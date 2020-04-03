30 recipes from celebrities that you can make at home

caption Eva Longoria and Chrissy Teigen both have cookbooks. source NBC; Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

Celebrities may be known for their acting or singing talents, but many of them are also impressive cooks.

Some have put a twist on easy at-home recipes. Kylie Jenner, for example, adds butter and eggs to packaged ramen, and Rihanna squirts ketchup and mustard on macaroni elbows to make “Mac A Rih’s.”

Others – including Eva Longoria and Chrissy Teigen – are professionals who have published cookbooks.

Did you know that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes a mean batch of pancakes? Or that Chrissy Teigen‘s banana bread is so desirable that fans have bartered for a loaf over Twitter?

From Florence Pugh to Sean Combs, many celebrities are impressive bakers and chefs.

Some, like Stanley Tucci and Eva Longoria, have gone as far as publishing their elaborate recipes in cookbooks. Others, including Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, have tweaked everyday foods by adding their own personalized twist.

Here are 30 recipes created by celebrities – ranging from horchata brownies to marmalade – for you to try at home.

Taylor Swift’s chai tea eggnog cookies may be catered toward the holidays, but they taste wonderful year-round.

Fans begged for Swift to share her cookie recipe after she posted an Instagram photo of the treats.

The “Lover” singer detailed her recipe, which she personalized from baking website JoyTheBaker.com, in a since-deleted Tumblr post. Swift also revealed that she baked these cookies during her at-home album release parties for “1989,” which she has dubbed the Secret Sessions.

View the recipe here.

Ayesha Curry gives her horchata brownies a kick by adding rum.

caption Ayesha Curry shared her brownie recipe. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

The ultra-moist brownies are filled with almonds and chocolate and coated with a delicious horchata glaze. If you’re looking for a chocolate treat with a twist, this recipe is perfect.

If you like it, you can find more of Curry‘s recipes in her cookbook “The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well.” She also hosted Food Network’s show called “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen.”

View the recipe here.

Meghan Markle’s zucchini Bolognese pasta recipe uses melted vegetables as sauce.

caption Meghan Markle shared her pasta recipe. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Markle‘s vegetarian take on the traditionally meat-based dish transforms zucchini into a creamy pasta sauce. Clear your schedule before you take a crack at the recipe; this dish takes four hours to prepare.

View the recipe here.

Matt Damon shared his recipe for saffron risotto with steamed asparagus.

caption Matt Damon is an actor. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The actor has had to fluctuate his body weight for roles – particularly in the 1996 movie “Courage Under Fire” – and told Delish that keeping a strict diet was the hardest part.

“All I ate was chicken breast. It’s not like I had a chef or anything, I just made it up and did what I thought I had to do. I just made it up and that was incredibly challenging,” he said, adding that he loves food – particularly hot sauce and tacos.

Damon‘s saffron risotto with steamed asparagus doesn’t incorporate chicken, but it is tasty and healthy.

View the recipe here.

Miranda Kerr’s gluten-free apple and banana oat muffins make for an easy breakfast option.

caption Miranda Kerr is a model. source Ken Ishii/Getty Images

The former model‘s recipe whips together healthy foods like chia seeds, walnuts, and yogurt to create delicious muffins.

View the recipe here.

Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread has chocolate chunks and coconut flakes.

caption Chrissy Teigen has written two cookbooks. source Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Teigen elevates classic banana bread by adding chocolate chunks and coconut flakes. She shared the recipe in her cookbook “Cravings: Hungry for More.”

The decadent loaves have been so popular that the former model used the bread to barter for romaine lettuce on Twitter.

View the recipe here.

Kylie Jenner adds butter, garlic powder, and an egg to her instant ramen noodles.

The makeup mogul took to Snapchat to share the additions she makes to her instant ramen noodles, stirring up controversy amongst her fans.

View the recipe here.

Rihanna has her own Mac A Rih’s recipe — and yes, it calls for both ketchup and mustard.

“This was discovered by accident due to our gas running out halfway through making the original dish, but I fell in love with the taste and texture, so I’ve been making it to perfection ever since,” the “Rude Boy” singer told Esquire, referring to her mac and cheese dish, appropriately called Mac A Rih’s.

