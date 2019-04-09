I tested out 3 celebrity-favorite smoothie recipes and one tasted better than the rest

caption Lea Michele, Kate Upton, and Jessica Alba each have go-to smoothie recipes. source Michael Buckner/Jamie McCarthy/Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Smoothies can be great when you’re looking for a quick, nutritious, on-the-go meal.

Lea Michele‘s green smoothie was too bitter for my taste.

Jessica Alba‘s smoothie was delicious but didn’t taste particularly healthy to me.

The smoothie recommended by Kate Upton‘s trainer was both tasty and filling.

When you’re looking for a delicious and healthy breakfast option, smoothies are worth considering.

In order for a smoothie to be a truly great option, nutrition-wise, Amy Gannon, RD, LD at Cleveland Clinic told University Health News they must have “a balance of carbohydrate, protein, and beneficial fats from whole-food sources.” As a smoothie-lover who wants to enjoy them more often, I’m always on the hunt for recipes that do exactly this, but still taste great.

A lot of health-conscious A-listers out there are willing to share their favorite recipes, and so I decided to search the internet for a few to try. I settled on three different ones: a green drink Lea Michele swears by, a fruity-green smoothie that’s Jessica Alba’s go-to, and something much sweeter created for Kate Upton.

First, let me just tell you that I learned a few things from this experiment.

First off, stocking up to make a smoothie every day can get expensive. Fruit, fresh or frozen, can be quite pricey, and the frozen bags often contain almost nothing. You also have to use a decent amount of greens in any smoothie, adding to the overall expensive price. I quickly realized that, in many instances, buying, washing, and freezing my own fruit was the cheaper option.

Secondly, smoothies aren’t as time-consuming as I thought they would be. I found that, for the most part, they were pretty fast and easy to put together. Green smoothies with lots of veggies were the exception.

Lastly, I discovered that, for me, these smoothies just never seemed to be as filling as eating solid food. I found that they worked better as a snack than a meal.

Check out how the three different smoothie recipes went for me.

Lea Michele’s breakfast smoothie was the first one I tried out.

caption The recipe was rather simple. source Jessica Booth

According to People magazine, Michele’s favorite breakfast smoothie is this green one.

Ingredients:

1 cup kale

Handful of blueberries

1 apple, cored and sliced

Half an avocado

1 cup ice

I needed to add water to the blender to get the right consistency.

caption Without water, it was more of a paste than a smoothie. source Jessica Booth

Once you have these ingredients together, you simply blend them together until mixed well. I found that blending it was impossible without a liquid of some kind unless you wanted a paste to eat with a spoon. I added a bit of water until it blended easier, which seemed to backfire on me.

The smoothie just didn’t taste good to me.

caption The color wasn’t pleasant to look at. source Jessica Booth

My first impression of this smoothie was that it looked, well, not great. I used dark-green Tuscan kale, and that mixed with the blueberries just created an unpleasant muddy color. But I decided to ignore it and try it anyway.

Unfortunately, my second impression wasn’t much better. The smoothie just didn’t taste good to me. The avocado overwhelmed any other flavor, which was not enjoyable no matter how much you like avocado, and the apple and blueberries did nothing to add any sweetness. It was also watery tasting, probably because of the ice and water. In my opinion, I don’t know how you would make this one better.

After that, I was hesitant to try Jessica Alba’s green smoothie.

caption I added a few ice cubes to the smoothie recipe. source Jessica Booth

Posted on the official Honest website is this green smoothie, which was created by nutritionist Kelly LeVeque and is described as “one of Jessica’s go-tos.”

Ingredients:

A serving of vanilla pea protein powder (or plain protein powder)

¼ – ½ avocado

A small Persian cucumber (or a half-peeled English cucumber)

Handful of spinach

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Juice of half of a lemon

Optional: A teaspoon turmeric + small pinch black pepper

As turned off as Michele’s green smoothie made me, I gave this one a shot, hoping it would be better with some almond milk. I used a small amount of avocado since I wasn’t thrilled with it in the other smoothie, and decided to leave the turmeric out. I also added in a few ice cubes since there was nothing frozen listed.

Unfortunately, I disliked this one almost as much as the other green smoothie.

caption I was not impressed by this smoothie. source Jessica Booth

First of all, this was more of a juice than a smoothie, because it was super liquidy and not frozen at all. Second, it tasted like it was extremely watered down.

Even the protein powder couldn’t give this a boost of flavor. It was just very bland, with that weird avocado/greens taste, and there wasn’t much for me to love about it.

My last smoothie was an apple pie smoothie that Kate Upton is said to enjoy.

caption The smoothie, so far, seemed a lot different than the others. source Jessica Booth

This smoothie was created by Upton’s celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, who shared it with InStyle.

Ingredients:

5 raw almonds

1 red apple

1 banana

¾ cup nonfat strained yogurt

½ cup organic nonfat milk (or almond milk)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Pasternak told InStyle, “a healthy meal should consist of a low-fat protein and a high-fiber carbohydrate, with as little sugar as possible.”

He also advised picking a yogurt with more protein than sugar.

I used vanilla Greek yogurt and vanilla almond milk, although if I made this again, I’d adopt for plain Greek yogurt and unsweetened almond milk – this smoothie didn’t need the extra sugar.

Kate Upton’s smoothie was affordable and delicious.

caption I plan on making this smoothie again. source Jessica Booth

Honestly? This smoothie was delicious. The fruit and cinnamon gave it a sweet taste and the yogurt and milk made it feel more filling than the above green smoothies. My choice of yogurt and almond milk undoubtedly made the smoothie sweeter but even without that extra sugar, I’m confident it would be delicious. That said, I do feel it was a bit too heavy on the fruit – but I still plan on making it again.

Conclusion? Kate Upton’s apple pie smoothie is a good smoothie recipe that isn’t exactly the epitome of health but is delicious, fast, and affordable. If you want something healthier and not sweet, go for Michele’s morning smoothie. And for the in between, Alba’s is great.