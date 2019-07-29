11 celebrity moms who got real about breastfeeding

caption Chrissy Teigen has been very open about breastfeeding on social media. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Pictures

Over the past few years, many celebrities have opened up about their breastfeeding experiences.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently responded to the backlash she received after posting a photo of her drinking wine while feeding her child with a bottle, calling attention the myth that those who are breastfeeding must abstain from drinking alcohol.

In 2016, Mila Kunis said she was never ashamed to breastfeed in public though she was shamed for it.

Celebrities have the power to influence the opinions and perspectives of their fans and that ability has strengthened tenfold since the dawn of social media.

Many celebrities have chosen to use that power to share information about topics and social issues that are close to their hearts. That includes celebrities who are also moms – many of whom are choosing to speak out and share photos that normalize breastfeeding.

Here are some celebrities who have shared their experiences with breastfeeding.

caption Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at Build Studio in 2018. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Recently, the “Jersey Shore” star and mother of three posted a photo of her drinking wine while feeding her 2-month-old baby Angelo James with a bottle, captioning it, “‘What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’ THIS,” adding the hashtags “#MomJuice” and “#ImAGoodMomISwear.”

Shortly after she uploaded the photo to Instagram, some began posting criticisms related to the misconception that breastfeeding parents should avoid drinking any alcohol.

“You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby,” one person commented on the reality star’s Instagram post.

“You’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby,” Polizzi replied. “Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

In the past, she’s also spoken about breastfeeding her other two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna. “With Lorenzo, I didn’t actually latch on. I just did the pump, so it didn’t hurt that bad. But with Giovanna, I tried to latch on at the hospital and she latched on right away,” she said on her podcast back in 2014.

“Giovanna has been on my boob every single hour for the past four days, and my nipple is going to fall off,” she said at the time. “It’s so painful, but I gotta do what I gotta do because I feel like my breast milk is the best milk for my baby. No matter how much pain I’m in, I’ve just gotta bite my tongue and give her my milk.”

Jenna Jameson said she exclusively breastfed her child and was very proud.

caption For her, it was a huge accomplishment. source Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

“Absolutely one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved,” the TV personality wrote in an Instagram post in 2017. “I’d like to say to all the moms out there that I talk to everyday and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice.”

In 2018, Chrissy Teigen pretended to nurse her daughter’s doll.

caption She’s been very open about her breastfeeding experiences. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2018, Chrissy Teigen shared a photo on Instagram that showed her feeding her infant son Miles while pretending to feed her daughter Luna’s babydoll. “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” she wrote.

In 2016, Tess Holliday reminded everyone that breastfeeding moms come in all shapes and sizes.

caption She wants to normalize breastfeeding. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

“Working moms come in all shapes, sizes, colors & creeds! #normalizebreastfeeding #workingmom#whorunstheworld,” the model captioned a photo of her breastfeeding her baby while getting styled on the set of a photo shoot.

Alyssa Milano defended breastfeeding on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

caption She’s defended the right to breastfeed in public. source Stuart Isett/Fortune Most Powerful Women

Not only has Milano chronicled her breastfeeding journey on Instagram, but also she got into a somewhat heated conversation about it with Wendy Williams on TV back in 2016.

During an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams commented on Milano’s breastfeeding photos, stating that some of them were “too much.” Milano responded by asking, “Would you eat under a blanket?”

Williams maintained that breasts are sexual objects first, calling them “fun bags.” Milano then responded with, “You’re lucky the baby’s not here. I’d whip ’em out and feed her on your show!”

In 2016, Adele reminded concert-goers that not every mom can breastfeed and that’s OK.

caption She said she wasn’t a fan of the pressure to breastfeed. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Breastfeeding mommies? You know what, it’s f—— ridiculous,” the singer told concertgoers in 2016, according to Refinery 29. “All those people who put pressure on us, you can go f— yourselves, all right?”

Adele then added that she was only able to breastfeed her son Angelo for nine weeks.

Alanis Morissette shared a family photo with her older son and her husband as she breastfed her baby for World Breastfeeding Week in 2018.

caption She shared a photo on Instagram. source REUTERS

“Happy #worldbreastfeeding week,” she wrote on Instagram in 2018.

America Ferrera wrote a cute breastfeeding-positive jingle for World Breastfeeding Week in 2018.

caption She made a little song about it. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“They’re my boobies, and I’ll feed where I want to- feed where I want to – feeeeed where I want to,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram in 2018.

These Kardashian sisters shared their completely different breastfeeding experiences and what worked for them.

caption Kourtney and Khloe both shared their experiences. source David Becker/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian weaned her son, Mason, from breastfeeding after 14 months, according to Parenting magazine. She had a goal of stopping after six months but blogged about her experience as being a special one that she didn’t want to end.

Khloe, on the other hand, said she wasn’t able to breastfeed her daughter True for as long as she wanted to – needing to stop after three months. She shared this news with her followers and many shared their similar stories.

In 2016, Thandie Newton shared a photo of her breastfeeding her baby at a festival.

caption Thandie Newton is an actress. source Rich Polk/Getty Images

“This is what my body is made for,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “And the rest is my choice. #Freedom”

Mila Kunis said she was never ashamed to breastfeed in public, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t shamed for it.

caption She said she was shamed for it. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way] and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act,” she told Variety in 2016. “It didn’t matter to me what other people thought … If it’s not for you, don’t look.”