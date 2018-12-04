12 celebrities who got tattoos of their significant others — for better or for worse

caption Justin Bieber has an angelic version of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. source Miami Beach Police Department and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sometimes, a tattoo will last longer than a relationship.

Even though many of these couples are no longer together, many love struck celebs thought they’d commemorate their devotion with permanent ink (though sometimes they chose to cover up these regrettable decisions).

Keep scrolling to find out which 12 celebrities made the ultimate commitment to their partners by having their face etched onto their skin.

Jhené Aiko inked a remarkably accurate portrait of boyfriend Big Sean’s face on the back of her left arm.

caption It’s since been covered up. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for CAA and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Aiko and Big Sean had been dating for a year when she decided to permanently honor the rapper, only a week after her divorce from producer Dot da Genius was finalized.

The portrait is unmistakenably Big Sean, which might explain why, after their rumored break-up in 2018, Aiko covered up his face with a new tattoo of a celestial scene.

Pete Davidson has at least four tattoos inspired by then-fiancée Ariana Grande, including a small rendering of her bunny ears from the “Dangerous Woman” album cover.

caption Neither Davidson nor Grande are strangers to tattoos. source Instagram/@londonreese and YouTube/Ariana Grande

They’re currently one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood, due to what seems like one of the quickest relationship turnarounds in history.

Just days after making their Instagram debut with a Harry Potter-themed post, Davidson got his then-girlfriend’s initials inked on his hand, and her “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears right behind his ear. He also has her last name, Grande, inked across his rib-cage. Plus the then-couple have a few matching tattoos as well.

In October 2018, Davidson was spotted with a new tattoo that covered up the bunny ears – a giant heart, foreshadowing their break-up. Now, both Davidson and Grande are in the process of covering up their tattoos related to each other.

Amber Rose inked her then-husband Wiz Khalifa’s smiling face on the back of her arm.

caption Khalifa is known for his big smile. source Jason Kempin and Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

After almost three years of marriage, the exes are on good terms and focused on co-parenting their son Sebastian. Still, Rose covered up Khalifa’s face with a rendering of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

David Beckham has multiple tattoos in honor of his wife Victoria, including a Brigitte Bardot inspired portrait.

caption Beckham also has his wife’s name tatted on his wrist. source David Livingston and Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Beckham’s body is his canvas: the former soccer star has at least 40 tattoos. His son Brooklyn is following in his footsteps, and was recently spotted getting some ink as well.

His wife’s no stranger to the tattoo needle either. Posh Spice has multiple tats dedicated to her hubby, including his initials and their anniversary in Roman numerals.

Justin Bieber has admitted that his angel is supposed to be Selena Gomez.

caption Bieber and Gomez have been on-again/off-again. source Miami Beach Police Department and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The love story of Bieber and Gomez is a complicated one, spanning years, songs, other relationships, and it seems, body art. It was long-speculated that Bieber’s angel tattoo on his wrist was based on Gomez’s ELLE photo shoot, but he finally admitted it in a GQ interview in 2016.

While the two seem to be broken up for now, it’s impossible to say they’re done for good – though Bieber did just announce his engagement to Hailey Baldwin, so we really might be saying goodbye to “Jelena” forever.

Chris Brown has an almost frightening portrait of former girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s face covered with hair.

caption She looks like the girl from “The Ring.” source Imeh Akpanudosen and Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tran and Brown’s relationship ended badly, with Tran being granted a restraining order against Brown. Brown has since begun the process of removing his tattoo of her face, but the internet never forgets.

Brown potentially has another tattoo of an ex – he has a portrait of a woman that looks sickeningly battered and suspiciously similar to his ex Rihanna after he assaulted her.

Marco Perego has his wife Zoe Saldana’s face on his arm. Saldana responded with a portrait of him on her ribs.

caption The couple have twin boys. source Michael Buckner and Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana has been married to Italian artist Marco Perego since 2003. In fact, Perego is now Marco Saldana, as he took her last name.

Taking it a step further, he tattooed her face on his arm, but she was not to be outdone, and “returned the favor” a couple of years later by getting his face tattooed on her ribs.

Zayn Malik got a cartoonish illustration of his then-girlfriend Perrie Edwards on his bicep, but covered it up when he started dating Gigi Hadid.

caption Malik and Edwards were engaged for over a year. source YouTube/Eve Michele and Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

These two were a match made in bubblegum pop heaven. Malik was part of British boy-band sensation One Direction, and Edwards is a member of Little Mix, the first group to win “The X Factor.”

Sadly, despite the tattoo of his fiancée on his arm, the two dramatically broke up after being engaged for a year. Once he started dating Gigi Hadid, Malik quickly got the tattoo of Edwards covered up. It is speculated that he then got Hadid’s eyes inked on his chest (they also broke up).

But Edwards had the last laugh. Little Mix’s song “Shout Out to My Ex” features the lyrics, “Guess I should say thank you for the ‘hate yous’ and the tattoos/Baby I’m cool by the way/Ain’t sure I loved you anyway.”

Nas had a topless rendering of his then-wife Kelis on his forearm. After their divorce, he covered her face with a lion.

Nas and Kelis’ divorce was scandalous enough without the tattoo cover-up – Kelis filed for divorce while she was seven months pregnant. Nas immediately decided to change the portrait of his topless wife into a lion-woman.

As Nas told MTV, “Love is a beast.”

Kat Von D showed her love for then-boyfriend Jesse James by getting a tat of a childhood photo of him — James was less than thrilled.

caption The two have since broken up. source YouTube/TLC and Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Von D’s tattoo tribute to her fiancee was revealed on her TLC show “LA Ink.” James wasn’t exactly thrilled, but managed to say that no one had ever done anything like that for him.

The two ended up splitting amidst allegations of infidelity. Von D shared her decision to laser off her James tat on Instagram.

Billie Joe Armstrong has a photo-strip tattoo of his wife on his forearm.

caption A twist on the classic portrait tattoo. source Kevin Winter and Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Green Day lead singer Armstrong has been married to his wife Adrienne for 24 years (they have two kids). He honored their commitment to each other with a photo strip tattoo of her on his arm.

Carey Hart has a Day of the Dead inspired tattoo of his wife Pink on the back of his calf.

caption Pink’s portrait on husband Hart’s calf. source Twitter/@hartluck and Scott Gries/Getty Images

Hart and Pink’s relationship has had its ups and downs (they got married in 2006, split in 2008, and got back together in 2009), but the two are in a great place now. Hart is covered in tattoos, but made some space for a piece of art dedicated to his wife on his calf.

Pink and Hart also have matching “Tru Luv” tattoos on their wrists.