The recipe calls for elbow macaroni and Colby-Jack cheese, in typical macaroni and cheese fashion, However, you’ll also need ketchup, yellow mustard, and Eaton’s Jamaican Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce for the full experience.

View the recipe here.

Karlie Kloss’ “perfect 10 Kookies” are a vegan, gluten-free dessert that uses agave as a sweetener.

caption Karlie Kloss is a model. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The model collaborated with Milk Bar to create her own line of cookies called “Karlie’s Kookies.”

View the recipe here.

Victoria Beckham’s “favorite thing to bake” is brownies.

caption Victoria Beckham was a member of the Spice Girls. source KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

The former Spice Girl typically maintains a very healthy diet but told People that brownies are her “favorite thing to bake.” Her go-to recipe calls for all of the classic brownie ingredients like cocoa powder, eggs, and flour.

View the recipe here.

Barbra Streisand knows how to turn instant coffee into ice cream — no ice cream maker needed.

caption Barbra Streisand is an actress. source Getty Images

Making ice cream without a professional contraption is a daunting task, but Streisand – who has a machine-free recipe for ice cream and chocolate sauce – may change your mind.

In just 45 minutes, the “Funny Girl” actress turns instant coffee into ice cream – with the help of several other ingredients.

View the recipe here.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s pancake recipe uses Aunt Jemima mix.

caption Dwayne Johnson is an actor. source Getty Images

The actor’s secret to his “world famous” pancake recipe? Aunt Jemima’s buttermilk complete pancake and waffle mix and milk chocolate chips, Johnson revealed in an Instagram video.

View the recipe here.

Blake Lively makes cauliflower with pomegranate, pine nuts, and parmesan.

The actress partnered up with “Top Chef” season 3 winner Hung Huynh to make the cauliflower recipe in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Nothing better (or tastier) than an evening spent with friends who share your passion,” she wrote.

View the recipe here.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recipe for chicken with sweet hickory merlot rosemary BBQ sauce won’t disappoint.

caption Sean Combs is a rapper. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The rapper‘s chicken is flavor-packed, and the straightforward recipe requires minimal steps.

View the recipe here.

Reese Witherspoon uses her grandmother’s recipe for the ultimate comfort food: buttermilk biscuits.

caption Reese Witherspoon is an actress. source Hello Sunshine/YouTube

The Tennessee-born actress, who wrote a cookbook called “Whiskey in a Teacup,” shared her late grandmother Dorothea Draper’s recipe for buttermilk biscuits.

Witherspoon‘s grandparents have also inspired her beyond the kitchen, prompting her to start a clothing line called Draper James.

“I started this company to honor my Southern heritage and in particular my grandparents who were, and still are, the greatest influences in my life: my grandmother, Dorothea Draper and my grandfather, William James Witherspoon. My grandparents taught me everything I know about gracious Southern living,” she wrote on the company’s website.

View the recipe here.

Eva Longoria elevates classic guacamole by adding serrano peppers.

caption Eva Longoria wrote “Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking With Love for Family and Friends.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The recipe, which is from the actress‘ cookbook “Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking With Love for Family and Friends,” gives traditional guacamole a kick by adding serrano peppers and white onion.

View the recipe here.

Ashley Tisdale’s candy-cane sugar cookies will bring you holiday spirit throughout the year.

caption Ashley Tisdale is an actress. source Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

The “High School Musical” actress‘ cookies are geared toward the holidays but worth making during any season.

View the recipe here.

Kristen Bell has a recipe for an “everything cookie.”

caption Kristen Bell at Paul Mitchell’s 2017 Baby2Baby Gala. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“When holiday cookie swap time rolls around, I have one tried-and-true recipe that I love – and so does everyone who tries it. It’s an ‘everything cookie,’ (because it has everything in it), with tons of oats for texture, plus a mix of butterscotch and chocolate chips. There’s something for everyone!” she wrote for Whole Foods.

She added that she will also replace some of the sugar with agave nectar and include applesauce. There’s even an easy swap to make it gluten-free.

View the recipe here.

Antoni Porowski’s tomato, basil, and melty mozzarella baked rice is a savory Italian dish.

caption Antoni Porowski appears on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Porowski, the food and wine expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” created a baked rice recipe that will bring a warm Italian aroma into your home kitchen.

