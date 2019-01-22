13 celebrities who are rooting for the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII

caption Modern Family’s Ty Burrell has been a Rams fan all of his life. Now, he’s spreading the love to his TV son, Nolan Gould. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There’s always been a pretty significant intersection between Hollywood and the world of sports, but with a successful NFL team rooted in the City of Angels once again, many of the brightest stars have come out in full force.

INSIDER has identified which celebrities will be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Check out the list of famous people who will be supporting for the Rams February 3 and read all of Business Insider’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.

1. YG

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rapper YG is an outspoken Los Angeles Rams fan. He trolled Post Malone when the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round and went on an excited, NSFW rant when Greg Zuerlein made a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send Los Angeles to the Super Bowl. He even snapped back after President Trump tweeted out his congratulations to longtime friend Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots.

2. Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q

Kendrick Lamar was born and raised in Compton, while ScHoolboy Q moved to South Central after living in Germany and Texas early in his life. Both rappers were excited for the Rams to return to Los Angeles, as they went out to UC Irvine to show their support for the team during their first training camp back in California in 2016.

3. Nolan Gould and Ty Burrell

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ty Burrell and Nolan Gould – who play father and son as Phil and Luke on Modern Family – are both fans of the Rams. Burrell, in particular, was a fan of the franchise even when they were located in St. Louis. He described the Rams’ return to Los Angeles as “a beautiful hallucination” while attending their first game at LA Memorial Coliseum in August 2016 and then brought Gould to his first-ever NFL game as a 20th birthday present.

4. Taran Killam

SNL alum Taran Killam has been a die-hard Rams fan ever since the franchise moved to Los Angeles. He has season tickets and an unreasonable amount of gear, which he often wears during appearances on late-night shows.

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Well, maybe not all the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but the band did perform at the team’s first game in Los Angeles since returning to the Golden State. Bassist Flea has legitimately been a fan of the franchise since he was a child. As for the rest of the band, they certainly looked the part.

6. Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews was a Rams enthusiast long before the team returned to Los Angeles. In fact, Crews was drafted by the franchise during the 1991 NFL Draft, three years before they would ship out of California for St. Louis.

7. Danny Trejo

source Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Actor Danny Trejo can often be found cheering the Rams on at home games. Trejo recalls sneaking into games in Los Angeles when he was a young kid, so he is understandably thrilled to have the franchise back in his hometown.

8. Ryan Seacrest

Radio and television host Ryan Seacrest is a big Los Angeles Rams fan. As a native of Atlanta – where the Super Bowl is being held this year – Seacrest will almost surely be in the stands to cheer on the Rams.

9. LeBron James

LeBron James has identified as a Dallas Cowboys fan, but the newly-minted Los Angeles Laker has been bringing his sons to Rams games from well before he joined the purple and gold in Hollywood. With the franchise’s recent success and convenient location, it’s safe to wonder if James has adopted the Rams as his new favorite NFL team.

10. James Corden

source Harry How/Getty Images

The Late Late Show host James Corden helped welcome the Rams back to Los Angeles by performing with the cheerleaders back in 2016. After the Rams punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIII, Corden said on his show that it was “incredibly exciting, especially for those of us in this studio right here.”

11. Magic Johnson

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was the first person to put down a deposit on season tickets when the Rams announced their move back to the City of Angels. Since then, he’s publicly (and jokingly) tried to recruit Peyton Manning to the Rams and asked former head coach Jeff Fisher how players handled the move to Los Angeles on TV.

12. Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been accused of being a bandwagon fan after being linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and, most famously, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It looks like he has room for one more franchise on that jam-packed list, and he’s filled the spot with his hometown Rams.

13. Adam Carolla

Comedian and radio personality Adam Carolla was born in Los Angeles and has been a Rams fan all of his life. When asked what the franchise would have to do to achieve success in a city like Los Angeles, Carolla quipped “they gotta get Kobe [Bryant].” In the same video, Carolla predicted it would take 40 years for the Rams to achieve success in LA. He’s probably very pleasantly surprised.

