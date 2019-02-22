17 stars whose looks dramatically evolved as they became mega-famous

caption Thanks to “Hannah Montana,” Miley Cyrus has been famous for more than half her life. source Hikari Yokoyama/WireImage for Disney

Many celebrities grow and change as their careers go on.

But some begin to look dramatically different as they get more and more famous.

These 17 stars have had some of the most notable beauty, style, or hair transformations since the beginning of their careers.

Many are former child stars like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Cole Sprouse.

The nature of being a celebrity is to grow and thrive in the public eye. Many, especially those who found fame at a young age, change as their careers go on.

But some stars look dramatically different from when they first entered the spotlight – especially as that spotlight has gotten dramatically brighter. These 17 in particular have had some of the most notable beauty, style, or hair transformations.

Kristen Stewart has truly come into her own.

caption Kristen Stewart at the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival. left, and Stewart at Paris Fashion Week in 2019. source Donald Bowers/Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Although she began acting when she was very young, Kristen Stewart exploded when she was cast in the starring role of the “Twilight” series as the beautiful brunette, Bella Swan.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The cast of the ‘Twilight’ saga

These days, Stewart is rocking a much edgier hairstyle and plenty of high-fashion outfits as one of the faces of Chanel.

Ariana Grande is rarely seen anymore without her signature ponytail.

caption Ariana Grande at a charity event in 2010, and Grande at Billboard’s 2018 ‘Women in Music’ event. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images /Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ariana Grande rose to prominence as the bubbly, red-headed Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” She didn’t wear a wig, which means that Grande spent the first few years of fame bleaching and dying her hair every other week.

As her music career took off, Grande ditched the artificial color and began wearing her hair in a sleek, high ponytail, which has now become her signature look.

Read more: Why Ariana Grande always wears her hair up in that iconic high ponytail

Miley Cyrus now boasts blonde hair and a ton of tattoos.

caption Miley Cyrus as a Disney Channel star in 2006, left, and Cyrus at the 2018 Met Gala. source Paul Hawthorne/Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’ first major role as Hannah Montana is well-known for launching her into superstardom. Her transition out of that Disney Channel image, however, is even more so.

After a few major haircuts, an infamous VMAs performance, and an album all about her numerous dead pets, Cyrus definitely seems to have hit her stride. Stylistically, she seems more comfortable than ever in long, blonde hair and risky-yet-sophisticated looks that showcase her collection of ink.

Willow and Jaden Smith have become fashionable risk-takers.

caption Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2010 premiere of ‘The Perfect Game,’ left, and at the 2016 Met Gala. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith have been in the spotlight since they were children, thanks to their famous parents. They each dabbled in their own projects at an early age: The former with her hit single “Whip My Hair” and the latter with a starring role alongside his father in “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

These days, the Smith siblings are taking on the fashion world, making music, and opening up about their family dynamic on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

Kesha now favors a much brighter look.

caption Kesha backstage at the T4 Stars of 2009 event, left, and at a Refinery29 event in 2018. source Brian Rasic/Getty Images / Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Kesha’s earlier image – as hard-partying, glitter-loving Ke$ha – was formulated in conjunction with her debut album, “Animal.” But it may not have been what the singer herself truly wanted.

“Something that was always told to me is: ‘You’re fun. We’re going to capitalize on that,'” Kesha told the New York Times in 2016. One part of the “we” used here is Dr. Luke, Kesha’s producer, whom she has sued for sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

“I was like, ‘I am fun, but I’m a lot of other things,'” she continued. “But Luke’s like: ‘No, you’re fun. That’s all you are for your first record.'”

For Kesha’s comeback single “Praying” in 2017, she embraced a much more colorful aura, complete with Nashville-inspired vintage, a butterfly veil, a lime-green Gucci jacket, and angel wings.

“I mean, she loves rainbows,” Kesha’s stylist, Samantha Burkhart, told Racked. “That’s kind of what she identifies with on a core level – literally being a rainbow.”

Justin Timberlake ditched his frosted tips.

caption Justin Timberlake as a member of *NSYNC in 1998, left, and Timberlake in 2018. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has been in the spotlight since starring on “The Mickey Mouse Club” reboot at age 12, but he became a ’90s icon as the blonde, curly-haired member of the beloved boy band *NSYNC.

But after the band announced a “temporary hiatus” in 2002, Timberlake presented a fresh new look on the cover of his debut solo album “Justified.”

Now 38 years old, Timberlake has an impressive resume: 10 Grammys, multiple starring film roles, a 3-year-old son, and a long career full of triumphs, controversies, and iconic moments.

Read more: The fabulous life of Justin Timberlake – from Mickey Mouse Club to *NSYNC, movies, and solo stardom

Christina Aguilera’s sense of style has transformed.

caption Christina Aguilera at the 2000 VMAs. left, and Aguilera at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. source Ron Galella/WireImage / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera is another Mickey Mouse Club alum, and the powerful vocalist dominated pop charts in the late ’90s and early 2000s. As an emblem of early 2000s fashion, Aguilera was well known for taking risks with her wardrobe, favoring dark eye makeup, belly shirts, and colorful streaks in her hair.