The television personality also wrote a cookbook called “Antoni in the Kitchen” and opened a restaurant in New York City called Village Den.

View the recipe here.

Alicia Silverstone’s chocolate peanut butter cups are a healthier version of Reese’s.

caption Alicia Silverstone is an actress. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The “Clueless” actress, who wrote a cookbook titled “The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet,” created a recipe for chocolate peanut butter cups.

“Back in the day, I was obsessed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Now I make this healthier version and they are way better. In fact, I think they are the most ridiculously delicious things in the entire world. Look for graham crackers that are naturally sweetened or low in sugar (Health Valley makes a good one), and store the leftover crackers or crumbs in an airtight container for future use,” she said.

View the recipe here.

Oprah Winfrey has a go-to recipe for classic deviled eggs.

caption Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The television personality, who wrote a cookbook called “Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life,” serves up classic deviled eggs that are fairly easy to make and last for up to two days.

View the recipe here.

Jessica Alba has her own healthy recipe for turkey meatballs.

caption Jessica Alba shared the recipe. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The actress told Martha Stewart that she eats the turkey meatballs throughout the week and pairs them with different sides.

View the recipe here.

Kristin Cavallari’s recipe for chicken enchiladas verdes calls for spices and fresh ingredients to build a strong flavor.

Cavallari, who told Food Network that she eats “real food without any additives and preservatives” and stays “away from GMOs,” uses a variety of spices and fresh ingredients to cook her chicken enchiladas.

The former reality star wrote the cookbook “True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar.”

View the recipe here.

Robert DeNiro has his own recipe for marinated chicken alla griglia.

caption Robert DeNiro is an actor. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for TBS

The actor, who owns the New York City restaurant Locanda Verde, teamed up with the restaurant’s chef Andrew Carmellini to cook restaurant-quality marinated chicken alla griglia.

View the recipe here.

Drew Barrymore shared her recipe for halibut Milanese.

caption Drew Barrymore is an actress. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Healthy, light, and fresh, Barrymore‘s recipe makes for a refreshing dinner during the warmer months. Plus, the meal only takes 25 minutes to make from start to finish.

View the recipe here.

Stanley Tucci knows how to make a classic Bolognese.

The “Hunger Games” actor created a delicious pasta Bolognese recipe. He also offers alternative methods to make the dish for those who are lactose intolerant or gluten-free.

Tucci, who wrote the cookbook “The Tucci Cookbook,” is also slated to host “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” a four-episode CNN culinary series through Italy.

“I wanted to do this series because I am fascinated by the diversity of Italian cuisine and set out to gain a better understanding of the country’s rich history and culture,” he said, adding, “This was a passion project and love letter to the place where my family is from.”

CNN has not announced when the show will premiere.

View the recipe here.

Kris Jenner crafted the Kardashian-Jenner family’s brownie recipe.

caption Kris Jenner is a reality star. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle website, shared Jenner‘s homemade brownie recipe.

“Kris has baked these for her family for years, and Kourt has carried on the tradition by making the chocolate treat with her kids. She slightly tweaks the instructions to use gluten and dairy-free ingredients,” the website reads.

Jenner has also written a cookbook titled “In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites.”

View the recipe here.

Gwyneth Paltrow makes a simple grain bowl using fresh ingredients.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow is an actress. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior

The Goop founder and lifestyle guru has published five cookbooks and maintains a clean diet. The crunchy spring veggie grain bowl recipe is included in her 2019 book “The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal” and takes less than 30 minutes to make, as previously reported by Insider.

View the recipe here.

Florence Pugh took to Instagram to make homemade marmalade.

The English actress often shares cooking videos from her kitchen on Instagram. She tested out a new marmalade recipe for the first time in one video, encouraging fans to try to make new foods as well.

Watch her tutorial here.

Lauren Conrad’s blueberry streusel muffins are a delightful breakfast or snack.

caption Lauren Conrad is a former reality star. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The former “Hills” star, who wrote the cookbook “Lauren Conrad Celebrate,” regularly publishes recipes ranging from fruity cocktails to full dinners on her lifestyle website.

Her blueberry streusel muffins are grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free, making them a great option if you have dietary restrictions or want a healthy breakfast.

View the recipe here.