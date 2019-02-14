The 16 wildest outfits celebrities wore during New York Fashion Week

caption Bella Thorne wore an eclectic mix of textures at Prabal Gurung’s show on February 10. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week officially came to a close on Wednesday, February 13.

As usual, some of the week’s most head-turning looks came from celebrities and models off the runway.

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Thorne all took memorable fashion risks.

Every February, fashion’s biggest names gather in New York City to debut their collections for the coming fall and winter seasons.

This month, New York Fashion Week kicked off on February 6 and ended seven days later on Wednesday. As usual, some of the most head-turning looks of the week came from celebrities and models off the runway.

From Rita Ora’s flower-inspired coat to Zoe Saldana’s skirt-over-pants look, see 16 of the wildest outfits celebrities wore to New York Fashion Week below.

Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a black gown with a plunging geometric neckline at the amfAR gala on February 6.

caption Kardashian West attends the 21st annual amfAR gala on February 6. source Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images

Kardashian West accessorized the vintage Versace dress with a pair of heels that featured thin, clear straps.

The amfAR gala, which raised over $1.7 million for HIV and AIDS research, served as the unofficial start of New York Fashion Week.

Emma Roberts rocked a see-through skirt and fringed suede shirt at the Longchamp show on February 9.

caption Roberts attends Longchamp’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 9. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actress kept her hair and makeup simple, letting her cowgirl-inspired top and sheer skirt shine.

That same day, Kendall Jenner wore edgy black gloves to the unveiling of Tiffany & Co.’s “Modern Love” exhibition by photographer Renell Medrano.

caption Jenner attends Tiffany & Co.’s “Modern Love” exhibition on February 9. source Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The model, who kept her gloves on indoors as part of her outfit, also wore a long-sleeved black shirt with a plunging neckline and black flared pants.

The all-black ensemble looked similar to the geometric Vera Wang set Jenner wore to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week in early September 2018.

Later that night, Gigi Hadid attended Maybelline’s New York Fashion Week party in a monochromatic outfit.

caption Hadid attends Maybelline’s New York Fashion Week party on February 9. source Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

The model paired her neon-orange polo shirt with a high-waisted, dark-orange skirt. Hadid, who has worn an all-orange outfit before, completed the look with strappy gold sandals and a sleek topknot.

On February 10, Zoe Saldana was spotted in the front row of Tory Burch’s show wearing a memorable skirt-over-pants look.

caption Saldana attends Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 10. source Michael Stewart/WireImage via Getty Images

The actress’ eye-catching outfit consisted of a knee-length coat, midi skirt, and trousers – all in an orange-and-blue plaid print.

That night, Bella Thorne donned a long-sleeved white shirt with white fuzzy cuffs at Prabal Gurung’s show.

caption Thorne attends Prabal Gurung’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 10. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her shirt was layered under a scarf-like top that wrapped around her neck, draped across one shoulder, and tied around her waist.

She also wore a fuschia skirt with a dramatic asymmetrical hemline and white heels.

The actress then changed into a colorful pantsuit for Gurung’s after-party dinner.

caption Thorne attends Prabal Gurung’s after-party dinner on February 10. source Michael Stewart/WireImage via Getty Images

Thorne kept the rest of her outfit simple, opting for light-beige platform heels and a white turtleneck.

The following day, Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing zebra-print pants while out and about in New York City.

caption Jenner steps out in New York City on February 11. source Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images

The model donned a pair of velvet zebra-print pants from Auto Body and a black cropped puffer coat by Balenciaga.

She completed the casual ensemble with a black patent-leather handbag from By Far, Yeezy Wave Runners, and sleek, sporty sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Karrueche Tran stood out in a white gown and blazer at Phillip Lim’s show.

caption Tran attends Phillip Lim’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 11. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The model’s blazer featured tiers of orange, gray, and white fringe that cascaded down to the floor.

Later that night, Paris Hilton rocked a see-through dress at Philipp Plein’s show.

caption Hilton attends Philipp Plein’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 11. source J. Lee/WireImage via Getty Images

The socialite wore a long-sleeved gown that was covered in feathers and featured an ovular cutout in the front.

Bella Thorne turned heads in a dramatic monochromatic look at Sally LaPointe’s show on February 12.

caption Thorne attends Sally LaPointe’s Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 12. source Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

The actress’ outfit, which consisted of a sparkly blood-orange jumpsuit and bright-orange fuzzy coat, perfectly matched her hair.

Later that day, Iskra Lawrence sat front row at The Blonds’ show in a sparkly gold jumpsuit.

caption Iskra Lawrence attends The Blonds’ Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 12. source Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The model accessorized with light-beige, pointy-toe booties and a gold box bag.

That same night, Kendall Jenner kept her gloves on indoors again at the launch party for Stuart Weitzman’s #SWWalk collection.

caption Jenner attends Stuart Weitzman’s #SWWalk launch party on February 12. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The model ditched her pants and wore a glossy copper blazer by Blazé Milano as a dress.

She completed the look with sheer black tights, a pair of black leather gloves, dangling gold earrings, and Stuart Weitzman’s Anny 70 pumps.

On February 13, Bella Hadid was photographed in an all-beige ensemble before walking in Michael Kors’ show.

caption Hadid arrives at Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 13. source Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

The model looked comfortable in an oversized cropped teddy coat, a tan sweater that she tied around her neck, camel-colored pants, and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington stunned in a glossy pink dress in the front row of Kors’ show.

caption Washington attends Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 13. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The actress layered the dress under a dramatic knee-length fuzzy coat.

That night, Rita Ora attended Marc Jacobs’ show in a bright-yellow coat that featured both 3D and printed blue petals and a giant flower wrapped around the neck.

caption Ora attends Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2019 show on February 13. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images

Under the coat, the singer wore what looked like a lacy, pale-yellow dress and sparkly pink tights or socks.