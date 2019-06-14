13 celebrities who are reportedly making more than their famous siblings

caption Both Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal are reportedly worth millions. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sometimes, talent runs in the family, whether it’s acting, singing, athletics, or entrepreneurial skills.

But there can only be one richest sibling.

All three Hemsworths are successful actors, but only Chris has been in multiple billion-dollar movies.

Yes, Kylie Jenner is a billionaire now – but you can’t discredit the hundreds of millions that her older siblings are reportedly worth. Using tools like Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and The Richest, we’ve ranked 12 sets of celebrity siblings based on their estimated net worths.

Of course, it’s impossible to know for sure how much these celebs are actually worth, but using clues about movie and TV salaries, brand endorsements, and Instagram ads, these are a rough estimate.

A little sibling rivalry never hurt anybody, right?

Liam, Chris, and Luke Hemsworth have all found success in Hollywood between “The Hunger Games,” “Thor,” and “Westworld.”

Luke is worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the least of the three brothers. Before his role as Ashley Stubbs on “Westworld,” he was known to Australian audiences for his role in soap opera “Neighbours.”

Next up is youngest brother Liam, who, alongside wife Miley Cyrus, is worth a combined $186 million. According to The Richest, $26 million of that sum comes from Liam. It’s possible a significant chunk of that came from Liam’s role as Gale in “The Hunger Games” saga, which grossed over $1.4 billion.

And the richest Hemsworth? None other than Thor himself, who Forbes reported earned $64.5 million in 2018 alone. Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest put his total net worth at $90 million, taking into account his roles in three “Thor” movies, four “Avengers” films,” and other blockbusters like “Ghostbusters” and “Star Trek.”

Elizabeth Olsen has been in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, but sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley’s combined $400 million fortune is still bigger.

The Richest estimates Elizabeth’s net worth at $5 million. She’s appeared in indie movies like “Liberal Arts,” “Ingrid Goes West,” and “Very Good Girls.” The big bucks came from her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in three of the four “Avengers” movies, plus a part in “Captain America: Civil War.”

But compared to her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, that’s a drop in the bucket. Elle reported that their net worth is a combined $400 million, or a cool $200 million each. The two have been raking it in since their time on “Full House,” on which they were making $80,000 per episode by the end of its run, according to The Washington Post.

Owen and Luke Wilson have appeared in successful comedies like “The Royal Tenenbaums” together, but starred in many more movies without each other.

caption Owen and Luke Wilson. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Wilson brothers have found success both together and apart. Luke has been in movies such as “Legally Blonde,” “Old School,” and “Anchorman.” The Richest puts his net worth at $30 million, while Celebrity Net Worth put it at $50 million.

Owen, however, has been in more high profile, high-grossing comedies like “Wedding Crashers,” “Zoolander,” and “Meet the Fockers,” along with the “Night at the Museum” and “Cars” franchises. All those successes add up to an estimated $60 million net worth, according to The Richest, or a $70 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is wealthy in their own right, but Kylie is the only billionaire of the bunch.

Of the main KarJenner clan, Rob (not pictured) is at the bottom of the pack, with an estimated $10 million net worth. His fortune mainly comes from his appearances on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and his now-canceled spin-off “Rob & Chyna,” as well as his sock line Arthur George.

Kylie, who is the richest of her siblings, is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes. Her fortune mainly comes from her makeup and skincare brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The rest of the siblings? After Kylie comes Kim ($350 million), Khloe ($40 million), Kourtney ($35 million), and Kendall ($30 million).

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers have all experienced success outside of the band — and all three are worth around the same amount.

caption From left: Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Perhaps not surprisingly, all three Jonas Brothers are worth around the same amount.

According to The Richest, Joe has a net worth of $18 million, while Celebrity Net Worth puts him at $25 million. Joe doesn’t share the same affinity for sponsored content that his two brothers do, and he had to share the success of DNCE with the rest of the band.

The Richest has Kevin at $20 million while Celebrity Net Worth puts him at $25 million along with Joe. Though he didn’t pursue a solo music career, Kevin kept busy by starring on his own reality TV show, “Married to Jonas,” founding a construction company called Jonas Werner Homes, and investing in a few different apps.