More recently, Aguilera has been known to tone down her style and even went completely bare-faced on the cover of Paper magazine last year.

The five-time Grammy winner recently announced a coveted Las Vegas residency, called “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience.”

At the beginning of her career, Nicole Kidman was known for her bright red curls.

caption Nicole Kidman photographed in 1989, left, and Kidman at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. source Eric Robert/Sygma via Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman made her film debut at age 16 and enjoyed mild success in different Australian films and TV shows. By the early ’90s, her claim to fame was mainly for starring in a couple of films opposite her boyfriend and now ex-husband Tom Cruise.

More recently, Kidman won an Emmy for her role as Celeste Wright on HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” and was nominated for basically every award for her performance in 2016’s “Lion.”

Lady Gaga has recently embraced a less theatrical red carpet style.

caption Lady Gaga at the first-ever NewNowNext Awards in 2008, left, and Gaga at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. source Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic / Steve Granitz/WireImage

During her astronomical rise to fame, Lady Gaga was rarely seen without her classic blonde bangs and an elaborate outfit. Who could forget the infamous meat dress?

These days, Gaga has taken awards season by storm in a very different way: By dressing in various mature, glittering, and regal red carpet looks. The “A Star is Born” actress recently took home three Grammys and is up for best actress at the 2019 Oscars.

Read more: 5 Grammy winners who didn’t deserve their win this year – sorry

Bella Thorne has gone in the exact opposite direction.

caption Bella Thorne as a Disney Channel star in 2009, left, and at the premiere of ‘Assassination Nation’ in 2018. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Bella Thorne was just 13 years old when she was cast as CeCe Jones in Disney Channel’s dance series “Shake It Up.”

In the years since, Thorne has starred in various romantic comedies like “The DUFF” and “Midnight Sun,” and has repeatedly made headlines thanks to her unique and daring sense of style.

Zendaya has evolved into a fashion icon.

caption Zendaya as a Disney Channel star in 2010, left, and in 2018. source Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Zendaya, Thorne’s co-star on “Shake It Up,” similarly rose to fame at an extremely young age.

Now, still just 22 years old, Zendaya stars in Marvel’s current “Spider-Man” film series, asserts herself as a staunch feminist, and consistently earns her place on best-dressed lists.

Read more: RANKED: The 45 young stars who will one day rule Hollywood

Keri Russell rocked a much shorter haircut in the late ’90s.

caption Keri Russell at the 2000 Golden Globe Awards, left, and Russell at the 2018 Emmy Awards. source Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Keri Russell had a number of smaller roles in the early ’90s, she rose to fame later in the decade as a star on the popular television series “Felicity.” She’s now renowned for her Emmy-nominated role on “The Americans.”

Read more: How 21 of your favorite ’90s celebrities have changed over the last 20 years

Kylie Jenner said her current look is thanks to makeup and “fillers.”

caption Kylie Jenner in 2009, left, and at the 2019 Grammys. source Stefanie Keenan/WireImage / Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Plastic surgery reports and assumptions have followed the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan for the past decade, ever since their hit reality show first aired on E! in 2007. But since Kylie Jenner was just 10 years old at the time, she has changed in the public eye more than any of her family members.

Read more: How Kylie Jenner has changed throughout every season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Each sister, from Kim Kardashian West to Kendall Jenner, has repeatedly denied getting any work done – except for Kylie, who admitted to lip injections in 2015 to achieve her now-famous pout.

She recently credited fillers for her transformation in an interview with Paper magazine.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” Jenner said. “I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do … It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Adele ditched her bangs for a more timeless hairstyle.

caption Adele performing in 2007, left, and performing at the 2017 Grammys. source Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The first in Adele’s trilogy of albums named after her age, “19,” was released in January 2008. The cover art prominently featured the singer’s recognizable brunette bangs.

By the time “25” won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys, Adele had chopped, lightened, and re-styled her hair. Though the change may seem small on paper, it completely transformed her look.

Katy Perry is rocking a shorter, blonder haircut these days.

caption Katy Perry in 2004, left, and at the 2019 Grammys. source Amy Graves/WireImage / Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson has been in the spotlight since releasing her debut album, “Katy Hudson,” in 2001.

But her face wasn’t plastered on billboards and TV screens until she adopted the stage name Katy Perry and released the smash single “I Kissed a Girl” in 2008.

The Grammy-nominated singer has since claimed nine No. 1 songs, headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, and, most recently, celebrated her engagement to Orlando Bloom.

Cole Sprouse has grown out of his boyish blond days into a dark-haired, suave young adult.

caption Dylan and Cole Sprouse as child stars throughout the 2000s, left, and Cole at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. source Jeffrey Mayer/Steve Granitz/WireImage / David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Dylan and Cole Sprouse were booking roles from a very early age. Most notably, the twins starred on Disney Channel in the titular roles of “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and its spinoff “The Suite Life on Deck.”

Cole Sprouse now stars on The CW’s hit show “Riverdale,” sporting a much darker hairstyle and more refined look.