymph-inspired look.

Hailey Bieber’s Lola Bunny look from “Space Jam” was the ultimate ’90s throwback.

caption Hailey Bieber dressed as Lola Bunny from the 1996 film “Space Jam.” source Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber sported a bedazzled basketball uniform to pay tribute to the beloved 1996 film, which starred Michael Jordan.

The model appeared to use pink eyeshadow to give herself a bunny nose, and completed the costume with a tail.

Gigi Hadid looked almost unrecognizable as Jim Carrey’s character from “The Mask.”

caption Gigi Hadid transformed into Jim Carrey’s character from “The Mask.” source @kendalljenner/Instagram

The model donned a bright yellow suit and painted her face completely green to turn into Jim Carrey’s character, Stanley Ipkiss, from the 1994 film.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta shared a close-up photo of his work on Instagram.

Bella Hadid’s Catwoman costume looked like it was straight out of a comic book.

caption Bella Hadid decided on Catwoman for her Halloween look. source @kendalljenner/Instagram

Hadid changed out of her Fred Flintstone look and into a Catwoman suit for Kendall Jenner’s birthday party.

Kourtney Kardashian was a sparkling cowgirl for her younger sister’s birthday party.

caption Kourtney Kardashian dressed as a cowgirl. source @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The eldest Kardashian sister went all out for her cowgirl look, sporting metallic silver shorts with a pair of cowboy boots. She completed the costume with a pink shirt and a cowboy hat covered in sparkling fringe.

Country star Kacey Musgraves spent the night as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

caption Kacey Musgraves transformed into a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. source @spaceykacey/Instagram

Musgraves sported the team’s iconic short shorts, blue crop top, and star-covered white vest. She also traded in her usual pin-straight hair for bouncy curls.

Jaden Smith paid tribute to Tyler, The Creator with his costume.

caption Jaden Smith spent the night channeling Tyler, The Creator for Jenner’s birthday party. source Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jaden Smith channeled the rapper’s alter ego, Igor, with a blonde bowl cut and a bright pink suit.

He later posed for a selfie with The Weeknd, who looked unrecognizable as the Joker.

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard dressed as characters from “The Sopranos.”

caption Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard looked straight out of the iconic HBO show. source Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski sported a blonde wig to pay tribute to Carmela Soprano, the wife of Tony Soprano, while her husband channeled the mafia boss with his iconic white robe and huge cigar.

The model and her husband happily posed alongside The Weeknd in the party’s photobooth.

Even the servers were in costume, sporting replicas of Jenner’s dress from this year’s Met Gala.

caption Servers dressed up in replicas of Jenner’s 2019 Met Gala dress. source Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner wore the bright orange Versace dress for the gala’s “Camp” theme in May.

This is the second time a Jenner sister has paid tribute to her 2019 Met Gala look for Halloween. On Sunday, Kylie dressed her daughter Stormi in a mini replica of her own Met Gala gown.