9 haircuts celebrities gave themselves during quarantine, ranked from worst to best

caption Bella Hadid gave herself bangs while social distancing. source Francois Durand/Stringer/Getty Images and Bella Hadid/Instagram

Celebrities are giving themselves drastic haircuts while staying home and social distancing.

Bella Hadid and Rosalía, for example, both gave themselves bangs.

Ruby Rose, David Beckham, and Joe Jonas, on the other hand, shaved their heads to create sleek buzz cuts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Without the help of stylists and glam squads, celebrities are discovering their own beauty skills while social distancing.

One of the major ways they’re doing so is by trimming their own hair. In recent weeks, stars including Bella Hadid, David Beckham, and Miley Cyrus have all given themselves quarantine haircuts. Others, like Hilary Duff and Ruby Rose, took things a step further by dyeing their hair in the process.

Here’s a look at some recent celebrity haircuts, ranked from worst to best.

9. Armie Hammer shocked fans by revealing a new mohawk and mustache on Instagram.

caption Armie Hammer typically sports a full head of hair and light beard.

The actor debuted his new look while wearing a ripped crop top and patterned shorts. It’s likely that Hammer only wore the mohawk and mustache briefly, but that didn’t stop fans from expressing their opinions about the styles.

“I’m highkey terrified,” wrote one Instagram user. Others wrote messages like “you did NOT” and “this is NOT OKAY.”

8. Blake Shelton’s mullet, on the other hand, was questionable.

caption Blake Shelton’s new mullet isn’t as flattering as his usual style.

Mullets are in right now thanks to Joe Exotic, the controversial star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” series. Unfortunately, Shelton’s take on the style missed the mark.

Rather than creating a classic mullet, the country musician had his girlfriend Gwen Stefani shave Jimmy Fallon’s initials on each side of his head during an interview with the TV host. What Shelton might not have realized at the time is that his hair will now likely grow unevenly.

7. There was also a slight problem with Miley Cyrus’ mullet.

caption Despite the bad timing of her haircut, Miley Cyrus still rocks a mullet.

The musician has been sporting a shag hairstyle since November 2019 – and she looks great. Unfortunately, she had bad timing when turning the hairstyle into a mullet at the beginning of April, when “Tiger King” became popular. As a result, people began comparing her look to that of the Netflix star.

“You know how your phone listens to you, and just starts posting things like right after you say it?” Cyrus said on Instagram at the time. “So the minute I gave myself this haircut, all of the sudden all my updates were were just like ‘Tiger King’ memes.”

6. Joe Jonas brought back a style that he last wore around 2013.

caption Joe Jonas frequently changes his hairstyle.

Jonas has worn a variety of hairstyles throughout his career, including shaggy curls, slick spikes, and even a buzz cut. The latter style was especially dividing among fans when he wore it in 2013, though Jonas seems to like it enough to wear it again.

This time around, people seem to be more into the style, but it’s far from the best celebrity haircut we’ve seen throughout the past few weeks.

5. David Beckham’s recent haircut was a refreshing change.

caption Though he changed his hairstyle, David Beckham kept his beard the same.

On April 3, Beckham shared a selfie on Instagram to reveal that he’d shaved his head. In the photo’s caption, he wrote: “Just had to be done ✂️#stayhome #staysafe #staystrong GOODNIGHT ????.”

Because he typically wears his hair in a tall, spiky style, this new look creates a more sleek and mature look.

4. Bella Hadid made at-home haircuts seem easy after posting photos of her DIY bangs.

caption Bella Hadid is no stranger to wearing daring hairstyles.

The model showed off her new hairstyle at the end of April, posting numerous photos of her look on Instagram. She also shared a video of herself cutting her friend’s hair, proving that she has some serious cosmetic skills.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hadid has rocked bangs – she frequently wears them on the runway – but it’s unlikely that she’s always cut them herself. However, she might want to consider doing so from now on since this style turned out so well.

3. Ruby Rose, on the other hand, shared some hair-dye inspiration on the platform.

caption Ruby Rose dyed one half of her hair pink, and the other half blue.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actress wrote: “What can I say!? Sometimes you just need to feel blue and other times you need pink to lighten your day.”

However, it wasn’t just the color of her hair that she’d changed; Rose had also shaved her short bob into a buzz cut. Both hair changes look great together, and can now serve as inspiration for those wanting to take a bold leap during their next at-home hairstyling session.

2. Rosalía is another celebrity who took part in the at-home haircut trend.

caption Rosalía looks stunning with and without bangs.

She debuted her new bangs on Instagram, writing: “????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️.”

Though the style is a big departure from her usual middle part, it clearly suits her. She’s posted multiple photos of herself rocking the new bangs, and fans have commented that they love the change.

1. Hilary Duff undoubtedly had the biggest celebrity hair change in recent weeks.

Not only did she have her husband dye her hair blue, but Duff also chopped her long strands into a shoulder-length style. Though the change was drastic, it was positively received by many of her fans.

The actress also seems to be a fan of the color, as she’s worn it in the past to promote her music.