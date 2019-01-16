7 celebrity mothers and daughters who work out together

caption Kate Hudon and her mother, Goldie Hawn, are both proponents of a healthy lifestyle. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Hawn Foundation

When health and fitness run in the family, staying in shape can be an everyday form of family bonding. From morning bike rides to yoga classes, some celebrity moms and daughters choose to stay fit together.

Here are some mother-daughter duos that say they love to work out together.

For Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith is a generational thing.

caption Smith captioned this photo “That three generational thing✨” source jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow, frequently exercise together, and sometimes even include Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

Michelle Obama and her daughters, Sasha and Malia, love SoulCycle.

caption Michelle Obama spent much of her time in office advocating for healthy eating and exercise. source Petar Kujundzic/Reuters

The former First Lady not only launched the Let’s Move! public health campaign when President Obama was in office, but she also lives a healthy lifestyle herself.

In a Twitter video, Michelle said she “loves it when her girls join her for a little SoulCycle.”

She also said she and the girls love being active and playing with their dog.

Kris Jenner and her daughters exercise frequently.

caption Kris Jenner stays fit with inspiration from her daughters. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

You might know that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian frequently exercise but you might not know that so does their mother, Kris Jenner.

“I try to work out as much as possible and eat right,” Jenner revealed to Heat magazine, per Daily Mail. “I get up about 4.30 a.m. and workout.”

It seems Kris also gets workout inspiration from her daughters.

People magazine reported that in one of Kim’s Instagram stories she said her own mom, Kris Jenner, asked her for workout tips. “@krisjenner over here trying to steal my food plan & trainer” Kardashian West captioned the video with the crying-laughing emoji.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson eat healthy to stay in shape.

caption The mother-daughter duo eat clean. source MJ Kim/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn, actress and mother to Kate Hudson, eats clean to stay in top shape. She told People magazine she loves green juices, coconut water, hiking, and biking, and has instilled good health habits in Kate since she was a child.

Kate told Allure magazine, “I think it’s more the stuff we eat. Like green juice – mom’s been drinking green juice forever. In terms of the real stuff that I’ve learned from mom, it’s her lifestyle. She was always healthy and active and drinking something green.”

Reginae Carter and her daughter Toya Wright are both fans of working out.

caption She captioned the photo “Like mother/ Like daughter ❤️” source toyawright/Instagram

Reginae Carter, daughter of rapper Lil’ Wayne, credits working out hard with her trainer and sticking to a consistent diet as the way she is able to stay in killer shape.

But chances are she got her drive to workout from her mom, Toya Wright, who also goes hard in the gym.

Brooke Burke and her daughter make fitness videos together.

caption Brooke Burke and Neriah Fisher attend the 2018 World of Children Hero Awards Benefit at Montage Beverly Hills. source Rich Polk/Getty Images

It seems Neria Fisher, the daughter of “Dancing With the Stars” victor Brooke Burke inherited her mother’s love of working out.

Brooke Burke recently posted an Instagram video of the two exercising together.

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are both fans of working out.

caption Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook source Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley told The Cut that “As far as exercise goes, everyone always asks if I use the Total Gym and yes, I really do. But I also might go to a spin class or work with weights. I would say running is my favorite way to sweat, but I’m not really supposed to do that anymore because of injuries.”

Christie’s daughter, Sailor, is also an advocate of exercise. She told InStyle magazine, “In general, I try to work out every day.”

Recently, the two hosted Southampton Sweat 2018 at the Southampton Arts Center, reported US Weekly.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.