That leaves younger brother Nick, who expertly got more than one brand to sponsor his bachelor party, appeared in one of the highest-grossing films of 2017 (“Jumanji: Welcome to he Jungle”), and had two successful solo albums. Both The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth have his worth at $25 million.

Both Nicole and Sofia Richie have been in the spotlight since they were teens, but Nicole has dabbled in many ventures.

caption Sofia and Nicole Richie. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sofia is primarily a model, and a successful one at that. Celebrity Net Worth has her net worth at $3 million – not bad for a 20-year old.

Nicole, on the other hand, has a few balls in the air. She was a reality star in “The Simple Life” and “Candidly Nicole,” a legitimately funny actress in “Great News,” and owns a successful fashion brand, House of Harlow 1960. The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth estimate her net worth at somewhere between $5 and $10 million.

Both Serena and Venus Williams are tennis stars.

caption Serena and Venus Williams. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The tennis legends have both found lucrative careers on and off the court. According to The Richest, Venus is worth a hefty $75 million. She’s racked up more than $40 million in winnings throughout her career, according to Town & Country Magazine.

Her younger sister has found even more financial success. Forbes reported she’s worth $225 million in June 2019. Serena has made more than $88 million in winnings, the most of any female tennis player in history. Forbes also reported she’s invested in 34 startups through her venture capital firm Serena Ventures.

The Hough siblings both got their start on “Dancing with the Stars,” but have since spun that into successful careers.

caption Derek and Julianne Hough. source John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

The elder Hough sibling, Derek, has a smaller net worth than his sister, Julianne. The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth have Derek’s net worth at $4 million, while Julianne’s ranges from $7 to $10 million.

Derek mainly sticks to dancing and has toured the country, while Julianne has diversified her portfolio a bit. She’s acted in multiple movies including “Footloose” and “Safe Haven,” and has released two albums.

Both Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal are successful actors, but Jake’s been involved in a number of giant blockbusters like “The Day After Tomorrow.”

caption Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Both Gyllenhaals have a habit of picking interesting films to be in like “Donnie Darko,” “Velvet Buzzsaw,” and “Crazy Heart.” However, neither of them shy away from giant superhero movies like “The Dark Knight” or “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Maggie’s net worth is $15 million, according to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth, compared to Jake’s $65 million, according to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth.

Solange is worth $8 million — but compared to her sister Beyoncé’s $400 million that almost feels small.

caption Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Both Knowles sisters have enjoyed much success in their musical careers – but there’s only one Queen Bey.

Solange’s net worth is somewhere between $5 and $8 million, according to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth. Her fortune mainly comes from her music career, both her own singing and her work writing for other artists. She’s also dabbled in acting.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, has tried just about everything – to smashing success. Her music career? Iconic. Her acting career? Get ready for “The Lion King.” She reportedly even finagled a $60 million deal with Netflix for her Coachella special “Homecoming.”

Forbes reported that along with her husband Jay-Z, the couple is worth a combined $1.4 billion, with her bringing in $400 million of that fortune.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were the first pair of siblings to appear on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid models.

caption Bella and Gigi Hadid. source Getty Images

Both Hadids are supermodels in their own right, though Gigi has been working a bit longer than her younger sister Bella.

The sisters both appeared on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models of 2018. Bella raked in $8.5 million and tied for eighth with Joan Smalls. Gigi appeared just above her at seventh, making $9.5 million.

Gigi is estimated to be worth somewhere between $13 and $29 million, according to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth, and Bella is estimated to be worth between $12 and $25 million, according to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth.

Joan and John Cusack are both acting legends, but John’s net worth is eight times as large as his sister’s.

caption John and Joan Cusack. source Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

According to The Richest, Joan’s net worth is $6 million, while her brother’s is a staggering $50 million.

John has been in many successful movies over the years including “Say Anything …,” “The Thin Red Line,” and “1408.” Joan’s filmography includes “Mars Needs Moms” and “Ice Princess.” She’s probably best known for her role as Jessie in the “Toy Story” franchise.