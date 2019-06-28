It looks like Céline Dion is living her best life in this $6,865 Chanel outfit

caption Céline Dion brought her signature style to Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Summer is finally in full swing, and nobody seems to be enjoying the season more than Céline Dion. The singer was spotted in Paris on Thursdsay wearing two outfits that were equal parts chic and extravagant.

First, Dion wore a black stretch crepe jumpsuit from Chanel’s spring-summer 2019 collection, which retails for $4,400. Though the capri-length piece is rather minimalist in design, its sparkling shoulder straps with iconic Chanel logos add a touch of luxe.

caption Céline Dion wore a black jumpsuit by Chanel. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion upped the sparkle factor by adding a $1,650 belt that made it loud and clear she was wearing a Chanel ensemble, and completed the look with a pair of $815 Gianvitto Rossi suede sandals, bringing the total cost of her outfit to $6,865.

caption She added a Chanel belt to the ensemble. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She later changed into an equally eye-catching look, this time opting for a $1,915 feathered pink top by Attico, which she paired with high-waisted jeans for a casual touch. Dion also accessorized with a Fendi purse, which the Daily Mail reported is worth $3,364, as well as a pair of fuzzy pinks (INSIDER was unable to find the price and designer) to match her top.

caption She later changed into an eye-catching pink top. source Splash News

Whether she’s walking the red carpet at the Met Gala or hitting the streets of Paris, Dion always seems to steal the show.