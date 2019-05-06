All the best celebrity reactions congratulating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the new royal baby

caption The new parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The newest royal baby is here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on Monday.

Celebrities from all around the world have been expressing their congratulations, from Markle’s former “Suits” co-stars to British politicians.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

After the past few weeks of speculation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced the birth of their son on Instagram. Soon after, the Prince made a speech gushing about his wife and son that was shared on Twitter.

And now, the congratulations from around the world are pouring in. Here are all the celebrities, public figures, and friends that have publicly congratulated the new parents.

Markle’s “Suits” co-star and on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams tweeted his love and support – and tried to make plans for a playdate.

Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019

Another “Suits” co-star, Sarah Rafferty, also tweeted to the new parents.

Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday! ❤️ — Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) May 6, 2019

Former One Direction member Liam Payne congratulated Meghan and Harry.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of your baby boy. So happy for the both of you. — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 6, 2019

Payne is the father of 2-year-old son Bear.

British politician and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that he hopes mom, dad, and baby are doing well.

Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they're all doing well. #royalbaby — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 6, 2019

Daniel Martin, Markle’s make-up artist, shared his excitement at being a “guncle” – slang for “gay uncle.”

Read more: 3 barely-there beauty products that Meghan Markle’s makeup artist swears by

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 6, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres sent her well-wishes while also managing to make us laugh.

The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019

Michelle Obama tweeted that she and Barack “can’t wait to meet him.”

Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019

Prince Harry and the former President are notably friends – Harry even interviewed Obama back in 2017.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King called the two “loving, inclusive, and progressive parents.”

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on the birthday of their son. What a lucky baby to grow up with such loving, inclusive, and progressive parents. Enjoy your new life together as a family of 3. #RoyalBaby — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 6, 2019

Straying from typical protocol, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they won’t hold a photo call with their new son till Wednesday, so fans worldwide will have to wait just a few more days to meet the newest member of the royal family.

Read more: