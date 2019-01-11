From Snoop Dogg to Mark Hamill, celebrities are reacting to the government shutdown

The federal government’s partial shutdown is now one of the longest in history.

President Donald Trump has continued to strike out on lawmakers in favor of his $5-billion border wall, though Congress hasn’t shown any signs of budging.

A number of celebrities have shared condemnations of the shutdown, showing sympathy for the hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay, and fact-checked some of Trump’s claims on Twitter.

As the federal government entered its 21st day of a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump continued to issue hits against Democratic lawmakers about his wishes for a $5-billion border wall.

However, Trump wasn’t the only vocal figure on Twitter about the shutdown.

From fact-checks to pleas on behalf of federal workers who are going without paychecks, celebrities also took to Twitter to share their takes on the shutdown.

Cher:

FOR trump THIS IS POLITICAL..BUT REAL PPL ARE REALLY SUFFERING ‼️

WHERE WAS THE FKNG

CRISIS 1 MONTH AGO,1YR AGO⁉️WHERE HAS IT BEEN FOR THE LAST 2 YRS. HAVING SAID THATNANCY YOU ARE A HERO LET HIM HAVE HIS FKNG MONEY‼️PPL WILL STARVE

LOSE THEIR HOMES, B UNABLE 2 C DRS???????? — Cher (@cher) January 9, 2019

George Takei:

Imagine if the paycheck you expected today instead just gave you exactly zero dollars, and the next one was also looking like zero. Would you worry, maybe feel a bit panicked? My thoughts are with the federal workers as they and their families bear the brunt of the #TrumpShutdown — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2019

Rosie O’Donnell:

Bette Midler:

#munchausensbyproxy We’re living it every day. It might be called something else; a person holds an entire nation hostage so that they will pay attention to him. What is that called?? Anyone?? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 9, 2019

Mark Ruffalo:

This is disgusting. Trading one group of children for another. While giving billions in tax cuts to the super wealthy. There is another way. Do the right thing for the people that are here today and stop creating boogie men out of those who may one day come. #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/H5ScufoCrv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 19, 2018

Alyssa Milano:

John Legend

The reason the government shutdown is that Trump and his team have an ideological commitment to allowing fewer black and brown people into the country. #TrumpShutdown #TrumpIsARacist — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2018

Snoop Dogg:

Josh Gad:

A Republican Senate. A Republican Congress. A Republican President. An American travesty. #TrumpShutdown — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 20, 2018

Chelsea Handler:

All I want for Christmas is for @DougJones to decide to act like a Democrat and vote against spending $5 Billion to give Donald Trump a border wall. ???????? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 21, 2018

Andy Richter:

So will ICE take some time off from tearing families apart now? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 20, 2018

Mark Hamill:

Many celebrities took aim at claims Trump made during his statements broadcast from the Oval Office

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former communications director of the White House Office of Public Liaison:

I thought Trump said Mexico was going to pay for the wall/fence? https://t.co/XPNYdck8Hn — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) January 9, 2019

Mia Farrow:

FACT: Immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 9, 2019

Kathy Griffin: