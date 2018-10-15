17 celebrities who had to cover up regrettable tattoos

caption Angelina Jolie covered up her ex-husband’s name. source Newsmakers and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tattoos are forever – or at least, you think they are when you get them. But couples break up and people change.

Celebrities are no different.

From Denise Richards getting “Charlie” tattooed on her ankle for her then-husband Charlie Sheen to Demi Lovato drunkenly choosing a set of lips that border on NSFW, keep scrolling to see how 17 celebs decided to deal with their most ill-advised ink.

In light of their reported break-up, it makes sense that Pete Davidson was spotted covering up his tattoo of Ariana Grande’s famous “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears.

caption The former couple had multiple matching tattoos. source London Reese/Instagram and Splash News

After a whirlwind romance that began in May, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have reportedly broken up – which makes the news that Davidson covered up his “Dangerous Woman” tattoo much less surprising.

Davidson was spotted with a new tattoo on his neck just a few days before news of the split broke. Instead of the “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears that Grande sported on the album cover, there’s a big black heart, plus a lowercase A right next to it – potentially a more subtle tribute to his rumored ex.

Angelina Jolie covered up her ex-husband’s name with the coordinates of each of her children’s birthplaces.

caption Jolie was married to Billy Bob Thornton. source Newsmakers and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jolie had a dragon and her ex-husband’s name lasered off before covering it up with the map coordinates of her kids’ places of birth. Her multicultural family hails from all over the world.

Keith Urban drew over his tattoo of a Latin phrase he’d gotten with his ex-girlfriend with the initials of his wife, Nicole Kidman.

caption The tattoo read “omnia vincit amor.” source Patrick Riviere and Paul McConnell/Getty Images

Keith Urban had the Latin phrase “omnia vincit amor,” which means “love conquers all,” tattooed on his right wrist. He and his then-girlfriend got the same tat.

Once Urban met his future wife, Nicole Kidman, he covered up the phrase with her initials (NMK) inside a Celtic symbol. He also has her name with hearts on his right bicep.

Denise Richards had a simple tribute to her then-husband Charlie Sheen — his first name on her ankle. After the divorce, she covered it with a fairy.

caption Sheen had a tattoo dedicated to her as well. source Frederick M. Brown and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Denise Richards revealed in her autobiography that Sheen surprised Richards with a tattoo of her name while they were engaged. Richards decided to follow suit by getting some ink for her new husband.

After their bitter split, Sheen announced he was getting rid of all 13 of his tattoos. Richards took the hint and went to famed tattoo artist Kat Von D, who transformed “Charlie” into a fairy.

Marc Anthony paid tribute to his then-wife Jennifer Lopez with her name on his wrist, but after their split he covered it with a tribal design.

caption Marc Anthony is no stranger to tattoos. source Evan Agostini and Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony seemed like the perfect couple – Anthony even got her name tattooed on his wrist. But, sadly, they split, and Anthony’s “Jennifer” tattoo was covered up.

But Anthony’s not afraid to keep getting ink for his loves. He debuted a Statue of Liberty tattoo in honor of his ex-girlfriend Shannon de Lima, “because she ‘freed’ him from his past,” according to TMZ.

Heidi Klum got her then-husband’s name tattooed on her arm for their fourth wedding anniversary, along with stars for their children. The stars remain, but “Seal” is gone.

caption The couple divorced in 2014. source Alberto E. Rodriguez and Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Heidi Klum explained that the tattoo signified their family, saying “it’s my husband’s name and our three children – their initials, in the [three] stars.” But once Klum and Seal announced their divorce, Klum immediately began the process of removing her ex-hubby’s name.

Most people know about Johnny Depp’s “Wino Forever” tattoo that used to be “Winona Forever.” But Depp also had a tattoo dedicated to then-wife Amber Heard: her nickname, “Slim,” on his knuckles. He changed it to “Scum” following their bitter divorce.

caption Classy. source Frederick M. Brown and Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

You’d think a guy would learn. After famously getting a tattoo in honor of then-girlfriend Winona Ryder changed to a declaration of his love for wine (from “Winona Forever” to “Wino Forever”), Johnny Depp had to alter another one of his tattoos following a bitter breakup.

Depp had his ex-wife Amber Heard’s nickname, “Slim,” tattooed on his knuckles, but after Heard accused Depp of domestic violence, he tweaked the design to spell “Scum.”

Eva Longoria had the word “Nine,” removed from the back of her neck after reports of her then-husband Tony Parker’s infidelity. (Nine was the basketball player’s jersey number.)

caption Tony Parker’s jersey number was nine. source Noel Vasquez and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Though Longoria is now happily married with a 3-month-old baby, her love life hasn’t always been picture-perfect.

Longoria’s marriage to NBA player Tony Parker ended harshly after cheating allegations were made public. Longoria had not one, but three tattoos in honor of her marriage, and had all three removed. She had her husband’s jersey number on her neck, their wedding date in Roman numerals on her wrist, and his initials in an “undisclosed location.”

Melanie Griffith inked husband Antonio Banderas’ name on her right bicep, but after the two separated, she had it removed.

Before her tattoo was completely removed, Melanie Griffith made a bold statement by walking the red carpet with the “Antonio” blurred out with makeup, while leaving the heart intact.

But a year later, the tattoo had the trademark fade of laser removal, and now it’s essentially gone.

Megan Fox paid tribute to one of her idols, Marilyn Monroe, with a portrait on her arm, but later claimed that she didn’t “want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life,” and began the removal process.

caption Marilyn Monroe had a short and troubled life. source Frederick M. Brown and Don Arnold/Getty Images

Megan Fox explained that she thought her tattoo of Marilyn Monroe brought negative energy into her life because “she was a negative person, she was disturbed, bipolar.”

Fox revealed that the tattoo removal process was “traumatic,” and “incredibly painful.”

Kaley Cuoco honored her wedding date with its Roman-numeral equivalent on her back, but, post-divorce, covered it up with a moth.

caption Kaley Cuoco is now married to Karl Cook. source Jason Merritt and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco’s previous relationship was a whirlwind – she dated Ryan Sweeting for just two months before getting engaged, and was married to him three months after that. But before splitting after 21 months of marriage, Cuoco found the time to commemorate her wedding day by tattooing the date in Roman numerals on her back.

Cuoco later covered the numbers with a moth. Her reason for picking a moth is extremely relatable: she told Ellen DeGeneres that she chose it because “it was big enough to cover the numbers.”

Nas had a NSFW portrait of his ex-wife, Kelis, on his forearm. His cover-up was simple: he covered her head with a lion’s.

Nas and Kelis’ divorce was scandalous enough without the tattoo cover-up – Kelis filed for divorce while she was seven months pregnant. Nas immediately decided to change the portrait of his topless wife into a lion-woman.

As Nas told MTV, “Love is a beast.”

Pamela Anderson had barbed wire tattooed on her arm for a movie — she decided to have it removed 19 years later.

caption Pamela Anderson has multiple other tattoos. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Anderson got her famous barbed wire tat for her role in 1996 film “Barb Wire.” She explained that “the makeup people were going to paint this on my arm every day, but I had a tattoo artist just sketch it on me and I wore it around for a half a day to see how it looked.”

Apparently, she liked it enough to have it permanently etched onto her skin – at least, until 2014.

Amber Rose had her husband’s face tattooed on the back of her arm. After their divorce, it morphed into famous guitarist Slash.

caption Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa share a son. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images and Instagram/@amberrose

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were only married for 14 months, but within that time, Rose was able to have a fairly realistic portrait of Khalifa tattooed on the back of her arm.

But just a year after the divorce was finalized, Rose debuted the altered tattoo: it’s now the famed Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash.

Demi Lovato drunkenly had a set of lips tattooed on her wrist that many felt looked like a different body part. She eventually covered the tat with roses.

caption Demi Lovato had openly talked about her battle with substance abuse. source D Dipasupil and Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The “Confident” singer posted on Instagram that she was finally getting rid of her “vagina tattoo” by covering it up with roses. She hashtagged the warning #kidsdontdodrugs, suggesting that she was under the influence of something when she decided to get it.

When the tattoo artist got wind of Demi Lovato’s comments, she blasted the singer and called her out for not paying for the tattoo, caling her a “slob.” Lovato clapped back, and explained that she was probably acting like a “drunk a–” because she was, in fact, drunk, and questioned why a tattoo artist would tattoo a clearly intoxicated, underage girl.

Malin Ackerman changed the “Z” she had on her wrist for ex-husband Roberto Zincone into an “S.Z.” for her son, Sebastian.

caption Her son also has the “Z” last name of his father. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images and Instagram/@malinakerman

Malin Akerman had a “Z” inked on her wrist for her then-husband Roberto Zincone. But seven months after the birth of their son, Sebastian, the couple split. Instead of getting rid of the entire piece, she just added an “S” on top, turning it into a tribute for her son.

Keyshia Cole had the words “Truly blessed, D. Gibson” inked on her shoulder in honor of her husband, Daniel Gibson. But she debuted a butterfly cover-up before the couple announced their official split.

caption The couple were married for seven years. source Neilson Barnard and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Love & Hip-Hop” star debuted the cover-up of her Gibson tattoo in 2013, but the pair didn’t announce their break-up until 2014 – and their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2017.

