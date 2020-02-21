A comedian with dwarfism rallied the internet to support a boy with his same condition who was bullied

After a heart-wrenching video of a distressed boy with dwarfism went viral, people across the globe have stepped up to support the 9-year-old and show him that there is so much more to life beyond cruel middle-school bullying.

Australian mother Yarraka Bayles shared footage on Tuesday of her crying 9-year-old son Quaden, who has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. In the video, Quaden shared that he can no longer tolerate the relentless bullying he’s subjected to at school. He also expressed his wish to end his life.

Bayles shared the video to demonstrate how damaging bullying is and to seek advice from others on how to help her son.

He started a GoFundMe campaign to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. His goal was to raise $10,000. By Friday morning, that amount had already surpassed $280,000.

“This is beyond anything I could have imagined,” Williams tweeted in response to the support. “I just want to do right by this kid. Please help me put all this generosity to good use.” Now at 75k! Unreal. My phone won’t stop. This is beyond anything I could have imagined. I need help putting this together. Please @TheEllenShow or @WWE or @Disneyland. I just want to do right by this kid. Please help me put all this generosity to good use https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020 An MMA fighter will host Quaden in Singapore to teach him martial arts MMA fighter Chatri Sityodtong was also touched by Bayles’ video and has arranged for the boy and his family to fly to Singapore. Sityodtong said he wants to teach Quaden martial arts. I just wanted to share an update on Quaden Bayles. I just spoke to his amazing mom, Yarraka, over the phone. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE. https://t.co/Eoyzai2hUC — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 21, 2020 “Let us all take the opportunity to show little Quaden how much the world cares,” Sityodtong tweeted. An Australian rugby team invited Quaden to lead them onto the field The Indigenous All Stars, an Australian rugby team, also took notice of Bayles’ video, and invited the boy to lead the team onto the field during their game on Saturday.