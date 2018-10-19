Meet the 35-year-old celebrity money manager who has clients with a net worth of up to $50 million

caption Kristin Lee is an accountant-to-the-stars. source Kristin Lee

Kristin Lee is a business manager who handles the finances of celebrity clients that include actors, musicians, producers, and athletes.

Her clients have net worths ranging from $1 million to $50 million.

Lee tries to help her clients be more mindful about their spending and not blow all their money, as The Cut reported.

“We see everything,” she told INSIDER. “All of it. There’s really not a lot that gets hidden from us.”

Have you ever wondered who does celebrities’ taxes? Or who helps them stick to a budget?

Meet Kristin Lee, a 35-year-old Los Angeles business manager who handles the finances of high net-worth clients that include actors, musicians, producers, athletes, and more. The 10-person team at Lee’s firm, KLBM, work with about 50 clients and deal with everything from their taxes and insurance to payroll for their housekeepers and nannies.

Before she started her own business, Lee said her boss tried to talk her out of it because, as she told INSIDER, “he didn’t want to see me fail.”

Just a few years later, she’s running a successful business with an expansion to Seattle in the works and a client base built up purely from referrals.

In the 17 years she’s been in the industry, Lee has learned some surprising lessons.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lee’s clients, the unique peek she gets into their lives, and what most people don’t realize about the money celebrities make.

Her clients include high-profile actors, musicians, writers, producers, and athletes.

caption Lee makes sure clients get paid for their work and handles payroll for their nannies and housekeepers. source Shutterstock/Andrea Raffin

Lee’s roster of roughly 50 clients, who she won’t name, turn to her for financial and business services that touch almost every aspect of their lives.

“We do everything from general bookkeeping and accounts payable and receivable all way down to the more detailed and specific projects like doing budgeting and forecasting, either for the year or maybe for a specific project that the client has – a film project or a tour or making a record,” Lee told INSIDER.

Lee works with clients’ managers, agents, and lawyers to make sure they get paid for their work.

She handles clients’ taxes, insurance, and payroll for their staff, which can range from nannies and housekeepers or to all the staff on a performing artist’s tour, such as dancers, makeup artists, and backing musicians.

Their net worths range from $1 million to $50 million.

caption But the firm also takes on lesser-known, “developing” artists. source Shutterstock/Nejron Photo

“We’ve got everything from performing, touring artists to actors, writers, producers, management companies,” Lee said. “Some of our clients own their own record labels… We’ve got athletes.”

The firm also takes on some lesser-known artists they call their “developing artists,” Lee said.

“Those are clients that we kind of take a chance on that have a lot of promise,” she said. “They probably don’t have the net worth yet but, you know, I think it’s important for us to maintain our roster by taking a chance on younger, more developing acts.”

They spend money on fancy cars, houses, clothes, and clubs.

caption Soho House is a members-only club with locations in London, New York City, Miami, and other cities. source Getty Images

Lee encourages her clients to watch their personal spending, which can be tricky.

“Most of my clients blow money on pretty standard stuff: the fancy cars, the house, the home renovations, the clothes, the shoes, feeling the need to add extra personnel or production to things,” she told The Cut. “They like to hit their Soho House and their clubs and treat everybody.”

Lee said she has “trained” her clients to consult her before making a big purchase.

“The great thing about my clients and what we’ve done to train them is, I’m very strict on enforcing them to call me before they buy the thing,” she told INSIDER. “Because then we have the opportunity to have that discussion and look at the gravity of that purchase and how it’s going to affect things for them, the big picture, as opposed to finding out a month later, ‘Oh, I bought this crazy thing, or this new car, or whatever.'”

She was surprised to discover how much she would learn about her clients.

caption Lee’s clients trust her with some of their most personal information. source Shutterstock/Yuganov Konstantin

“This business in particular is deeply personal,” Lee said. “We see everything. All of it. There’s really not a lot that gets hidden from us.”

Her firm receives clients’ mail, handles “payments for their mortgages, phone, rent, utilities, and all the little things that keep their lives going and the lights on,” Lee told The Cut.

Lee told INSIDER she considers herself and her team “trusted advisors, counselors, and even friends” to their clients.

“These people trust us with so much information and so much of their livelihood,” she said. “So I think it’s just really important that we have really good relationships established with our clients and that we’re putting our best foot forward for them every day and that we’re there for them as much as possible.”

“More money, more problems” is entirely accurate.

caption The wealthier the client, the more complicated the finances. source Warner Bros. Television

Dealing with high net worth clients makes everything a bit more complex, Lee said.

“So there could be clients that have a merchandising company, a recording and royalties company, a touring company, a publishing company, and usually each of those require their own set of books and their own tax returns,” Lee said.

Each of those entities could have staff associated with them and different insurances to deal with.

“We’ve got to make sure that all that stuff is well-oiled and running properly,” Lee said. “That can be very involved. Usually the bigger picture is the client, but then they’ve got all these layers underneath that you need to make sure are well tied-up and running smoothly, the taxes are being filed, and all of that.”

Celebrities don’t always make as much money as you think they do.

caption Beyoncé is not one of Lee’s clients. source Getty Images

Lee said most people don’t realize performers don’t actually see the entirety of those giant paychecks you might see in the news.

“If you see somebody got paid half a million dollars to play this concert at XYZ arena, you don’t stop to think about how many performers are on stage,” she said.

“How did they make that stage?” Lee said. “How much did cost to insure all of that gear? There’s a lot that goes into that. People kind of glorify this big gross ticket price, but there’s a lot more behind it.”

She encourages her clients to save, invest in themselves, and plan for their futures.

caption Lee teaches her clients to keep track of their spending. source Touchstone Pictures

Lee said she helps her clients make good business decisions so they can have long careers.

“This is a very volatile industry and it’s hard to make it,” she said. “You need to be really on top of your game. You need to be spending wisely, re-investing in yourself, making smart business decisions like any other CEO would.”

The key money advice she gives to celebrities also applies to “regular” people.

caption Cars are not a good investment, Lee says. source Shutterstock/Claudia K

One of the most important business decisions Lee tries to teach is not spending your money before it’s actually in the bank.

“It’s very easy to go, ‘Oh, I have this check coming in, I have this contract that I just signed’ and you start spending the money immediately,” Lee said. “But it could take a while or something could go wrong. You just never know.”

She advises to stop feeling like you need to “keep up with the Joneses.”

“Do you need to have a luxury SUV if you’re going to just be commuting and sitting in traffic back and forth?” Lee said. “Some people do like those nicer things and I understand that, but cars are not an investment. I drive a Prius… I don’t love the thing, but it makes sense. It’s a sensible vehicle.”

Some clients won’t take her advice — and she refuses to work with them.

caption Miley Cyrus is not one of Lee’s clients. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

One service Lee offers is creating budgets with her clients and advising them on their personal spending – but they don’t always like to listen. Lee doesn’t hesitate to cut ties with those who won’t take her advice.

“It’s usually like the repeat offenders, where it’s like, ‘Hey, you overspent on your budget again. Now we don’t have money for your taxes. We don’t have money for your commission. We don’t have money for things,'” Lee said.

“And when you start to see the liability stacking up even though you’ve repeatedly tried to put them in some sort of budget or plan, guidelines to get them to the right place, and they just can’t comply to that, that’s usually when I will reconsider the working relationship,” she said. “And I’ve had a few of those over the last 10 years, but luckily not too many.”