11 of the most unique celebrity wedding dresses

If there is anything celebrities have a lot of practice in, it’s getting dressed up. And what formal occasion calls for the ultimate time to show off your style as the center of everyone’s attention more than one’s own wedding?

It only follows that we can look to celebrity weddings for some of the most gorgeous, unique, unlikely, and downright weird wedding outfits, all of which could be a source of inspiration for brides-to-be who are bored with tradition.

Whether they experimented with color, cut, style, or all of the above, here are some highly memorable bridal looks from stars who turned down the typical white gown.

Kat Von D threw a different kind of red wedding last summer.

caption Kat Von D kept things exciting with red. source thekatvond/Instagram

The tattoo artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur channeled satan, horns and all, at her 2018 wedding. Like most of the decor, her dress was bright crimson, standing out against the all-black outfits of the guests, per the dress code.

Gwen Stefani went for hot pink dip-dye.

caption Gwen Stefani opted for a balayage pink look. source Thomas Rabsch / Contributor

Never one to err on the side of bland when it comes to style, Gwen livened up the traditional white gown with pink ombre below the knee at her 2002 wedding to Gavin Rossdale.

Actress Emma Thompson wore something short and folksy.

caption Emma Thompson took a fashion risk. source Georges De Keerle / Contributor

Her dress was unusual, even by 1989 standards, and a lot of fun. The short dress, paired with a fluffy, feather-accented hat and veil, sort of resembled a pastel-toned dirndl.

Kate Moss wore a very Jazz Age gown at her 2011 wedding.

caption With Kate Moss’ dress, it was all in the details. source Neil Mockford / Contributor

The thin, bias cut dress with its slim fit and gorgeous detailing was designed by none other than John Galliano.

Pamela Anderson gave a new meaning to “beach wedding.”

caption Pamela Anderson kept things casual. source James Aylott / Contributor

During her 1995 wedding, the “Baywatch” star sported her signature look – a string bikini, but all in white. She did it again when she married Kid Rock in 2006.

Emily Ratajkowski kept things surprisingly casual at her wedding.

caption Emily Ratajkowski opted for an affordable outfit. source @emrata/Instagram

Marrying Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2008, the model opted for a courthouse wedding and dawned a Zara suit and hat.

Dita Von Teese wore an iridescent violet gown to marry Marilyn Manson.

caption The dress was displayed at the Victoria and Albert museum in London. source Anadolu Agency / Contributor

The shiny Vivienne Westwood dress looks like the 18th century and the 22nd century had a baby. Anything less would have been uncharacteristic for the burlesque star.

Jackie O and Lee Henderson dawned pink when they renewed their vows.

caption Jackie O and Lee Henderson pose during Kyle & Jackie O’s Big Fat Gypsy Wedding at Curzon Hall, Marsfield on August 31, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. source Ryan Pierse / Staff

Though technically not a wedding, when Jackie & husband Lee renewed their vows, Jackie wore a memorable ensemble. Australia’s Kyle & Jackie O Show breakfast radio show broadcasted the whole thing for a live audience.

Rita Wilson’s 1988 wedding dress was bubbly and fun.

caption Rita Wilson embodied the ’80s. source Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor

When she married Tom Hanks, Wilson wore this short fitted number with ruffly peplums. We can only assume that rugs were cut that night.

Solange Knowles wore an uber-cool cream jumpsuit to her wedding.

caption Solange Knowles rocked the jumpsuit. source Josh Brasted / Contributor

Always the trendsetter, Solange sported this jumpsuit, with its long, dramatic cape, to her 2014 wedding – which also featured all-white bridal bikes.

Kim Zolciak’s dress was over the top at her 2011 wedding.

caption The reality star opted for diamonds and frills. source Bravo / Contributor

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kim Zolciak married Kroy Biermann in what could only be described as an extravagant dress. The dress was reportedly worth $58,000.

