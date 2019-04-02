18 pairs of famous siblings with huge age differences between them

caption Beau Bridges is eight years older than brother Jeff. source ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Not all celebrity siblings are close in age, like Julianne and Derek Hough (three years) or John and Joan Cusack (four years). Sometimes, they have to wait a little longer – or in some cases, a lot longer.

Whether they’re half-siblings or because their parents just chose to wait before having another kid, these 18 pairs of famous brothers and sisters all have an age gap of eight years or more.

There are four siblings and 18 years in between Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

caption Kardashian and Jenner. source axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The eldest Kardashian was born in 1979 followed by Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and finally the youngest Jenner, Kylie, in 1997. The two are half-siblings – they share mother Kris, while Kardashian’s father was Robert Kardashian Sr., and Jenner’s is Caitlyn Jenner.

The three eldest Jonas Brothers are all relatively close in age, but younger brother Frankie was born in 2000.

caption From left: Kevin, Nick, Frankie, and Joe Jonas. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The oldest Jonas brother, Kevin, was born in 1987, making him 13 years older than his youngest brother Frankie. While the so-called “Bonus Jonas” isn’t technically in the band, he appeared in “Camp Rock 2” and “Jonas” alongside his brothers.

Britney Spears is 10 years older than her younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

caption Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears. source Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The elder Spears sister was born in 1981, and her sister came along 10 years later in 1991. Their children, however, are close in age. Britney’s two sons were born in 2005 and 2006, and Jamie Lynn’s daughter was born in 2008.

Demi Lovato is nine years older than her half-sister, Madison De La Garza.

caption Lovato and De La Garza. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Lovato, 26, and De La Garza, 17, have the same mother, Dianna. De La Garza is best known for her role as Eva Longoria’s on-screen daughter, Juanita, in the latter seasons of “Desperate Housewives.”

James and Dave Franco are eight years apart.

caption James and Dave Franco. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage via Getty Images

In between James and Dave, who were born in 1978 and 1985, respectively, is their brother Tom, born in 1980. The middle Franco is also an actor, albeit not as well-known as his siblings.

Dave and James shared the screen in 2016’s “The Disaster Artist,” in which they played real-life best friends Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero.

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie is 10 years older than her.

caption Frankie and Ariana Grande. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The 25-year-old singer and her 36-year-old brother share the same mother.

Frankie’s not as famous as his sister, who, with 150 million Instagram followers, might be the most famous person in the world right now. But he has had a successful Broadway career, and has cultivated a following on YouTube.

Rosanna Arquette is 12 years older than her youngest brother David.

caption David and Rosanna Arquette. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The entire Arquette clan became actors, like their father Lewis and grandfather Cliff before them. The oldest, 59-year-old Rosanna, appeared in films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Her youngest brother, 47-year-old David, has appeared in the “Scream” movies, “Never Been Kissed,” and alongside his ex-wife Courteney Cox in “Friends” and “Cougar Town.”

Other members of the Arquette family include Richmond, 55, Patricia, 50, and Alexis, who died in 2016 at the age of 47.

Tracee Ellis Ross is 16 years older than her brother, Evan.

caption Tracee and Evan Ross. source M. Phillips/WireImage via Getty Images

Tracee is the daughter of Robert Ellis Silberstein and musical icon Diana Ross. She was born in 1972. Her parents divorced in 1977, and her younger brother Evan was born in 1988 to Diana and her new husband, Arne Næss Jr. They also divorced in 2000.

Kyle Eastwood was 18 years old when younger brother Scott was born in 1986.

caption From left: Scott, Alison, and Kyle Eastwood. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Clint Eastwood’s two sons Scott and Kyle are 33 and 50, respectively. Scott, best known for his roles in “The Longest Ride” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” is the son of Clint’s ex-partner Jacelyn Reeves, while jazz musician Kyle is the son of Clint’s first wife Maggie Johnson.

In total, 88-year-old Clint has eight children ranging from 23 to 65 years old.

Will Smith’s oldest son, Trey, is eight years older than younger sister Willow.

caption Trey and Willow. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Trey was born in 1992 to Will and his first wife Sheree Zampino. They divorced three years later in 1995.

Two years later, Will married Jada Pinkett Smith. Their two children, 20-year-old Jaden and 18-year-old Willow, are making names for themselves in Hollywood, while Trey remains more low key.

Beau and Jeff Bridges are eight years apart.

caption Beau and Jeff Bridges. source ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Both Bridges brothers are successful in their own right. Beau, 77, has been nominated for 16 Emmys, winning three. His younger brother, Jeff, 69, was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award – essentially a lifetime achievement award – at the Golden Globes for his contributions to the film industry.

Nicole and Sofia Richie are 17 years apart.

caption Sofia and Nicole Richie. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Nicole, 37, was adopted by Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey unofficially when she was four years old. They legally adopted her six years later. After her parents divorced, Lionel went on to marry Diane Alexander in 1995. They welcomed the now-20-year-old Sofia in 1998.

Despite the age difference, the two are close. Sofia even appeared on three episodes of Nicole’s reality series “Candidly Nicole.”

Wyatt Russell is 10 years younger than brother Oliver Hudson.

caption Hudson and Russell. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Russell, 32, is the only biological child of Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. However, 42-year-old Oliver and 39-year-old Kate Hudson refer to Kurt as their father, since Kurt and Goldie have been together for 36 years.

Twins Tia and Tamera Mowry are eight years older than their brother Tahj.

caption From left: Tia, Tahj, and Tamera Mowry. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Tia and Tamera, best known for their roles on the mid-’90s hit show “Sister, Sister,” are 40, while their younger brother, Tahj, of “Smart Guy” fame, is 32.

Luke and Liam Hemsworth are nine years apart.

caption Liam and Luke Hemsworth. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

While you might not know the oldest Hemsworth brother, Luke, you probably will soon. The 37-year-old has appeared in “Westworld” and sci-fi film “Encounter.” He also cameoed in middle brother Chris’s film “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Liam, the baby, just turned 29, and recently married his longtime girlfriend Miley Cyrus. He recently starred in the rom-com spoof “Isn’t It Romantic” alongside fellow Australian Rebel Wilson.

Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, is 13 years older than younger sister Sailor Brinkley Cook.

caption Joel and Brinkley Cook. source Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Alexa was born in 1985, and was the only child from her parents’ marriage. However, she has numerous half siblings, including 20-year-old Sailor and 23-year-old Jack on her mother’s side, and 2-year-old Della and 1-year-old Remy on her father’s side.

But Alexa and Sailor are by far the most well-known of the brood. Alexa is a successful musician and Sailor is a model.

Donald Trump Jr. was 29 years old when younger brother Barron was born.

caption Donald Jr. and Barron Trump. source Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Donald Jr.’s own daughter was born just over a year after Barron was born, in May 2007. This makes Barron, who turns 13 this year, 14 months older than his niece, Kai.

In between 41-year-old Donald Jr. and Barron are Ivanka, 37, Eric, 35, and Tiffany, 25.

While you probably know Noah Cyrus’ older sister Miley, she also has a sister Brandi that’s 13 years older than her.

caption Noah and Brandi Cyrus. source Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Noah, 19, is currently carving her own path in the music industry with successful singles “Make Me (Cry)” and “Stay Together.” Her oldest sister, Brandi, 31, hosts a podcast with “Bachelorette” star Wells Adams, “Your Favorite Thing.” She also co-hosted an interior design show with their mom, Tish, called “Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.”